AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares, payable November 3, 2025 .

Key Takeaways :

  • The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.
  • Dividends on common stock as well as Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on November 3, 2025 .

The board of directors of AT&T (NYSE: T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company's common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company's 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company's 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

Dividends on the common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on November 3, 2025 , to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on October 10, 2025 .

About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc.

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

