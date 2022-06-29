GamingInvesting News

Unlock the True Potential of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs with the Ultimate 360mm AIO Cooling Solution

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts today announced its liquid cooling technology is powering EVGA's new GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming Graphics Card. Now gamers and enthusiasts seeking extreme performance and near-silent operation can get the most out of the RTX 3090 Ti from EVGA.

Liquid cooling is more critical than ever with the launch of NVIDIA's latest Ampere GPU architecture, which brings the total graphics power (TGP) up to 480 Watts on this card. EVGA and Asetek worked together to create the ultimate 360mm radiator cooling solution for extreme thermal performance and the quietest HYBRID cooling experience to date. Incorporating EVGA's newly-design HDB fan with ARBG and non-ARGB options, the 3090 Ti FTW3 Graphics Card includes a Hybrid GPU cooler which boasts a 360mm radiator to dissipate the heat associated with the 1072 CUDA cores and 2GB GDDR6X memory.

"The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming card has got it all – incredible cooling performance and quiet operation, all in a 2 slot form factor," said Jacob Freeman , Global Product Management Director at EVGA. "EVGA has now developed multiple generations of HYBRID coolers with Asetek, who continues to be a leader in liquid cooling performance and quality."

"Liquid cooling is critical in unlocking this latest generation of NVIDIA Ampere's true potential," said John Hamill , Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Asetek liquid cooling technology keeps the GPU temperatures in check to maintain optimal processor operation to enable flawless and immersive gaming. It is exciting to continue to work with EVGA to bring extreme performance to gamers and enthusiasts."

To learn more about EVGA's new 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID Gaming Graphics Card visit EVGA - Products - EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING, 24G-P5-4988-KR, 24GB GDDR6X, iCX3, HYBRID Cooler, ARGB LED, Backplate, Free eLeash - 24G-P5-4988-KR .

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com .

About EVGA

EVGA is the #1 NVIDIA authorized partner in channel sales throughout North America . Based on the philosophy of intelligent innovation, market knowledge, and the real time operation, EVGA continues to identify the need in the marketplace and providing the solution to that need. By offering product differentiation, 24/7 tech support, a 90-day Step-Up program, and other customer focused programs, EVGA is a clear leader in all categories: etail, retail, distribution, and system builders. With headquarters in Brea, CA , EVGA's global coverage includes EVGA GmbH in Munich , EVGA LATAM in Miami , and EVGA Hong Kong. For further information online about EVGA, visit www.evga.com .

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan and the United States .

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

mwe@asetek.com

+1 (408) 644-5616

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Sony Electronics Unveils New Gaming Gear Brand "INZONE," to Maximize Performance and Ability with Upgraded Gaming Monitors and Headsets

Sony Electronics' New Gaming Line Offers an Immersive Experience to Help Lead Gamers to Victory

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced INZONE™ a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that sharpens the senses and enhances gaming ability. INZONE monitors feature incredible, high-resolution and high-dynamic range picture, while INZONE headsets include superior sound and 360 Spatial Sound for gaming 1 2 . This new brand embraces Sony's expertise as a pioneer in audio-visual technology, delivering features that will immerse gamers into the action with total focus. Designed for extraordinary experiences, INZONE offers a path to dive into an immersive zone, leading to a victorious ending.

UST Wins College League of Legends National Championship

In the biggest championship college esports can offer, the University of St. Thomas-Houston's League of Legends (LoL) esports team took first place in the 2022 College LoL Championship in Los Angeles over the weekend, winning $50,000 in prize money. St. Thomas dominated the field. The other seven top teams were Maryville University Western University Bay State College Converse College University of California-Irvine Michigan State and defending champs Winthrop University .

National Championship UST League of Legends Team, L to R: Shane

Nail-Biter Moments

At one point, Maryville , known as a powerhouse, had the Celts on the precipice of defeat, but in the last two team fights, UST held its base, then rallied. In no time, St. Thomas' standout ADC, Gil Meron , found an angle and got a quadra kill, defeating four players in rapid succession. That brilliance allowed UST to complete the turnaround, secure the match and ride the momentum to victory.

UST Assistant Director of Esports Justin Pelt said, "It was a tough prove-yourselves tournament for the players. You're talking about a week-long competition where you're in a hotel room and managing a heavy schedule with media, covid testing and the matches. It really takes the best team to handle all that. The matches are the culmination of their year, and all eyes were on them. One mistake can cost you. What I'm most proud of is that our players rose to the occasion playing the best they've played all year when it mattered the most."

Celt Performance Made History

What's more, the Celts won in record-setting time—77 minutes and 55 seconds of game time.

