Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present final results from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Aleena Banerji, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director, Allergy and Clinical Immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital, will share additional information from the Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in a presentation of a poster titled, "Final Results from ALPHA-STAR, a Phase 1b/2 Trial of Navenibart in Hereditary Angioedema." The presentation will take place on Saturday, November 8 at 12:15pm EST in the e-poster area of the West Exhibit Hall, Monitor 23.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com , or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Astria Contact:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Astria Therapeutics Inc.ATXS:USNASDAQ:ATXS:USBase Metals Investing
ATXS:US
The Conversation (0)
Astria Therapeutics Inc.

Astria Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare... Keep Reading...
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present final STAR-0215 Phase 1a healthy subject data in an encore presentation at the upcoming Eastern Allergy... Keep Reading...
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in... Keep Reading...
Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, granted stock options to purchase 173,500 shares of Astria's common stock on May 1, 2024 under Astria's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive... Keep Reading...
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with OR Royalties Inc. (" OR Royalties ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Corp. (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (FSE: 2OA) ("Forte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Forte will be exhibiting, and the President &... Keep Reading...
T2 Metals (TSXV:TWO)

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Geological Mapping Identifies Two Distinct High-Priority Target Styles T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Company's first reconnaissance exploration program at the Shanghai gold - silver... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report