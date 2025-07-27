Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada

Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada

Download the PDF here.

asara resourcesas1:auasx:as1precious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
AS1:AU
Asara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Asara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Asara Resources

Asara Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Asara Resources Limited

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Pinnacle Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it is increasing its non-brokered private placement announced on July 14, 2025 to now raise gross proceeds of up to $1,650,000 (the "Offering").  The Offering will now consist of up to 27,500,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finder's fees consisting of 7 per cent in cash commission and 7 per cent in non-transferable finders' warrants may be paid in connection with the offering.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

 

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.

 

   REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE   

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation

Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Proposed Change of Name and Consolidation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Asara Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Asara Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Agreement to Develop New Expandable Graphite Facility

Completion of Silver Acquisition & Appointment of New Managing Director

Comet share sale and debt repayment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Battery Metals Investing

Agreement to Develop New Expandable Graphite Facility

silver investing

Completion of Silver Acquisition & Appointment of New Managing Director

Battery Metals Investing

Comet share sale and debt repayment

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Energy Investing

Maiden Drill Program Commences at Oasis Uranium Project

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

×