"Achieving the fastest finals victory in College LoL Championship history makes us the most dominate esports team to ever win a finals championship," Pelt added.

When the competition began earlier this year, 421 schools participated. The Final 8, which included three former collegiate champion teams, fought it out at the in-person event in LA with no shortage of savvy strategies and razor-sharp moves.

UST's Cutting-Edge Esports Program

UST's esports program has come very far, very fast. The Celt teams only began entering competition a year ago, and now the LoL team, demonstrating nerves of steel, holds the national championship. Esports is a rapidly growing career field. UST offers multi-disciplinary programs that connect coursework and experiential learning, such as relevant internships with organizations like the Houston Outlaws, to prepare students for success in the growing gaming industry.

National Championship UST League of Legends Team, L to R: Shane "Porsche" Higginbotham, Dat "Kitzuo" Nguyen, Robert "RobbyBob" Wieber, Gil "Shogo" Meron, and Charles "Chookies" Thornburgh

About University of St. Thomas

University of St. Thomas is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional, and skilled-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally, and lead ethically.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ust-wins-college-league-of-legends-national-championship-301577311.html

SOURCE University of St. Thomas-Houston

Three Headed Monster Creates the World's Most Advanced Board Game

Lights pulse on the table as the sounds of harsh alien weather reverberate through the room. Far from home on this distant planet, managers of a fledgling space colony huddle around a table, discussing how to keep their colony and citizens alive for another month . Using RFID-enabled playing cards, these managers change the laws of this colony and the board game's algorithms. Between rounds, the game processes how up to 15,000 different simulated colonists vote for these laws.

Another cold night for the colonists. Beyond Humanity: Colonies game elements.

This scenario is part of a typical round when playing Beyond Humanity: Colonies, and just the tip of the iceberg of stunningly deep gameplay. But when you stop gawking at the gorgeous game pieces, the spellbinding artwork, and consuming the rich gameplay, you are left wondering, "What is this, and how have I never heard of it before?"

In the tabletop gaming industry, huge publisher groups dominate the scene and lead the way for new trends. However, a brand-new company has shaped the future for tabletop gaming with its initial breakout release, Beyond Humanity: Colonies (BH:C). The publisher, Three Headed Monster, is an aggressive new player in tabletop games and has destroyed the concept of hybrid gaming. With a companion app as the least extraordinary bit of tech being used, BH:C is truly leaping ahead of the status quo. But as high-tech as the game is, that technology makes it feel like any analog game.

Those who love and enjoy the wildly diverse world of board games are likely to have emphatic feelings towards hybrid or tech-enabled games. Some flatly refuse to accept hybrid games, viewing board games as a way to get away from technology. Others are leery of the prospect as there have been proper cautionary tales in the past (i.e., Golem Arcana) . But many see how technology increases the potential for more engaging and immersive games to be brought to the table. And their numbers are growing. The industry is changing to meet these growing demands of more engaging games that use technology to push the experience that games can offer, but progress has been slow.

So how is it that a tiny new company, comprised of a few game-loving friends, has blasted past established companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue? Three Headed Monster (THM) cofounder Casey McBeath stated, "explosive evolution requires outside provocation." As crowdfunding backers and board game collectors themselves, the cofounders of THM realized their diverse career experiences and expertise could be combined to create their dream board game. Staffed with team members possessing expert knowledge of computer programming, engineering, storytelling, graphic design, and mathematics, THM seems purpose-built to deliver the dream of what hybrid games should be.

Max Salamonowicz , cofounder of THM, states, "As serious game enthusiasts, we love gaming. It was our escape from the stress of our very demanding jobs. But because of our backgrounds, we love math! And math, along with its clever implementation, is the backbone of all games. So, we studied the games we love. Really studied them! We went to board game design boot camps, attended industry professional events, became active forum participants, and generally did everything we could to learn more about how these great games are created." And then, like most great ideas, a too-long conversation over beers turned into a discussion of what their dream game would be.

And that is how Beyond Humanity: Colonies was born. From a laundry list of desires to a finalized international product, Three Headed Monster has delivered the world's first genuinely revolutionary hybrid game.

More information: www.three-headed-monster.com .

Media Contact:
Casey McBeath
951-306-4616
339567@email4pr.com

An eye-catching addition to any table. Game: Beyond Humanity: Colonies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-headed-monster-creates-the-worlds-most-advanced-board-game-301577104.html

SOURCE Three Headed Monster Inc.

SLASH Partners with Soundscape VR for Virtual Reality Concert

Full Live Video of the New Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Album "4" To Make VR Debut in Soundscape; Rock Icon Plants His Flag In The Virtual World

Groove Science Studios creator of the longest-running virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR (SVR), announces the addition of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS "LIVE AT STUDIOS 60" to its Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse. Starting today, music fans can experience the debut of all ten songs from SLASH and the band's new Gibson Records LP 4 in Soundscape VR's musical metaverse, a dynamic virtual concert world that captures the band's unforgettable melodies, soaring vocals, and guitar riffs that will blow your mind.

