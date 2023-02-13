Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Zinc Investing News

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Ascendant.

The appointment as Chief Technical Officers reflects Mr. Swemmer's significant contribution to the Company, specifically to the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans for the upcoming development of the Venda Nova Deposit within the Lagoa Salgada Project, on the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBP"), Portugal.

Prior to joining Ascendant, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Project Delivery for Treasury Metals, a mining company where he managed the Study and Trade-Offs to maximize NPV and meet the technical requirements of the Environmental and Permit process. Previously, as Vice President of Project Delivery, North America for Ausenco, an EPC/M company focused on the metals and mining industry, he managed teams responsible for the EPC Awards of the Magino Gold Mine, Las Chispas Mine and the Blackwater Gold Mine. While at Ausenco, Mr. Swemmer was also accountable for reviewing all Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) and Feasibility Studies (FS) execution strategies and layouts such as Marathon Gold Mine and Springpole Gold Project.

In addition, as Ascendant is now well advanced in completion of the Feasibility Study and moving towards project development decisions, the Technical Services Group has grown to accommodate the future demands of project construction and commissioning. As such, the Company is pleased to announced it has hired Mr. Erich Meintjes as Director of Engineering to support the ongoing engineering requirements at Venda Nova.

Mr. Meintjes has over 27 years of experience in the mining industry and joins from DRA Global, where as Senior Vice President of Engineering he worked on numerous large scale projects focused on mining infrastructure and mineral beneficiation across various commodities. Mr. Meintjes' specific expertise lies in project execution, schedule planning, engineering design, procurement, expediting, construction, commissioning and handover of mining and processing plants.

Mr. Joao Barros, President of Ascendant Resources stated, " We are pleased to appoint Clinton as Chief Technical Officer for Ascendant in recognition of the ongoing contribution Clinton has had in developing, supporting and delivering the ongoing feasibility study for the Venda Nova deposit. We congratulate Clinton on his expanded role and welcome Erich to the team as the technical services team continues in preparation of our growing needs ahead of project construction".

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06% ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93% ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50% CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35% CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan David Ball
Executive Chairman, Founder Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-647-796-0068
mbrennan@ascendantresources.com dball@ascendantresources.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire

Ascendant Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.
