AtaiBeckley to Participate in Upcoming Needham Healthcare Conferences

AtaiBeckley to Participate in Upcoming Needham Healthcare Conferences

AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("AtaiBeckley" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that Dr. Srinivas Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference (April 13 16) and a panel discussion at the Needham Virtual Psychedelics Forum (April 27). Topics for the panel will focus on late-stage clinical development strategy, FDA and DEA regulatory considerations, payer economics, and the long-term commercial adoption of psychedelic-based therapies such as BPL-003, AtaiBeckley's intranasal formulation of mebufotenin benzoate which holds XXoTLUjDlzOoxivzz1Uyccal4Mbn7Qv9GJmc9PVbFlShxqD2DujvDgYf3PGw6hPwVog3m2dosdsRvqglbgo657GKLTQFW1Gu2Zn1HEBM4WW2G4JztyFrGgPSbsPXRfQndJHsoBy80XZCIGL1JLLB0FK4LJ7r8v2CYrRrtTYPDy" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is on track to enter Phase 3 studies in Q2 2026 following a XzLKOm3YWrIhRP01-C7Fl6Fm_3EVnVrhBoWnhL59qKV1bolyzoM-qa61DMes-wBXdHKIXCFEi8H4d04RN4t8tVbOqqoyWAY6RizYfUrO7NiOlcO2ZSdRH" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.

Event Details

  • Needham Virtual Psychedelics Forum
    • Participation: Panel and one-on-one meetings
    • Panel title: Clinical Risk, Regulatory Reality, and the Path to Scale
    • Panel date and time: Monday, April 27, 11:00 AM ET
      Please contact your Needham representative for access to the panel presentation

Live webcasts of available events will be available on the investor section of the AtaiBeckley website, under Events. The archived webcasts will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.
AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley's pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Contact Information:
Investors:
Jason Awe, PhD
VP, Investor Relations
IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:
Charlotte Chorley
Associate Director, Communications
PR@ataibeckley.com


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