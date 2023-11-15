ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Bitcoin Well

BTCW:CC

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce four new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month. A wave of new demand for ARway is coming in from around the globe with various use-cases leveraging its groundbreaking augmented reality technology

These new customers build upon last week's announcement that ARway had signed ten new developer SaaS subscription deals with various companies and agencies around the globe, including Comcast (USA), Staghill (Belgium), Akrotonx (Switzerland), Maker Faire (Italy), Coddle Technologies (India), Noono Studio (Brazil), and more. The Company is anticipating that 50% of these new subscribers will move onto ARway's partner program at a cost of $10,000, and then move to a $100,000+ program based on usage and square footage of the space.

In 2023 thus far, ARway.ai has over 3,500 user accounts signed up for its platform, over 4000 total maps and 45+ pilots and trials, representing significant revenue growth potential.

Highlighted Deals

AI Technology Solutions, Qatar
AI Technology Solutions is a Qatar-based sector agnostic company, specializing in AI-powered solutions and caters to both private and public institutions. They help businesses take it to a higher level with unique AI solutions in multiple sectors -including healthcare, education, sports, manufacturing, tourism, transportation, and more.

Immersionn, United Kingdom
Immersionn is a creative media technology company that specializes in building 3D online worlds. Their clients want to deploy their own metaverses because they have a large user base, brand access, and the capital to enter that market. Immersionn helps them engage with their audience through rich experiences and offerings that make their base loyal and sticky. Based in London, UK, Immersionn has a virtual presence in seven countries and as a young startup collaborates with prestigious projects and clients such as NEOM, T-Systems and Huawei.

3D Digital Solutions, United Kingdom & Saudi Arabia
3D Digital Solutions is a creative agency that is dedicated to helping corporates and businesses showcase their properties using the latest technology including 3D Virtual Tours, 3D Modelling, 3D Visualization, and Mixed Reality. They will leverage ARway's innovative solutions to provide immersive experiences for their clients' properties. Their notable clients include Fairmont, Hakkasan, Crowne Plaza, and more.

Watch a video showcasing ARway's innovative technology and solutions elevating hospitality experiences and navigation for hotel guests - watch here

These companies have acknowledged the substantial potential of ARway's technology in elevating user engagement, fostering innovation, and generating new business opportunities. The continuation of these sign-ups underscores the increasing global demand for ARway's cutting-edge solutions and the rapidly growing revenue potential.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow us on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803487/arwayai-lands-more-saas-deals-for-its-augmented-reality-navigation-platform

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTCQB:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces ten new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month from countries around the globe, targeted at various industries and use-cases leveraging ARway's groundbreaking augmented reality technology. ARway.ai currently has over 3,000 user accounts signed up for its platform which represent additional future potential revenue

These developer SaaS deals mark a significant step forward for ARway's global expansion by bringing the Company's cutting-edge solutions to diverse markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, held November 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3Qf2Fow

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its collaboration with the prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii) to create an innovative AR navigation system on the iFii campus in Germany. This is a paid-partner deal, valued at 5 figures annually depending on usage. The deal also represents a significant growth opportunity, as iFii will refer ARway to other institutions and businesses in the EU by showcasing this project

The joint project with iFii encompasses a comprehensive roadmap to harness the power of augmented reality for their smart campus. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way faculty and visitors experience the iFii campus, providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience and AR-powered navigation.

Watch a video showcase of ARway's technology - transforming the corporate campus experience: click here to watch

As part of their 2024 roadmap, iFii will implement, evaluate and publish research on over 20 different use cases with ARway's technology, highlighting the depth of this collaboration. This initiative aligns with iFii's vision of providing a modern and immersive campus experience, ultimately highlighting the advantages of ARway's AR navigation technology over traditional "blue dot" navigation systems.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

ARway.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision ​​is pleased to announce that ARway.ai Chief Product Officer, Shadnam Khan, will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,167,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $620,040

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

Nextech3D.ai ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business. Thus far, the Company has delivered 60,000+ models to its customers across various industries. The Company expects to see significant growth in 2024 and beyond as Amazon increases its demands

With 3D content, shoppers can virtually try on shoes or eyewear, visualize what an item will look like in their space, or virtually rotate and zoom in on the product from any direction to see features that might be missed through traditional 2D photography.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH ) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company and Idroneimages, Ltd (IDIPLOYER), a drone automation and base station firm, announced today it was represented at  the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), Australia's largest mining conference, by strategic partner RufDiamond Ltd. ("RufDiamond"), a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles and equipment built to withstand the harshest of conditions

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) announces that it proposes to complete a private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will issue up to 30,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.6 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This expands Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and dramatically reduces overhead costs projected to save the Company as much as $4 million annually. The Company recently appointed Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations to lead this initiative. Hareesh has worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade developing a deep-rooted understanding of managing big technology operations.Hyderabad has been crowned by investors as India's next startup powerhouse destination. "From 2014 to 2023, Hyderabad has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian startup landscape. Its startup ecosystem now proudly boasts 4,369 tech startups."[1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce ​​that Toggle3D.ai Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina will present live at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2 nd 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

Tech Investing

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Vanadium Investing

Transaction Update

Uranium Investing

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming

Resource Investing

Addendum to Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

×