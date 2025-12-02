ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
24-Nov-25 42,618 €848.71 €36,170,122
25-Nov-25 41,979 €861.61 €36,169,648
26-Nov-25 40,514 €892.77 €36,169,668
27-Nov-25 40,165 €900.52 €36,169,374
28-Nov-25 40,304 €897.42 €36,169,442

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 		Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ASML HoldingASMLNASDAQ:ASML
ASML
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

John Giannandrea to retire from Apple

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Lithium Investing

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$58 to Hit New All-time High

Gold Investing

Barrick to Weigh IPO for North American Gold Unit

Copper Investing

SolGold Rejects Latest Jiangxi Copper Proposal

Gold Investing

Zijin Mining Founder Chen Jinghe Retires After 40 Years