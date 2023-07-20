FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), the leading provider of an innovative Augmented Reality Experience platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Map D, a well-established event technology company wholly owned by Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF CSE:NTAR). This strategic collaboration aims to disrupt the lucrative trade show industry, valued at $50 billion, through the introduction of ARway's cutting-edge augmented reality indoor navigation system

ARway.ai's spatial computing navigation platform leverages advanced AR technology and computer vision algorithms to overlay digital information onto the real world, enhancing navigation capabilities in various environments. Users can simply wear AR-enabled devices, such as smart glasses or use mobile devices, and experience real-time, context-aware navigation instructions overlaid onto their surroundings.

By leveraging the power of AI and spatial computing, ARway has developed a revolutionary no-code, no-beacon solution that employs visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. This breakthrough technology enables seamless and immersive augmented reality experiences, transforming how trade shows are navigated and experienced.

Map D recognizes the tremendous potential and timing in bringing ARway's augmented reality trade show navigation system to the market. With a first mover advantage, they are poised to revolutionize the industry by providing an unparalleled navigation experience for attendees and exhibitors alike. The collaboration between ARway and Map D promises to reshape the landscape of trade shows, creating enhanced engagement and value for participants.

With a deep understanding of the trade show industry, Map D specializes in providing innovative solutions that enhance attendee and exhibitor experiences. Map D has partnerships and works with some of the top companies, tradeshows and events in the industry.

  • Top tradeshows/events with Map D
    • NATDA Trailer Show - Music City Center Nashville, Tennessee
    • American Distilling Institute - ADI 2023 Craft Spirits Conference & Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada
    • Adult Video Network - AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Las Vegas, Nevada
    • CannaCon - Multiple shows across the US
    • The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers - 2023 NASGW Expo & Annual Meeting
  • Top companies MapD partners with
    • EventHub
    • American Tradeshow Services
    • rainfocus
    • Tradeshow Logic
    • Kellen
    • AJJ, Anthony J. Jennetti, Inc.

Map D's SVP Strategic Markets, Michael Candela comments "The fusion of Map D's robust interactive mapping technology with ARway's innovative augmented reality capabilities is not just an upgrade; it's a leap forward that promises to revolutionize the navigation, and advertising experiences at events!"

Under the terms of the license agreement, ARway will receive monthly payments totaling $41,666 for a duration of 12 months, amounting to a minimum guarantee of $500,000. Furthermore, should sales exceed $500,000 within any 12-month period, ARway will be entitled to a 10% royalty. Throughout the term, ARway will deliver comprehensive customer support and technical assistance to ensure a seamless integration and optimal experience for all stakeholders.

This momentous partnership between ARway and Map D sets the stage for a new era in the trade show industry, where augmented reality navigation becomes an integral part of the event experience. The synergy of these two industry leaders will undoubtedly drive innovation, foster growth, and position both companies at the forefront of the evolving event technology landscape.

For more information about ARway and its pioneering augmented reality solutions, please visitwww.arway.ai.

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai is a leading provider of an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform. Their disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, revolutionizes the way people experience augmented reality. By combining cutting-edge technology with seamless integration, ARway empowers businesses and developers to create immersive and interactive AR experiences.

About Map D.
Map D. is a 13-year old event technology company wholly owned by Nextech3D.ai. With a deep understanding of the trade show industry, Map Dynamics specializes in providing innovative solutions that enhance attendee and exhibitor experiences. Through their strategic partnership with ARway, Map Dynamics aims to disrupt the trade show industry by introducing an unprecedented augmented reality navigation system.

Livestream Details

Join ARway.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg and special guest, Chief Product Officer Shadnam Khan for a special investor livestream and presentation of the new ARway.ai v2.5 spatial computing platform.

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m Pacific Time
Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/live/ACrWMmRSSq0?feature=share

  • ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners
  • ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences
  • ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential
  • ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTCQB:ARWYFArtificial Intelligence Investing
ARWY:CC
ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway will supply the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities setting a new standard for airports globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces its participation in the Smart Airport Initiative managed by TM Forum. In Addition to ARway other Partners in the program include; Amazon Web Services, VANTIQ, FIWARE, Rockport Software, Intel, Mvine, Vodafone, Deloitte, Vertex, GS1, Heathrow Airport, DFW Airport, and other technology partners

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

V2.5 Solidifying ARway's Market Position In Spatial Computing Navigation

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / ARway.ai("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a series of transformative updates with its version 2.5, including AI assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more.

Watch a video showcasing ARway V2.5 - Click here

The revolutionary technology of ARway.ai continues to redefine indoor navigation, creating a seamless interplay of digital and physical environments. This update introduces sophisticated features that deliver significant advantages for a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors and digital marketing agencies.


