Copper Investing News

Atico Mining Corporation is pleased to announce that it has received the administrative resolution to modify the mining regime of its 100% owned La Plata project in Ecuador. As part of the necessary permit and licensing process to start the construction of the mine facilities, Atico has received the resolution from the sectoral ministry which contains the approval to place the La Plata VMS project into the economic ...

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has received the administrative resolution to modify the mining regime of its 100% owned La Plata project ("The Project") in Ecuador.

As part of the necessary permit and licensing process to start the construction of the mine facilities, Atico has received the resolution from the sectoral ministry which contains the approval to place the La Plata VMS project into the economic evaluation stage. With this change, the Company can now proceed to develop its operations under the Medium Scale regime, according to Ecuadorian legislation. This mining regime allows the La Plata project to legally extract and process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of minerals from its high-grade VMS.

Alain Bureau, President of Atico, commented; "Our project has benefited from Presidential Decree #151, which sets an action plan for the mining sector in Ecuador by establishing policies aimed at promoting development of new mining operations and attracting foreign investments." Mr. Bureau continued, "along with these government actions, strong cashflow generation at the El Roble mine and the recently announced US $10 millions financing, Atico is in a very strong position to move forward with its plan to put the La Plata Project into operation in the short term."

For 2022, Atico is focused on completing the Feasibility Study, the Environmental Impact Study, and obtaining the necessary permits and licenses to begin construction of the La Plata project. The Project has been identified by the Government of Ecuador as one of the next mining operations and also included in its economic recovery plan. The Project consists of a high-grade polymetallic VMS which is planned to be extracted using modern underground mining methods and processed with a state-of-the-art flotation plant while using the latest filtered tailing technology to mitigate its environmental footprint. The Atico team continues to be dedicated towards its goals of developing efficient, environmentally and socially responsible mining projects in the Americas.

La Plata Project

Gold-bearing sulphide mineralization at La Plata occurs as compositional banding composed of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite laminae with barite occurring as clasts and also as layers. The mineralized lenses have also been dislocated by a few faults and dolerite dikes cutting the body.

The La Plata project is amongst the highest-grade gold-copper VMS deposits in which base and precious metal mineralization is interpreted to have formed as part of multiple volcanic episodes that created a stacked volcanic-exhalite hydrothermal sequence considered favorable for hosting additional VMS lenses. The recent drilling results in the southern portion of the deposit have encountered deeper mineralization, and an extension of mineralization to the north has been discovered by recent trenching results.

The La Plata independent Amended and restated NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment of the La Mina VMS Project Cotopaxi Province, Ecuador ("PEA") originally dated March 30th, 2019, amended and restated July 17, 2019 was prepared by SGS Canada Inc. Mineral Services, Daniel Leroux, M.Sc., P.Geo. Brian Wolfe. M.Sc., MAIG, David Orava, P.Eng., Simon Meik, FAusIMM (CP), Qinghua (Jason) Jin, P.E and pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and reports the La Plata inferred resources at 1.9 million tons at an average grade of 4.1 g/t Au, 49.4g/t silver, 3.3% Cu, 4.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb as available on SEDAR. Preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature, that include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The La Plata project consists of two (2) concessions covering a total area of 2,235 hectares along its 9-kilometer length, which contains known mineralization in two VMS lenses and nine priority exploration targets.

Qualified Control

Dr. Michael Druecker, CPG, is a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Druecker has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation the delivery of a Feasibility study and initiating full permitting process on the La Plata Project; unlocking further value of the Company's land packages, the use of the principal sum and statements regarding the proposal for construction finance for the La Plata Project are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These opinions, estimates and assumptions include but are not limited to: the completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Lender with respect to any construction finance for the La Plata Project, the ability and willingness of the parties to negotiate and settle the final terms for financing the La Plata Project construction; that mutually acceptable terms can be agreed to, including the principal sum for finance of the La Plata Project construction; and the conditions to closing will be satisfied, including necessary regulatory approvals. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information and statements, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the Lender not moving beyond the due diligence stage with respect to the Proposal; the parties being unable to agree to the final terms of the financing for the construction of the La Plata Project; the risk that the conditions to completion of the financing for the construction of the La Plata Project will not be satisfied; any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Proposal and any construction financing for the La Plata Project will occur; receipt of any regulatory approvals for the construction financing for the La Plata Project; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the management's discussion and analysis of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and statements in this press release, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico MiningTSXV:ATYCopper Investing
ATY:CA
Atico Mining

Atico Mining

Overview

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits are some of the world’s most prosperous base metal and precious metal deposits. This type of deposit is found across the globe, and often forms in clusters. The oldest known VMS deposits date back three billion years, and new ones are still being formed. VMS deposits have impressive mineralization and high grades, but only 2.2 percent of world gold production and 6 percent of copper production currently comes from VMS deposits.

Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF), operating in Colombia and Ecuador, has two projects that are VMS style surrounded by large land packages. Such strategic positioning gives Atico the potential to mimic successes seen with the Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM), a company with an estimated market cap of US$2 billion that was founded by the team currently leading Atico.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:ATY

Atico Mining Discovers New Massive Sulfide and Provides Exploration Update

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) is pleased to announce preliminary results of a 15 holes, 2863 meter drill program (ATDHAR-05 to ATDHAR-19) that tested a 450 meter strike length between the northern end of the El Roble mine and a historical intersection of massive sulfide mineralization at Archie target.
Results from holes ATDHAR-05, ATDHAR-08, ATDHAR-09 & ATDHAR-10 have been received, while results from the remaining holes ATDHAR-06, ATDHAR-07, ATDHAR-11 to ATDHAR-19 are pending. Data from drill holes ATDHAR-01 to ATDHAR-04, referred to below have been reported in a previous news release dated June 26, 2013.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO, commented: “Intercepting a copper-rich massive sulfide fragment at the Archie target, just north of El Roble Mine, along with the newly discovered geological indications has made this site a near term priority. We will continue assessing the Archie information as it becomes available to delineate the next phase of drilling while also continuing the preparation of additional targets.”
Regional Exploration Drilling Update
The highlight of the drill program was an intersection of 2.8 meters of copper-rich massive sulfide from 18 meters in hole ATDHAR-09. The intercept assayed 2.39 % Cu, 1.69 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Ag. Hole ATDHAR-05 intersected 3.3 meters of 1.00% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 3.9 g/t Ag from 2.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-08 intersected 3 meters of 1.17% Cu, 2.24 g/t Au, 6.59 g/t Ag from 157.2 meters. Hole ATDHAR-10 intersected 5.5 meters of 1.27% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au and 6.66 g/t Ag from 2.5 meters. Holes ATDHAR-03, ATDHAR-04 and ATDHAR-09 encountered “black chert”, the favorable host horizon, strongly anomalous in silver at depth some 280 meters north of the Zeus mineralization. Likewise silver is strongly anomalous near the top of hole ATDHAR-02. Geochemically anomalous silver has been shown to form a halo around massive sulfide mineralization.
The drill program has significantly clarified the geology of the area between the El Roble mine and the Archie target. A sub-vertical fault filled by andesitic dykes north of the Zeus mineralization has been verified. North of this boundary there is a change in attitude of the prospective basalt-“black chert” contact from sub-vertical to east-dipping. Consequently any future exploration to trace the extent to the massive sulfide intercept in hole ATDHAR-09 should be directed to intersect this east-dipping contact at depth and along strike toward the El Roble Mine.
Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		Cu
(%)		Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)
ATDHAR-027.256.048.8nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-03239.5242.02.5nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-04296.0303.77.7nsrAnomalous
ATDHAR-052.25.53.31.000.883.9
ATDHAR-08157.2160.23.01.172.246.59
ATDHAR-0918.020.82.82.391.696.5
ATDHAR-102.58.05.51.270.176.66
nsr – No Significant Result

El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Control
Dr. Demetrius Pohl, Ph.D., AIPG Certified Geologist, a qualified person under NI 43-101 standards and independent of the Company, is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico Mining Corporation. Dr. Pohl has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: (TSX VENTURE:ATY)(OTC PINK:ATCMF)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION
  • Atico Mining Corporation
    Investor Relations
    Igor Dutina
    +1.604.633.9022

Click here to connect with Atico Mining Corporation (TSXV:ATY) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.marketwired.com

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2017

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017, posting a net income of $0.62 million.
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong second quarter with improvements in most operating and financial metrics over the same period last year. Overall, the financial performance and position of the Company has improved significantly in the first half of the year over the same period last year. We anticipate this trend will continue throughout the remainder of 2017. Mr. Ganoza continued, “For the second half of this year, our continued emphasis will be on further strengthening our balance sheet, improving production costs and focusing on the regional and underground exploration drill programs.”
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
  • Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (“Q2-2017”) amounted to $0.62 million, compared with loss of $1.41 million for the same period last year (“Q2-2016”). Net income for the quarter was positively affected by an increase in revenue (increase in realized copper price of 26.4%), partially offset by an increase in direct mining and processing costs and a decrease in non-operating income.
  • Sales for the period increased 285% to $14.1 million when compared with Q2-2016. The increase is due to an increase in concentrate shipped and provisionally invoiced and a higher realized copper price as compared to Q2-2016. Copper (“Cu”) accounted for 95.3% and gold (“Au”) 4.7% of total amount provisionally invoiced during Q2-2017. The average realized price per metal on provisional invoicing was $2.63 (Q2-2016 – $2.08) per pound of copper and $1,248.83 (Q2-2016 – $1,263.85) per ounce of gold.
  • Working capital was $3.9 million (December 31, 2016 – $1.7 million) while long-term loans payable outstanding was $5.1 million (December 31, 2016 – $5.6 million).
  • Cash costs(1) were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced(2), a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively.
  • Income from operations was $2.32 million while cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital was $4.64 million. Cash used for capital expenditures amounted to $2.88 million.
  • At the quarter-end, 2,900 wet metric tonnes of non-invoiced concentrate remained at the Company’s warehouses.
  • All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) for Q2-2017 was $1.96 (Q2-2016 – $1.50).

