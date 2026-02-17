AtaiBeckley To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AtaiBeckley To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("AtaiBeckley" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Awe, Ph.D., Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat, Wednesday, March 4, from 11:50am – 12:20pm EST and one-on-one meetings
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach

  • Format: One-on-one meetings only, Tuesday, March 10
  • Location: Miami, Florida

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat, Wednesday, March 11, from 8:00am – 8:30am EST and one-on-one meetings
  • Location: Miami, Florida

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the AtaiBeckley website, under Events. The archived webcasts will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley's pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Investor and Media Relations
Investors:
Jason Awe, PhD
VP, Investor Relations
IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:
Charlotte Chorley

Associate Director, Communications
PR@ataibeckley.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

atai-life-sciences-n-vatainasdaq-atai-us
ATAI
The Conversation (0)
ATAI Life Sciences N.V.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.

Keep Reading...
atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("atai" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held from June... Keep Reading...
atai Life Sciences Strengthens Board with Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

atai Life Sciences Strengthens Board with Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) ("atai" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the appointment of Scott Braunstein, M.D., and Laurent Fischer, M.D., as independent directors of atai's supervisory... Keep Reading...
atai Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

atai Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

First participant dosed in Phase 1b trial of VLS-01 with data expected in 2H'24; Phase 2 study in TRD patients anticipated to initiate around YE'24 Beckley Psytech's Phase 2a study of BPL-003 in TRD patients showed rapid and durable antidepressant effects; Phase 2b topline data expected in 2H'24... Keep Reading...
atai Life Sciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Part 2 of Beckley Psytech's Phase 2a Study Exploring BPL-003 Adjunctive to SSRIs in Patients with Treatment Resistant Depression

atai Life Sciences Announces Dosing of First Patient in Part 2 of Beckley Psytech's Phase 2a Study Exploring BPL-003 Adjunctive to SSRIs in Patients with Treatment Resistant Depression

The BPL-003 Phase 2a trial is an open-label study investigating BPL-003 as both monotherapy and adjunctive to SSRIs in patients with Treatment Resistant Depression. Initial results from the recently completed monotherapy Part 1 of the study were shared in March 2024 , and showed that a single... Keep Reading...
Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

(NewsDirect) When psychedelics were first studied more than 50 years ago, researchers discovered that they were useful in assisting people in exploring a greater sense of self. After a half-century hiatus, scientists are once again investigating psychedelics and other mind-altering substances... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery

battery-metals-investing

Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery