Atlassian Introduces Agents in Jira to Drive Human-AI Collaboration at Enterprise Scale

Atlassian strengthens its position as the place to orchestrate work across humans and AI agents

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of TEAM collaboration and productivity software, today announced the open beta of agents in Jira , bringing AI agents right where teams plan and track work. With this new capability, teams can assign work to Atlassian Rovo and third-party agents in Jira, iterate with agents in comments, and embed them directly into their workflows. As a result, agent-driven work is no longer detached and fragmented but visible, coordinated, and integrated into key business processes.

Atlassian also announced new investments in Model Context Protocol (MCP), strengthening its position as an open ecosystem that lets customers choose the right agents and tools for their business.

"Work is changing fast: people are now orchestrating across agents, tools, and cross-functional teams. Without clear coordination that can easily turn into chaos," said Tamar Yehoshua, Chief Product and AI Officer at Atlassian. "We're focused on helping teams turn that complexity into real productivity. With these new capabilities, we're bringing agents into the tools and workflows customers already love and trust, and giving them an open, governed way to make those agents part of the team at enterprise scale."

Agents in Jira: More Work, Less Chaos

With agents in Jira , now in open beta, teams can turn agents from scattered one-off experiments into accountable teammates by:

  • Assigning work to Atlassian Rovo agents and MCP-enabled third-party agents
  • @mentioning agents in comments for iterative, in-context collaboration
  • Adding AI agents directly into workflows so that they can design, execute, and update work with humans in the driver's seat

Because they operate inside Jira's existing structures, agents respect project configurations, permissions, audit trails, and approval flows, so teams can adopt AI with confidence.

An Open Ecosystem for AI Teammates, Powered by MCP

As customers bring new agentic capabilities onto their teams, MCP is a standard that gives AI agents a consistent way to access tools, data, and workflows. Atlassian is investing deeply in this open ecosystem in order to operationalize AI within existing tools teams already use.

Adoption from Atlassian's largest customers shows that enterprises drive nearly 50% of all Rovo MCP Server usage, and customers on paid Atlassian editions drive 93% of usage.

Building on this momentum, Atlassian is introducing two major releases:

  • MCP skills available in Rovo – Rovo agents can now connect to MCP-enabled third-party apps, such as Amplitude, Box, Canva, Figma, Intercom, and more, to pull live context, tap skills, and take action.
  • Rovo MCP Server GA – An Atlassian-hosted MCP server that gives MCP-compatible AI clients a single, secure way to connect to Jira and Confluence. AI clients include Claude by Anthropic, Cursor, Google's Gemini CLI, Lovable, WRITER, and more.

Turn AI Agents Into Accountable Teammates

Enterprises ready to orchestrate work across humans and AI agents can:

  • Try agents in Jira: Explore the open beta and bring agents right to where teams already plan and track work
  • Explore the gallery of MCP servers: Discover MCP skills available in Rovo to power richer, cross-tool agent workflows
  • Extend Atlassian context to agents with Rovo MCP Server: Connect compatible AI clients to Jira and Confluence

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

Press contact: press@atlassian.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

atlassianteamnasdaq-team
TEAM