Second Quarter Summary of Financial Results

Q2
2017		Q2
2016		%
Change
Revenue$ 14,074,005$ 3,659,067285%
Cost of sales(10,001,505)(3,661,942)173%
Income (loss) from mining operations4,072,500(2,875)141,752%
As a % of revenue29%0%36,928%
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,647,5621,468,15912%
Income (loss) from operations2,320,219(1,619,135)137%
As a % of revenue16%-44%137%
Income (loss) before income taxes1,767,112(1,715,008)203%
Net income (loss)615,847(1,413,402)144%
As a % of revenue4%-39%111%
Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash operating working capital items(1)$ 4,640,042$ 29,54315,606%

Second Quarter Operations Review
During the quarter, the Company produced 5.2 million pounds (“lbs”) of copper, 2,570 ounces (“oz”) of gold, and 10,005 oz of silver. When compared to Q2-2016, production increased 8% for copper and decreased 13% for gold. The increase in copper produced is mainly explained by an 8.5% increase in the copper head grade slightly offset by a 2% decrease in processed material. In the case of gold, a decrease of 5.9% in the head grade along with the lower processed material and a 5% decrease in metal recovery explain the lower production.
Cash costs(1) for the period were $115.37 per tonne of processed ore, and $1.30 per pound of payable copper produced, a 28% and 35% increase over the same period last year, respectively. The increase in the cash cost per pound of payable copper net of by products is mainly explained by the increase in the cost per processed tonne and a 19% decrease in the gold credit driven by a lower gold-to-copper production ratio to Q2-2016. All-in sustaining cash cost per payable pound of copper produced(1)(2) was $1.96.
Despite the cash cost per pound of payable copper produced decrease of 8% in Q2-2017 relative to the previous quarter (Q1-2017 – $1.41), the operating cost was higher than anticipated by the Company. A 14% decrease in milling and distribution cost this quarter was completely offset by a 3% increase in the mining and indirect cost relative to the previous quarter.
At the mine, efforts made by the Company to reduce the cemented backfill unit cost were successful in Q2-2017 and were reduced by 11% relative to Q1-2017, but were offset by a 9% increase in the quantity of cubic meters backfilled during the same period. In addition, there was a 25% increase in preparation laboring (from 312 m in Q1-2017 to 389 m in Q2-2017) and a 32% increase in ground support cost due to poor ground conditions in level 1722.
The Company is taking additional cost reduction measures for the remaining quarters of 2017.
Second Quarter Operational Details

Q2
2017		Q2
2016		%
Change
Production (Contained in Concentrate)(3)
Copper (000s lbs)5,1544,7868%
Gold (oz)2,5702,948-13%
Silver (oz)10,0059,9531%
Mine
Tonnes of material mined65,94263,1124%
Mill
Tonnes processed62,80264,246-2%
Tonnes processed per day794814-2%
Copper grade (%)3.943.629%
Gold grade (g/t)2.072.20-6%
Silver grade (g/t)9.968.0324%
Recoveries
Copper (%)94.493.02%
Gold (%)61.865.0-5%
Silver (%)49.959.8-17%
Concentrates
Copper Concentrates (DMT)10,46010,718-2%
Copper (%)22.320.310%
Gold (g/t)7.68.6-12%
Silver (g/t)29.728.93%
Payable copper produced (000s lbs)4,8974,5478%
Cash cost per pound of payable copper ($/lbs)(1)(2)1.300.9635%

The financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR and have also been posted on the company’s website at http://www.aticomining.com/investors/financial-reports/
El Roble Mine
The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.
Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.
El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.
On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.
Qualified Person
Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
(1) Alternative performance measures; please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
(2) Net of by-product credits
(3) Subject to adjustments on final settlement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:ATY

