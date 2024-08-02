Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Board Approves Development of Boorara

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") advises that it has granted stock options exercisable to acquire 2,300,000 common shares in the Company to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.105 per share with a five-year term and will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant

About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper and Epworth Properties in Nunavut, and the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture and are finalizing a joint venture agreement in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

The Company's public disclosure documents are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

SOURCE:Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay HoldingsBAY:CCTSXV:BAYBase Metals Investing
BAY:CC
Aston Bay Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

Aston Bay Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and base metal deposits in Virginia, USA and Nunavut, Canada. Its projects are Buckingham Gold property, Virginia Gold Belt, Polymetallic Base, and Precious metals, Storm Copper Project, and Seal Zinc deposit.
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Intervals up to 121.2m of continuous visual copper mineralization intersected

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Thick Copper Intercepts at Cyclone and Lightning Ridge as Drilling Accelerates at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Thick Copper Intercepts at Cyclone and Lightning Ridge as Drilling Accelerates at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

30 RC drill holes now completed with diamond drilling now also underway

  • The 2024 summer drilling program continues to accelerate with more than 4,450 metres ("m") now completed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Zone of Thick, Near-Surface, High-Grade Copper at Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Zone of Thick, Near-Surface, High-Grade Copper at Storm Copper Project, Canada

Grades of more than 7% copper in recent drilling of The Gap; planned 20,000m summer drilling program underway

  • Drill hole SR24-03 at the underexplored Gap prospect has intersected:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Airborne geophysics, structural mapping, and sampling to define drill targets

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce the proposed summer 2024 exploration program at its Epworth sediment hosted copper-silver-zinc-cobalt project located 80 kilometres ("km") southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, Canada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Non-dilutive financing secured from leading royalty fund to support exploration and development at Storm

C$3.425 million allocated to Aston Bay with no use of proceeds restriction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of February 1, 2024, it has agreed to the issuance of 400,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Share to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN for the period from February 2, 2024 to August 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance

INN is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and other applicable legislation.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Pursuant to the market-making agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance, to be paid from funds the Company has allocated from its current working capital. The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto -based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium TM , that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c0083.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a man-portable drill is mobilizing for the Company's upcoming drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is planned to begin the week of August 5th. The drilling program is a collaborative effort between Prismo and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA "Vizsla") and will test targets on the Palos Verdes concession utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes for greater drilling efficiency

The drill program follows three main target recommendations made by Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The program has three main goals (See Figs.1 & 2 below):

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20 g/t gold over 29m, 580 gram meters gold from 149m downhole in OEDD-88
    • Including 39.5 g/t gold over 8m from 149m downhole
  • OEDD-88's mineralization is well distributed across the reported intersection without any significant nugget effect
  • Mineralization is 50m SSW of previously reported 46 g/t gold over 32m in OEDD-83
  • Drilling confirms these breccia zones are linked to OEDD-83 mineralization, indicating potential for increased high-grade gold volume with further drilling
  • Three holes of the first five holes reported from Charger have intercepted the target breccia zone, which also included:
    • 70m @ 1.2 g/t gold from 143m in OEDD-84 and
    • 21m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 177m and 10m @7.8 g/t Au from 202m in OEDD-85

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is delighted to report further outstanding assay results of 20 gt gold over 29 meters from follow up drilling to the previously reported 45.7 gt gold over 32m in hole OEDD-83 at the Odienné Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aston Bay Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

Aston Bay Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

ASX Retraction Statement

Related News

Gold Investing

Agnico Eagle Reports Record Free Cashflow, Allocates Additional Funds to Exploration

Gold Investing

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Cobalt Investing

ASX Retraction Statement

Lithium Investing

At-The-Market Raise

Gold Investing

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Copper Investing

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

×