Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

•     Optimization Tests Continuing for Final Grade and Recovery Profiles

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of its most recent metallurgical test results as part of its ongoing metallurgical test works which will be included in a Feasibility Study for the Venda Nova deposit at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal targeted for completion in May 2023 .

The Feasibility Program is being led by Quadrante Engenharia e Consultoria, SA. ( Portugal ) ("Quadrante") with input from Micon International Limited ( Canada ) ("Micon") who will act as the Qualified Person ("QP") for the 43-101 Resource Update. Soluciones, Concentradores Y Procesos de Ingeniería, S.L. ( Spain ) ("SCYPI") has managed the flowsheet development and process optimization testing program. Grinding Solutions Limited (UK) ("GSL") has completed the detailed Metallurgical Testing using representative composite samples and variability testing. Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa (PTY) LTD ( South Africa ) ("Maelgwyn") is completing independent validation of metallurgical results and completing Locked Cycle Testing (LCT) of selected circuit configurations. Both laboratories are Independent of Ascendant.

The flotation testing and optimization tests will be completed shortly to determine final grade recovery curves for all domains and selection of the optimal grade and recovery for financial analysis. The testing results below are therefore for information purposes only to demonstrate the improvements identified during the Feasibility Study test program compared to the 2021 Preliminary Economic Analysis. The testing results below comprise the Copper, Lead and Zinc grade-recoveries for the Stockwork and Massive Sulphide domains.

Mark Brennan , Executive Chairman, stated, "It is very common for metallurgy in the Iberian pyrite belt to be complex due to the polymetallic nature of the ores, but we are pleased that the metallurgical test work we have completed to date supports our expectations for the Venda Nova deposit and we anticipate these results will support a robust feasibility study. Metallurgical test work to further optimize metal recoveries and concentrate grades will be a continuous process as we develop the project."

Metalurgical Testing

The most recent metallurgical test work was completed by GSL in the United Kingdom and has been validated using Maelgwyn in South Africa . Both laboratories are Independent of Ascendant. These programs were completed using representative core from the 2022 drilling campaign to establish metal recoveries and concentrate grades and complete variability testing. The metallurgical test work results continue to support the use of a planned conventional polymetallic process flowsheet capable of recovering copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver in three saleable concentrates.

Over the coming weeks the flotation testing and optimization tests will be completed to determine final grade recovery curves for all domains and selection of the optimal grade and recovery for financial analysis. The testing results below are therefore for information purposes only and to demonstrate the improvements identified during the Feasibility Study test program compared to the 2021 Preliminary Economic Analysis. The testing results below comprise the Copper, Lead and Zinc grades-recoveries for the Stockwork and Massive Sulphide domains.

Concentrate Specifications

The metallurgical testing has identified the following saleable concentrate products. These product specifications have been shared with several Smelters and Refineries and confirmed as suitable and meeting their requirements. Final negotiations with smelters and refineries are planned to commence post the publication of the NI 43-101 Feasibility Report. Final grades may change as part of those negotiations.

Domain

Concentrate

Cu

%

Pb

%

Zn

%

Ag

ppm

Au

ppm

Fresh Massive Sulphide

Cu/Pb conc.

0.5

35.0

3.1

272.2

0.9

Fresh Massive Sulphide

Zn conc.

0.4

4.5

40.0

112.5

0.5

Stockwork

Cu conc.

25.0

3.50

5.00

200.00

0.08

Stockwork

Pb conc.

3.85

50.0

7.69

461.54

0.15

Stockwork

Zn conc.

0.54

2.70

45.0

180.00

0.54

Blended

Zn conc

1.57

6.27

41.8

148.38

0.59

Massive Sulphides

The Massive Sulphides testing by GSL has developed a sequential flotation circuit producing separate Lead and Zinc Concentrates. The results for the OCT, LCT and Variability tests undertaken by GSL for Lead are summarized below.

Variability test (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

The GSL Massive Sulphides testing results for Zinc are summarized below.

Massive Sulphide Testing (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

The initial indication from the independent verification work by Maelgwyn has shown good alignment on the results achieved. The preliminary results for a Massive Sulphide 7-cycle LCT are presented below.

Massive Sulphide 7-cycle LCT (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

Note: Results for cycle 7 only, results are preliminary and subject to final confirmation .

Stockwork

The Stockwork testing by GSL has developed a sequential flotation circuit producing separate Copper, Lead and Zinc Concentrates. The Stockwork Open Circuit Tests (OCT), Locked Cycle Tests (LCT) and Variability Tests by GSL for Copper are summarized below.

Stockwork Copper testing (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

The Stockwork GSL test results for Lead are summarized below.:

Stockwork Lead testing (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

A summary of the Stockwork GSL test results (OCT and LCT) for Zinc is shown below:

Stockwork Zinc testing (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Clinton Swemmer, P.Eng.., Chief Technical Officer, for Ascendant Resources Ltd, who is a non Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto -based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal . The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/ .