Atico Resumes Operations at El Roble Mine

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) is pleased to report that further to the news release announced August 15, 2017, the final inspection by provincial authorities concluded successfully and the operations at El Roble mine have resumed as of August 18, 2017.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF
Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.
Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:ATY

Atico Announces Temporary Work Stoppage at El Roble Mine

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) reports a temporary work stoppage at the El Roble mine pending final inspection of the clean water discharge system. The Company will work with provincial authorities to confirm the integrity and safety of the system as quickly as possible, beginning tomorrow August 16, 2017.
The safety of people and the environment remains a priority for Atico at El Roble mine. On August 9, 2017, the clean water discharge system malfunctioned and as a result a small quantity of sediment was discharged. The Company has taken immediate corrective action and is working with the provincial authority to verify that there are no further actions needed. As of August 14, operations have temporarily stopped to run a complete inspection of the system along with the provincial authority´s personnel. At this point in time, the Company does not believe the incident posed any threat to the health of employees, communities, or the environment. The Company aims to resume operations as soon as possible.
About Atico Mining Corporation
Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO
Atico Mining Corporation
Trading symbols: (TSX VENTURE:ATY) (OTC PINK:ATCMF)
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a “U.S. person” (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com
The Company has not based its production decisions and ongoing mine production on mineral reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The items marked with a “(1)” are alternative performance measures and readers should refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 as filed on SEDAR and as available on the Company’s website for further details.
CONTACT INFORMATION

Source: www.marketwired.com

Copper Investing

Atico Produces 5.15 Million Pounds Of Cu And 2,570 Ounces Of Au In Second Quarter 2017

Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”)(TSXV:ATY) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 5.15 million pounds of copper and 2,570 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 8% for copper and a decrease of 13% for gold over the same period in 2016.
“We are very pleased to report a strong operating quarter maintaining steady state production levels and remaining in line to reach operational objectives for 2017.” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “For the remainder of the year, the Company will continue focusing on the regional and mine vicinity exploration programs with four rigs currently drilling on surface and underground.”
Second Quarter Operational Highlights

  • Production of 5.15 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 8% over Q2 2016.
  • Production of 2,570 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 13% over Q2 2016.
  • Average processed tonnes per day of 794, a decrease of 3% over Q2 2016.
  • Copper head grade of 3.94%, an increase of 9% over Q2 2016.
  • Gold head grade of 2.07 grams per tonne; a decrease of 6% over Q2 2016.
  • Copper and gold recovery of 94.4% and 61.8%; an increase of 2% for copper and a decrease of 5% for gold over Q2 2016.

Second Quarter Operational Review
Processed ore was in line with Company budget for the second quarter. The increase in higher copper output for the quarter relative to Q2-2016 is explained by a higher copper head grade and an increase in copper recovery. In the case for gold production, a planned lower head grade and a decrease in the gold recovery resulted in lower gold output over Q2-2016.
Copper recoveries were higher than the same period last year, while gold recoveries during the quarter were in line with Company projections. Gold recovery decreased slightly as expected driven by a 10% increase in the copper content in the concentrate to 22.34% (20.30% in Q2-2016). This increase in the copper content in the concentrate provides a net economic benefit offsetting the resulting decrease in gold recovery. The Company will continue to explore increasing the copper content in the concentrate in the following quarters while increasing the gold recovery.
The operation remains on track to deliver on set guidance throughout the remainder of the year.
Second Quarter Operational Details

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will be hosting a zoom webinar at 10am EST on Thursday February 24, 2022, to discuss these findings in more detail. Registration for the event can be found at: https:us02web.zoom.uswebinarregisterWN_VlXZp4TGSZmyrSkg_eIM2g

Significant drill results are listed below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

South African Mining Veteran Riaan Vermeulen Appointed as Kamoa Copper's New Managing Director

Kamoa Copper continues to bolster senior leadership team with appointment of Zhang "Frank" Xingxun as Executive Director

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President, Marna Cloete, announced today that Riaan Vermeulen has been appointed as Kamoa Copper's new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Drills 32.4m at 3.75% Copper at Jasperoide Drilling on Deeper Targets Underway

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in southern Peru. Results received for five of the ten outstanding drill holes included some of the highest copper grades reported on the project to date.

High grade oxide copper-gold mineralization was intersected in two holes drilled to test the up dip and lateral continuity of the enrichment zone defined at eastern Montaña de Cobre Zone. Results include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out additional supplemental work on the FEIS.

The motion also indicated that the DOI has requested that the lawsuits filed against the DOI by a coalition of national and Alaska environmental non-government organizations be suspended. The lawsuits had been filed in response to the United States Bureau of Land Management's ("BLM") issuance of the Joint Record of Decision ("JROD"), that authorized a right-of-way across federally managed lands for AIDEA and the AAP.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×