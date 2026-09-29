As Crisis Events Intensify, BlackBerry and the American Red Cross Renew Commitment to Secure and Trusted Emergency Communications

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced the renewal of its longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross, building on years of collaboration to support disaster response and humanitarian operations through secure communications solutions.

As climate-related disasters and other large-scale emergencies become more frequent and complex, organizations are increasingly recognizing that resilient communications are a critical component of preparedness, response and recovery. Through this renewed partnership, BlackBerry will continue supporting the American Red Cross with solutions that help coordinate responders, share critical information and strengthen operational resilience when every second counts.

For years, the American Red Cross has used BlackBerry® AtHoc® to support disaster response and preparedness efforts, helping coordinate responders, share critical information and strengthen operational resilience when it matters most.

"Helping organizations share critical information during emergencies is at the heart of what we do. We're proud to continue supporting the American Red Cross and its humanitarian mission through mission-critical secure communications that strengthen preparedness, response and recovery," said Dubhe Beinhorn, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, BlackBerry Secure Communications.

"Every day, Red Cross teams help people facing some of life's most challenging moments. Effective communication enables us to mobilize responders, coordinate resources and deliver support when and where it is needed most. We value BlackBerry's longstanding partnership and commitment to helping us strengthen our ability to serve communities before, during and after disasters," said Justin Mueller, Regional Chief Executive Officer, American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region

As emergency events continue to evolve, BlackBerry and the American Red Cross remain committed to helping strengthen preparedness, response and recovery efforts through secure, trusted and resilient communications.

###

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

BlackBerry. Safe. Certified. Secure.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE: BlackBerry



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