The highlights of the ARway V2.5 release are:

  • AI-assisted Pathfinding: Enhanced turn-by-turn navigation now supports wheelchair-accessible and walkable routes, catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions.
  • Engaging Path Styles: Visually appealing path styles are introduced, expected to unlock new monetization opportunities and contribute to potential revenue growth.
  • Advanced Creator Tools: Creators gain more control with upgraded floorplan controls, advanced map search, and the introduction of draft maps. Accuracy meters for monitoring localization accuracy during map creation are also part of this update.
  • Improved Onboarding Experience: New enriching onboarding tutorials for key features, making ARway's innovative technology more accessible to new users across various sectors.
  • Comprehensive Location Directory: A wider view of destinations is now available in the location directory, empowering businesses to highlight and monetize specific products or areas.
ARway Corporation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

The release of version V2.5 has far-reaching implications for ARway's business. As ARway continually evolves to meet the dynamic demands for AR applications, it fortifies its market position as a key player in the industry. The breadth of its feature offerings and the improvement in user experience positions ARway to attract and retain a larger customer base, driving the company's growth and profitability.

Moreover, the new features demonstrate ARway's technology leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the IPIN market.

As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair.

Nidhi is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. Nidhi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she worked for over 9 years and quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. She also served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations. Most recently, Nidhi has served as CFO of entrepreneurial start up companies in CPG, technology and marketing sectors. She has served as a public company CFO where she helped the company grow through evaluation, analysis & acquisition of strategic investments. As a CFO, Nidhi has helped aid companies through strategic acquisitions, obtaining debt and equity investments, liquidation process, and sale process as well. She is focused on growing companies by applying her strengths in strategy, accounting, finance and tax.

Jeff Dawley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Dawley has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dawley for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

  • ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential
  • ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology
  • ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset
  • ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce that its sales pipeline has jumped over 70% in just six weeks to over $2.5 million in potential enterprise contracts. These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue building its pipeline of sales opportunities throughout the year

ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

New Provisional Patent Enables Large Scale Location Persistent AR Experiences & Device Tracking with Computer Vision

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality (AR) innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation

ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset

ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset

ARway Intends to Distribute its AR Platform through Apple's Vision Pro Hardware

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision congratulates Apple on its release of its Apple Vision Pro Headset. ARway currently provides software solutions compatible with other AR Headsets, such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2, and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. It is anticipated that adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a large new market opportunity for ARway's technology. ARway is a provider of the software solution for the Apple Vision Pro

Nextech3D.ai Announces Brokered Offering of Units for Up to $3 Million, With Participation by CEO

Nextech3D.ai Announces Brokered Offering of Units for Up to $3 Million, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the " Company ") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the " Agent ") in connection with a marketed private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Nextech3D.ai Announces Major Market Expansion of Its 3D Modeling Business Into Gaming & Manufacturing Industries

Nextech3D.ai Announces Major Market Expansion of Its 3D Modeling Business Into Gaming & Manufacturing Industries

Nextech3D.ai (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers such as Amazon, P&G, and Kohls, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its 3D modeling business to include the Gaming and Manufacturing industries. Leveraging its groundbreaking generative AI technology, Nextech3D.ai now possesses the capability to rapidly and efficiently scale 3D model production at a competitive price point, meeting the demands of gaming giants and manufacturers

Gaming

Gaming

Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Formally Changes Name To Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has filed to change its name to "Nextech3D.ai'' to better reflect its ongoing AI-powered business and intends to list its common shares on the to NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company plans to keep its Canadian CSE listing and be dual-listed in the USA and Canada as well as in Frankfurt. To this effect, the Company recently confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of a potential future offering of its securities in the United States. The Company is also pleased to announce a large enterprise customer that is part of the Wesfarmers, Stock symbol: WFAFY (OTCMKTS)one of Australia's largest listed companies whose businesses include Bunnings, Kmart Group, Officeworks and others, has renewed and expanded its contract for over 1,000+ 3D models. This renewal follows the renewal and expansion contract with a major ecommerce brand for 3000 3D models, as well as the enterprise renewal contract with an S&P 400 company for over 5000 3D models. The Company believes that these enterprise renewal contracts, in addition to its multi-year supply agreement with Amazon, strengthens Nextech3D.ai's position in the 3D models for the ecommerce industry

OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on August 3, 2023 , at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 17, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0296 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit https://www.opentext.com

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-august-3-2023-301873398.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/10/c6058.html

Nextech3D.ai Releases New Episode of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Highlighting Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio, "Toggle3D"

Nextech3D.ai Releases New Episode of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Highlighting Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio, "Toggle3D"

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 3 of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. This new episode highlights the Company's recent spin-out of Toggle3D.ai, now publicly traded in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA on the OTC Pink Sheets (OTC:TGGLF

Listen to Episode 3:
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/2184815/13172994-the-public-company-ceo-experience-podcast-episode-3-toggle3d-ai

Listen to Episode 3:
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/2184815/13172994-the-public-company-ceo-experience-podcast-episode-3-toggle3d-ai

stock chart in front of buildings

AI Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in 2023 as industries across the board and some of the biggest names in tech try to integrate this game-changing tool into their operations.

At a smaller scale, the rise of platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT are allowing individuals to use AI in everyday life.

Here the Investing News Network recaps key events in the AI market in the first half of 2023.

