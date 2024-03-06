Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

Price Increases Being Driven by Growing Global Demand for Spatial Computing, Indoor Navigation & Location Based AR Experiences

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure and brand new website, www.ARway.ai. ARway is redefining the way developers and businesses interact with spatial computing and augmented reality technology, providing more robust solutions at valuable rates

ARway has experienced significant growth and is anticipating upcoming expansions in the Company's Developer subscriptions and partnerships. As of now, ARway.ai proudly hosts 51 SaaS subscription accounts. The ARway platform continues to gain traction among tech enthusiasts, evident from the 3,700+ Starter Plan (Free Trial) users, who present a potential upgrade to the Developer Plan.

Furthermore, ARway.ai has over 250 monthly active users (MAU), with high potential for Developer Plan conversions. In addition to the growing user base, ARway.ai has solidified relationships with 7 paid partners and has 7 more prospective partnerships in the pipeline. This growth underscores the Company's commitment to providing exceptional value and fostering a strong developer community within the ARway ecosystem.

New Developer Plan Pricing

ARway.ai has introduced new developer pricing designed to not only provide developers with greater flexibility but also to provide increased revenue for the Company. These adjustments come in response to the increase in demand from around the globe for the Company's Developer Plan in 2024.

  • Monthly Plan: Available at $199 per month, ($2338 annually). This plan is tailored for developers seeking short-term, flexible access to ARway.ai's comprehensive suite of tools. Customers can save 15% if they pay 12 months in advance.
  • Pilot Plans
    • Pilot - Basic: Available at $10,000 per project. Tailored for developers and agencies for an out-of-box deployment at one location.
    • Pilot - Plus: Available at $18,000 per project. Packaged for ready-to-deploy projects with full ARway functionality and white glove support

Reasons for Pricing Changes

The new pricing structure is due to increased demand and also a result of the recent enhancements to the ARway platform, including:

  • New SDK: Featuring more finely tuned deployment timelines, allowing developers to leverage the benefits of our system more rapidly and efficiently.
  • Increased Demand: The growing interest in our Developer Plan throughout 2024 has prompted us to adapt our offerings to better meet our users' needs.
  • Enhanced Product Offering: The Developer Plan now includes multi-floor navigation and options for custom branding, providing a stronger, more versatile product offering.

State-of-the-Art Website

Alongside the new pricing, ARway.ai is proud to unveil its completely redesigned website. The new site features an intuitive, user-friendly interface, showcasing our advanced AR solutions and providing easy access to our range of products and services.

Visit the new website - click here

Bonus Shares

The Company also announces that it has issued a total of 87,719 Common Shares to employees/consultants of the Company in lieu of payment for amounts owing for services rendered to the Company (the "Share Settlements"). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Share Settlements were issued at prices of CAD$0.57 and subject to the statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

Recent News

  • ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation
  • ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company To Present at the Emerging Growth Conference March 7
  • ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation
  • ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer
  • ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 68 th Emerging Growth Conference on March 6 & 7, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with DesignSA.me. This deal will redefine government sectors by integrating ARway's cutting-edge technology into their applications through the ARwayKit SDK

Advancing Government Services with DesignSA.me

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company To Present at the Emerging Growth Conference March 7

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company To Present at the Emerging Growth Conference March 7

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 7, 2024

ARway.ai invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AMANAH TEKNOLOGIA, located in Kuwait City, Kuwait. They are another ARway.ai partner, leading technology company and system integrator that provides innovative products to enhance the way businesses and people interact with technology; software development, cloud hosting, e-commerce and marketing

This deal encompasses a project to prototype mobile application for hospitals that integrates with EMR systems and acts as a digital concierge for visitors and staff. The prototype will be tested at the Dar AlShifa Hospital in Kuwait, which will leverage the ARwayKit SDK to provide AR navigation and immersive educational experiences throughout the entire facility. This ensures the hospital journey is as easy and seamless as possible.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is excited to announce Soumic Sarkar as a new Computer Vision and Machine Learning Engineer to its existing team bringing its total AI team to eleven as it ramps up its spatial computing platforms capabilities. With a distinguished background in robotics and machine learning, Mr. Sarkar brings a wealth of experience from prestigious institutions and leading-edge projects

With an academic foundation holding a Ph.D. in Control and Automation from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and a rich professional history that includes contributions to robotic navigation, sensor fusion, and autonomous systems design, Mr. Sarkar's expertise is set to propel ARway.ai's spatial computing platform to new heights.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, is pleased to announce that it has established a new business unit to target the Jewelry Industry with 3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs. The initiative will be led by former META & Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. This new business unit will focus on using the GPT AI CAD to 3D texturing platform of its spin-off Company, Toggle3D.ai (OTCQB: TGGLF CSE: TGGL). Toggle3D.ai's technology can convert jewelry CAD files into lightweight, web-friendly 4K 3D quad meshes, then uses AI to texture the jewelry in yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. After this is complete, the AI photography studio creates stunning lifestyle images before it is published onto the web. Toggle3D.ai intends to license this all-in-one GPT AI platform to global manufacturers, while Nextech3D.ai will be conducting the sales and marketing for this new business unit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person in vr headset

Virtual Reality Play in Defence and Law Enforcement

Virtual reality (VR) has come a long way since its inception. Originally focused largely on entertainment and gaming, VR solutions have since expanded to the enterprise market — and beyond. Emerging VR technology is increasingly focused on commercial applications and business challenges.

One of the more promising use cases involves operational training simulations for law enforcement and the military. Faced with shrinking budgets and growing logistical challenges, many police agencies and defence forces now regard VR technology as a compelling training solution. While this use case is still in its early adoption stage, the application of VR to defence and law enforcement offers investors inroads into the enterprise VR market.

However, to understand the opportunity VR represents, one must first understand the technology itself.

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that that it has granted 1,195,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), of which 810,000 have been granted to a Directors and Officers. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.31 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less
person with a neuralink brain chip

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

In recent weeks, Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

As Neuralink, which is registered as a medical research company, continues to make strides, investors are wondering how to get a piece of the action by investing in the neurotechnology venture.

Because it is privately held, Neuralink isn't accessible to the average person — but that doesn't mean getting exposure is impossible. Read on to learn how to participate in the growth of this exciting business.

Keep reading...Show less

