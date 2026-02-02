AstraZeneca begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange

AstraZeneca begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Ordinary shares now trade across the NYSE, LSE and STO under a harmonized global listing structure

AstraZeneca today begins trading its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for the first time, enabling more US investors to participate in the Company's strong growth. With this change the trading of AstraZeneca ordinary shares is now aligned across the NYSE, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STO) under a harmonized listing structure.

Michel Demaré, Chair, AstraZeneca, said: "Today marks the start of an exciting new period for AstraZeneca, one which we believe gives broader access to the largest capital market in the world. This will allow even more investors to participate in AstraZeneca's future. Our harmonized listing across New York, London and Stockholm reflects strong shareholder support for our growth strategy and positions AstraZeneca to deliver more innovative medicines to more patients around the world."

Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group said: "Today we are proud to welcome AstraZeneca to the NYSE, where it joins a community of groundbreakers and industry leaders. Through its listing on the world's largest and most liquid capital market, the company is well-positioned to expand its global investor base and accelerate its commitment to delivering innovation to patients and the wider biopharmaceutical industry."

AstraZeneca's strong growth is driven both by its global reach and diverse sources of business. Last year was a catalyst-rich period with new pipeline readouts collectively representing a peak revenue opportunity of over $10 billion. With this momentum continuing into 2026, the Company has confidence in reaching its 2030 ambition to grow annual revenue to $80bn and launch 20 new medicines. Looking beyond 2030, AstraZeneca is investing in transformative technologies that have the potential to change the practice of medicine across our portfolio.

AstraZeneca ordinary shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "AZN" across the three exchanges. The Company's listing in the UK on the LSE and in Sweden on the STO are unaffected by the move and remain included in the FTSE 100 and OMX Stockholm 30 indices.

The prior listing of American Depositary Shares and the various US dollar bonds issued by the Company and AstraZeneca Finance LLC (AstraZeneca US Bonds) on Nasdaq in the US ceased on 30 January 2026. Trading of the AstraZeneca US Bonds on the NYSE will commence immediately following the start of trading of the ordinary shares on the NYSE.

Notes

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca . The contents of AstraZeneca's website do not form part of this document and no one should rely on such websites or the contents thereof in reading this document.

Media Inquiries
Fiona Cookson +1 212 814 3923

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

astrazenecaaznnasdaq-azn
AZN
The Conversation (0)
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery development and commercialisation of prescription medicines.

AstraZeneca is a global science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery development and commercialisation of prescription medicines. Keep Reading...

Last Mile Holdings Ltd. Changes Name to AZN Capital Corp.

AZN Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "AZN") (TSXV: AZN.V) (OTC: AZNVF) announces that it has changed its name from "Last Mile Holdings Ltd." to "AZN Capital Corp." In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will be changed to "AZN.V" upon the... Keep Reading...

Myriad Gets FDA Approval for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) confirmed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its diagnostic test, BRACAnalysis CDx, for use to identify patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who have a germline BRCA mutation and are candidates for treatment with Lynparza (olaparib).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

Bunker Hill Mining Provides Corporate Update, Confirming Project Restart on Track for H1 2026, Improved Metal Mix, and Several New AI-Validated Exploration Opportunities

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Related News

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

precious-metals-investing

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

cleantech-investing

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

gold-investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

silver-investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

gold-investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections