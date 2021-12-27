Gaming Investing News
Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce our new partnership with Unified as their official gaming furniture sponsor. "We are looking forward to working with the great team at Unified on many levels. Several new gaming products are in development for next year as we continue to add to our Dardashti and Atlantic gaming furniture brands," remarked Leo Dardashti Atlantic President and CEO. "Unified welcomes Atlantic Inc. as ...

Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce our new partnership with Unified as their official gaming furniture sponsor. "We are looking forward to working with the great team at Unified on many levels. Several new gaming products are in development for next year as we continue to add to our Dardashti and Atlantic gaming furniture brands," remarked Leo Dardashti Atlantic President and CEO.

"Unified welcomes Atlantic Inc. as its new gaming furniture partner, joining in our passion to provide a multi-tiered platform for players all across North America through an umbrella of products, software and services," said Jordan Trabue , Unified Chief Revenue Officer.

Atlantic Inc.
For the last 17 years, Atlantic Inc. has developed and sold gaming storage accessories and furniture. As one of the first to offer gaming desks in 2012, the Atlantic gaming line has grown in the number and sophistication of our products. We introduced our Dardashti ergonomic gaming chair in 2020, and will debut our matching Dardashti gaming desk and shelves at CES on January 5 . Our Dardashti gaming furniture brand uses premium materials, has expanded features, and comes in matching colors – all backed by a 3-year warranty.

Leading up to this partnership, Atlantic recently exhibited at the Syracuse Nationals and provided gaming furniture for Unified events at Planet Comicon in Kansas City, MO ; Cornhusker State Games in Lincoln, NE ; and the online Unified Grand Prix. Atlantic is committed to developing new gaming furniture, having gained valuable insights from esports players. We will be exhibiting at numerous Unified esports events around the country next year.

Since its founding in 1985, Atlantic Inc. has designed and manufactured innovative and award-winning consumer electronics accessories, gaming storage furniture and accessories, and home entertainment storage products that can be viewed at the Atlantic Store . Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. , Atlantic has received numerous patents and awards, including 14 Design & Engineering Showcase Honors from the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovations Committee. For more information about Atlantic please visit the Atlantic Inc.

To learn more about our new Atlantic Gaming Accessories visit https://theatlanticstore.com/gaming/ or stop by Atlantic's CES booth #15470, Central Hall, LVCC. Please contact Sales to set up a meeting at CES.

Unified
Unified is a Kansas -based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Founded as "Wichita Esports" in 2015, the company has since expanded its offerings to better serve a national audience.

The rebrand to "Unified" signifies a joint mission between three of the most successful esports organizers and production companies from the amateur scene over the last five years. These grassroots organizations came together with a goal to empower aspiring champions and support the esports ecosystem by providing high quality professional services in the fields of production, competition, events, and scholastic.

Unified has built a pipeline for growth that reaches from youth and hobbyist players to semi-professionals. They bring players together in structured, tiered competitions across collegiate and amateur virtual leagues, and provide a physical tournament experience catered to both esports enthusiasts and casual gamers alike. As a leading tournament organizer for North America , for the world's largest esports, Unified continues to give gamers unique opportunities and social experiences.

To learn more about Unified's upcoming esports events, visit Unified .

Contact:
Ron Lien
Public Relations
Atlantic Inc.
562-903-9550 x257
326537@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-partners-with-unified-301450633.html

SOURCE Atlantic Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Nobility the Esports Token Announces Listing with Crypto Exchange Bitrue!

Nobility Token ($NBL) is now listed on Bitrue with full support of their tokenomics! For those that aren't familiar, Bitrue is one of the world's leading digital asset management platforms for many tokens including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP) and well over a hundred more. Bitrue launched in 2018 and has solidified itself as one of the best diversified financial services platforms, as a result Bitrue is currently sitting in the top 20 digital currency exchanges in the world by daily volume and can also claim that it became the world's first hybrid exchange when it introduced the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) products to existing Centralized Finance (CeFi) products in the summer of 2020.

Keep reading... Show less

Metaverse Explained: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet To Crypto Gaming Concepts

The metaverse started out as a word that belonged strictly to the sci-fi world, referring to a virtual universe commonly accessed by VR technology. Now, however, things have changed considerably, and the metaverse has become a common term.

Keep reading... Show less
Top NASDAQ Gaming Stocks

Top NASDAQ Gaming Stocks

Click here to read the previous top NASDAQ gaming stocks article.

The gaming sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past few years, and its momentum has brought some NASDAQ-listed gaming stocks along for the ride.

The global gaming market was worth US$173.7 billion in 2020, according to Mordor Intelligence, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.64 percent from 2021 to 2026, reaching a value of US$314.4 billion.

Driving this trend will be factors like continued time at home due to COVID-19, and emerging technologies like cloud gaming, which allows users to stream games without the need for specific gaming hardware. Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are also anticipated to push the market to new heights.

Keep reading... Show less

Victoria based Kixeye Studios acquires mobile strategy game Rise of Firstborn

KIXEYE Studios, a Stillfront Group AB studio, has entered into an agreement to acquire the game Rise of Firstborn name recently changed from Iron Throne: The Firstborn a popular mobile turn-based strategy game developed and published by Netmarble Corporation. The acquisition is structured as an asset acquisition and the game will be operated by Kixeye, headquartered in Victoria BC .

Rise of Firstborn , which was released globally in May 2018 , is a mobile strategy game that combines hero role-playing-game (RPG) elements with real-time player-versus-player (PVP).

Keep reading... Show less

EKSA Launches Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch Headset

- EKSA is certain to continue to dominate the field with their newly released E3Z Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset . Already considered a must-have for Mobile and Switch Gaming. Once again, EKSA presents a product with advanced features:

Keep reading... Show less

SciPlay Independent Special Committee Announces Inability to Reach Agreement with Scientific Games Regarding Scientific Games' Proposal to Minority Shareholders

- A special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay"), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, today announced that discussions between the Special Committee and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") regarding Scientific Games' proposal to acquire the outstanding publicly traded shares of SciPlay have terminated.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×