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business, the Project, final product specifications, recoveries and timing of completion of studies. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the anticipated time to complete remaining metallurgical test work, time to complete a feasibility study, the results of the feasibility study and saleability of the products to be produced at the Lagoa Salgada Project. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31 , 2023and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Ascendant Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascendant-resources-confirms-saleable-grade-concentrates-achieved-for-copper-lead-and-zinc-with-strong-recoveries-and-precious-metal-credits-at-its-lagoa-salgada-vms-project-portugal-301812954.html

SOURCE Ascendant Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c6720.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ascendant ResourcesASND:CATSX:ASNDBase Metals Investing
ASND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ascendant Resources (Ascendant Resources)

Ascendant Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • Feasibility study expected in May
  • Final Metallurgical Results Expected Shortly
  • Appoints SD Capital Advisory and GKB Ventures (S&G) to Investigate Export Credit Agency Project Finance

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") expects to complete the feasibility study ("FS") for its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal in May 2023 . All work streams associated with the various disciplines are progressing very well and are substantially completed. Metallurgy test work is also substantially complete confirming the salability of the Company's copper, lead, and zinc concentrates as well as finalizing the recovery curves. The current focus is investigating the potential to produce a saleable tin concentrate from the tailings. Final results and associated reports are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

  • Mr. Michael McAllister appointed Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Mr. Chris MacInnis appointed Director, Geology and Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Michael McAllister who has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Mr. Chris MacInnis who has been appointed as Director, Geology and Resources for the Company.

Mike McAllister has over 19 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 12 as a mining specialized investor relations professional. He most recently was with Superior Gold and prior to that Sierra Metals where he helped the company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., which was acquired by Endeavour Mining. Before working in investor relations roles, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mike holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Ascendant.

The appointment as Chief Technical Officers reflects Mr. Swemmer's significant contribution to the Company, specifically to the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans for the upcoming development of the Venda Nova Deposit within the Lagoa Salgada Project, on the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBP"), Portugal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Board With Appointment of New Director & Names Lead Independent Director

Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Petra Decher, CPA, CA to the Company’s Board of Directors and Mr. Stephen Shefsky to the position of Lead Director of the Board effective October 1, 2017.

Ms. Decher served as the Vice President, Finance and Assistant Secretary for Franco-Nevada Corporation from 2009 to 2016. She currently serves as Chairwoman of the Board at Red Pine Exploration Inc. and recently served as the Lead Independent Director of Integra Gold Corp. until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold Corporation. Prior to Franco-Nevada, Ms. Decher was President and Chief Financial Officer for Geoinformatics Exploration Inc., an exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia, Nevada, Mexico and Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Ascendant Resources Announces August 2017 Operational Results

Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continued positive momentum in August with adjusted EBITDA1  of $0.8MM at the mine for the month, marking the second consecutive month of positive cash flow before changes in working capital since Ascendant assumed ownership of the El Mochito mine in December 2016 and supporting management’s view that the turnaround of its Honduran mine is on a solid path to profitability.

The El Mochito mine milled 58,978 tonnes of ore in August averaging 1,903 tpd, an increase from 1,853 tpd in July and the second quarter average of 1,733 tpd. This reflects a 53% increase in ore throughput per calendar day per month since January 2017.  August results reflect the benefit from the introduction of new mining equipment to operations in mid-July.  A third truck ordered in March was delayed by the manufacturer and is currently being transported to the mine with its expected arrival in late October.  Additionally, the Company is expecting to take delivery of a fourth truck and third scoop in November, in line with its strategy to replace the existing aging fleet which will have the effect of reducing unit costs and increasing productivity. The Company has further ordered five new trucks, two new scoops, two jumbo drills and two rock bolters from Sandvik for delivery over the next ten months.

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce plans for the 2023 field program at Macmillan Pass and the appointment of Andrew Crook, P. Eng. as the new Vice President of Operations.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.075 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. The Warrants for all units will be subject to the same terms, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Drills 7.1 Metres At 604 g/t Silver In High-Grade Silver Zone At South Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for four drill holes from the ongoing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the Company's Ayawilca project in Peru. Highlights include a new intersection of high-grade silver mineralization from the "Silver Zone" in hole A23-220 located on the edge of the massive sulphide "Zinc Zone" at South Ayawilca. The Silver Zone has been reinterpreted with data from current and previous drill holes to have been emplaced along a northeast-trending sub-vertical fault bordering the massive sulphides. High-grade, structurally controlled, silver mineralization is confirmed along a strike length of approximately 250 metres, open along-strike in both directions and at depth

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$2.3 million subscription by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto").

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 878,809 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c0884.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

Forte Minerals Engages ITG as Market Maker to Enhance Trading Liquidity

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will be responsible for trading shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues to help maintain a reasonable market and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The contract is on a month-to-month term and automatically renews unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors in the contract, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

" Engaging ITG as our market maker is an important step for Forte as we seek to enhance the liquidity and trading of our common shares. " said Patrick Elliott , President & CEO

About ITG
Independent Trading Group Inc. is a Toronto -based IIROC dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG has leveraged its proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to various public issuers and institutional investors.

About Forte
Forte Minerals Corp. is a copper and gold exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing projects in Peru .

The Company aims to generate significant value growth by moving quickly along the line of opportunity, from early-stage exploration towards resource definition and target development, while eliminating early-stage grassroots risk. Forte Minerals has three properties that offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-engages-itg-as-market-maker-to-enhance-trading-liquidity-301811373.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c4561.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Joining forces with other exploration, technology and finance companies in a collaborative effort to increase the chances of success

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce the creation of The Service Alliance. Valence Mining Services ("Valence"), established by Teako Minerals Corp. (See April 25, 2023 news release), will play a pivotal role in hosting The Service Alliance. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance currently boasts eleven (11) exploration companies, three (3) technology companies, and two (2) financing companies (collectively, "Service Alliance Members").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SUNRISE SELLS REMAINING INTEREST IN LOVELOCK COBALT MINE AND TREASURE BOX PROPERTIES TO GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP.

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

×