Atlassian Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of AI collaboration and TEAM productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Atlassian will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com .

Webcast Details

  • When : Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast : A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian's website at https://investors.atlassian.com . Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website ( https://investors.atlassian.com ), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 85% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

Investor Relations Contact
Martin Lam
IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact
Marie-Claire Maple
press@atlassian.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Atlassian TEAM NASDAQ:TEAM
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