Slotomania Tours the US Southern States and Meets Players with a Surprise Cameo from Country Music Star Tanya Tucker

Slotomania ®, the world's #1 play-for-fun slots game* from Playtika ®, has hit the road to meet players as its team tours southern states in the USA by bus. The tour is a unique opportunity for Slotomania's player community to meet the creative brains behind their favourite free-to-play slot game, loved for its striking graphics and thrilling gameplay.

Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an exclusive on-stage performance by country music icon Tanya Tucker.

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun; just as it does through the games on its app. As a special surprise, Slotomania players attending an event in San Antonio on 18 June were treated to an appearance by none other than country music royalty and entertainment icon Tanya Tucker . Tanya, a two-time Grammy-winning singer who has released 25 studio albums since her breakthrough in the 1970s and charted hit singles in five consecutive decades, took to the stage for an exclusive performance before meeting and greeting fans for photographs.

About the Slotomania Southern Tour

As part of its unique tour, Slotomania will assemble members of its player community for parties in cities including Dallas , Houston , Oklahoma and Phoenix . Fans are encouraged to look out for the Slotomania tour bus, pictured above, and to share sightings with the team using social media.

Tanya's remarkable performance delivered exactly the sort of thrill and surprise Slotomania always seeks to provide for its players, and the game has proven to be a popular choice for world renowned celebrities to partner with. Recent collaborations have included transforming Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone , into Captain Slotostar for a stunning commercial backed by facial motion capture technology. Other collaborators included the legendary John Goodman as an animated talking finger.

Launched in 2011, Slotomania was one of the first free-to-play social casino games. For over a decade, with the support of its massive global community, the game has grown to become the #1 top grossing play-for-fun social casino app on Google Play and the App Store**.

Amnon Calev , Slotomania's General Manager, comments: "This bus tour has been a great way for Slotomania to engage directly with some of the most devoted members of our community, and it is very exciting to see so many people turn out across the whole tour to share their love for the game.

"Our whole team works tirelessly to constantly bring Slotomania players the level of fun and excitement they have come to expect from us over the years, whether that's inside or outside of the app, and having a legend like Tanya perform at one of our events has definitely been a highlight. While we are digital at our core, we are more than just a game, and there is nothing more rewarding than connecting with our players in person through activities such as this bus tour. We hope everyone who has participated has had as much fun as we have!"

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About Slotomania ®

Slotomania is the #1 play-for-fun slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania is different – it features free slot games with crazy graphics, top of the line sound effects, and hundreds of variations to choose from, with new features every month. The free slots experience is played by millions on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone.  Slotomania games are available across all devices from PC to Tablet and cell phones, a fantastic opportunity for people who want to play the latest slots games on the go. Although it replicates Vegas style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating game play and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement and can be played anywhere.

About Playtika ® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Tanya Tucker

A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, Tanya Tucker is a two-time GRAMMY® winner who continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas , Tanya had her first country hit, the classic " Delta Dawn ," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since then, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. Tanya's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits my such as the aforementioned " Delta Dawn ," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," " Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy," "Strong Enough To Bend" and many more. Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards. In 2020, Tanya received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' and Best  Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker – Live From The Troubadour on October 16 , the one-year anniversary of Tanya's historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I'm Livin' album released two months earlier – so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance. For more information on Tanya, merchandise and more, go to TanyaTucker.com.

* According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 Slots game by worldwide downloads and consumer spend across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (2021).

The Slotomania team has taken to the open road to bring players together for fun on a bus-tour, including a surprise celebrity appearance from country star Tanya Tucker!

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slotomania-tours-the-us-southern-states-and-meets-players-with-a-surprise-cameo-from-country-music-star-tanya-tucker-301576958.html

SOURCE Playtika

Gen.G and McDonald's Franchisees Renew McDonald's Crew League in Southern California, Southern Plains and DMV Regions and Expands into the Pacific Northwest

Employees will vote on their game of choice to compete in the McDonald's Crew League for prizes and prestige

Global esports organization Gen.G announced today it has extended its national partnership with McDonald's for another year of the McDonald's Crew League in the Southern California Southern Plains ( Kansas Oklahoma ) and DMV ( Washington DC Maryland Virginia ) regions designed to recruit and retain its employees through gaming. This partnership also includes an expansion into the Pacific Northwest region to allow additional esports leagues to engage McDonald's employees and gaming enthusiasts.

