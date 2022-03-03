Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced it has started to ship its highly-acclaimed Invicta™ pedals. Now sim racers, and real racecar drivers training on sim rigs, can experience the game-changing Invicta™ Pedal Set along with custom-made RaceHub™ software for quick ...

GAMING00