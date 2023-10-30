Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision ​​is pleased to announce that ARway.ai Chief Product Officer, Shadnam Khan, will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2023
TIME: 12:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
LINK: https://bit.ly/48QBadB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android .

Nextech3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


ARway.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games

ARway.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games

Now AR Games Are Available as Spatial Experiences

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CNSX:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce the availability of stock or custom augmented reality games as spatial experiences in the ARway studio. This strategic expansion is set to further solidify ARway's position as a leading innovator in AR technology as well as indoor spatial mapping. Augmented reality has gained significant interest. Statista figures show over 1.7 billion mobile AR user app devices will be worldwide in 2024

Watch a video showcasing various augmented reality games through ARway: click here

Augmented reality gaming, also known as AR gaming, is the real-time integration of digital elements into the physical world. AR gaming harnesses the power of real-world environments, seamlessly blending them with interactive digital content, creating engaging and immersive experiences. Augmented reality games detect the real world and then overlay game visuals and audio using sensors such as cameras, microphones and global positioning system (GPS). (Source: TechTarget)

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway commented, "The integration of AR games into the ARway platform is a game-changer for our Company. We see this as a major driver for the widespread adoption of ARway. Our vision is to continue providing innovative solutions that cater to various industries, and AR games play a vital role in this strategy."

According to intelivita, AR is revolutionizing the gaming world. Gamers can now enjoy a more immersive, competitive, and engaging experience. Due to the numerous benefits of AR in gaming, its adoption will grow at a CAGR of 21.98% between 2021 and 2028.

Augmented Reality offers a range of benefits to the gaming industry. Some of these include: Immersive gaming experiences, real world interactions, social interactions, educational benefits, and significantly, marketing and advertisement opportunities.

ARway's AR Games integration is made possible through the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK). This addition complements the existing array of features within the ARway platform, including 3D experiences, indoor navigation, advertisements, images, videos, text, hotspots, and audio. The incorporation of AR games opens a new avenue for 3D and AR game developers to integrate their stationary 3D games into the ARway platform, offering immersive, location-persistent experiences.

One prominent example of ARway's AR Games integration is Nextech's AR Powered Event Mobile App. This app will feature 10 out-of-the-box AR games, creating sponsorship opportunities for event organizers and show managers, while enhancing attendee engagement and creating memorable moments at events.

ARway's diverse customer base, spanning retail, airports, museums, marketing agencies, and more, can now leverage the platform to publish location-persistent and branded AR games that best suit their unique use cases. This expansion empowers ARway's partners in the gaming industry to distribute their gaming assets through the platform, gaining access to a broader audience and user base.

Importantly, ARway's AR Games integration offers full support for out-of-the-box game assets across Unity, the preferred 3D gaming platform for AR game developers. Unity provides the capability to customize and optimize graphics across various platforms, from mobile devices to high-end consoles and PCs. (Source: Unity)

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to exciting opportunities as ARway continues to innovate in the AR space. The integration of custom AR games is set to drive growth and further establish ARway as a leader in the augmented reality industry.

The Company has issued 500,000 three-year stock options at $0.60, as part of the Company's option program.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793517/arwayai-launches-augmented-reality-games

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international partnerships, which will propel ARway's reach further into the indoor navigation industry and towards profitability. These partners represent a significant growth opportunity for the Company

AI Africa, a digital agency and marketing company, specializing in retail and event organization has partnered with ARway to provide indoor navigation services to its clients. Their large portfolio of clients is varied. It includes a prominent social media company with a staggering monthly engagement of 5 million followers; the leading events company in South Africa, orchestrating a remarkable 70 events per year with the collaboration poised to elevate AI Africa's presence in the events industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth; a prominent local tourism department and a distinguished property management company that owns and manages 17 malls and shopping centers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its platform and technology. ARway V2.5 was a transformative update that introduced AI-assisted pathfinding, engaging path styles, and advanced creator tools. This new 2.6 version builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry. The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce ​​that Toggle3D.ai Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina will present live at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce ​​that Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2nd, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Model Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC Bringing Its 3D Models Onto Amazon's Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai is Leveraging its Relationship with Amazon to Bring Select Customers Onto Seller Central

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers has signed an expansion 3D modeling contract with Vornado Air LLC, a leading American company that specializes in manufacturing and marketing air circulators, air purifiers, heaters, and humidifiers. Nextech3D.ai was given select access to Amazon's seller central to bring certain customers' 3D product models onto the Amazon e-commerce marketplace. The Company is pleased to leverage its 3D modeling expertise in support of both Amazon and its valued customers, and sees significant growth potential with both

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Announces Tetepisca Exploration Completed

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of exploration activities on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Diamond drilling was completed on the property September 20 with a total of 2,650.5 metres of NQ core drilled in 18 holes during the program. All core has now been logged and 639 samples for carbon-graphite analyses have been dispatched to ALS Global laboratories. The Company also completed earlier stage exploration on selected claims which consisted of geological mapping and sampling, electromagnetic prospecting, and diamond drilling with a man-portable drill. A total of 19.35 metres of BQ core were drilled with the man-portable drill and all core has been sampled and sent for carbon-graphite analyses. The Company will be reporting results upon receipt, validation, and interpretation of the carbon-graphite analyses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic joint venture partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool

Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool

Major Website Upgrade Complete

Join CEO Evan Gappelberg on Proactive for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm ET

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

