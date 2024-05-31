Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("atai" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held from June 4-6, 2024.

Details of the company's participation:

Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Thursday June 6 at 10:00 A.M. ET
Location: New York
Webcast link: here

The live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events . A replay will be available following the live event.

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and was founded as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients. atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life .

Contact Information

Investor Contact:

IR@atai.life

Media Contact:

PR@atai.life


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.ATAI:USNASDAQ:ATAI:US
ATAI:US
