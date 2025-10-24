AT&T Launches Connectopia at Intuit Dome, Elevating the Game Day Experience

-
Powered by AT&T Fiber and 5G, Connectopia is the first immersive, AI-driven world building experience, combining 8K visuals and innovative technology to transform fan engagement
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T is launching Connectopia at the AT&T Deck in Intuit Dome, debuting tonight at the Los Angeles Clippers' home opener against the Phoenix Suns.
- Connectopia features the world's first interactive AI experience that creates cinematic 8K worlds locally and in real time.
- Powered by AT&T Fiber and 5G, Connectopia offers fans a future-ready, dynamic platform for ongoing interactive experiences.
- This innovative activation transforms game day, allowing fans of all ages to build and share digital "districts" through easy touch, visual, and mobile interactions for a truly immersive experience.
AT&T, in partnership with the Los Angeles Clippers, is once again raising the game by connecting fans to greater possibilities through Connectopia. This first-of-its-kind interactive AI experience was designed exclusively for the AT&T Deck at Intuit Dome.
Fans begin at one of four 75-inch touchscreen Portals, where they design their own unique digital district by choosing styles, environments, features such as specific colors and designs and residents – guided by intuitive AI prompts. Instantly, their personalized world is brought to life on-screen, then seamlessly transmitted across a mesmerizing pixel mesh before appearing on the massive, 30-foot parabolic wraparound display in the Play Area.
Guests can tour their district by viewing a 30-second 8K cinematic video. Through a mobile web app, fans can receive a shareable video. Each guest's vision contributes to a living planet, symbolizing the power of imagination and collaboration. Their creation remains part of Connectopia's evolving masterwork until it is reshaped by future visitors.
Interactive elements include:
- Big Screen – Panoramic 10K LED display showcasing guest creations.
- Pixel Mesh – Luminous perforated cladding with responsive animations.
- Hologram – Custom glass display with holographic guest appearances.
- Play Area – Immersive interior space surrounded by the big screen.
- Architectural Lighting – LED pinstriping with responsive animations.
- Theatrical Lighting – Robotic light fixtures with responsive movements.
- Immersive Sound – Original music score, district soundscapes, and SFX.
"With Connectopia, we're redefining what it means to be a fan at Intuit Dome by combining the power of our network with immersive AI technology," said Kellyn Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer. "This partnership with the LA Clippers is about more than just innovation; it's about bringing people together to share unforgettable experiences that extend far beyond the court. Connectopia is a dynamic platform that continually evolves, inspiring creativity, building community and connecting fans to greater possibilities both at Intuit Dome and beyond."
"AT&T's fast, reliable fiber and 5G capabilities are the backbone of Connectopia, enabling massive amounts of data to move in real time with near-zero latency and groundbreaking AI," said Melissa Arnoldi, executive vice president and general manager of AT&T Business. "Without our ability to deliver connectivity at scale, an activation like Connectopia would not be possible. This isn'T just a game-changer for fan engagement, it's a powerful example of how AT&T's security, reliability, and expertise can fuel innovation for any business."
"Just one year into Intuit Dome, it feels like we are continuing to unlock a new fan experience" said Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports & Entertainment. "We set out to build an arena that could elevate the game and bring fans closer – not just to the team, but to each other. AT&T has helped make that vision real. From the power behind the Halo Board to immersive activations like Connectopia, they're helping us transform our arena into a place where fans don'T just watch, they participate. Whether it's AI-driven experiences, game-face entry, or playing games with the buttons in every seat, we hope that we're creating a new standard for what it means to be at an event."
Connectopia is the first public installation to generate and feature real-time, cinematic 8K AI videos inside a live venue, uniquely combining AI image generation, computer vision, and procedural 3D animation into one seamless system. Unlike typical activations that are static or pre-rendered, Connectopia is dynamic, ever-evolving and never the same twice. It is a living blend of AI, architecture and human creativity into one seamless shared experience.
