Arthur L. Valdez, Jr. Joins Impinj Board of Directors

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that Arthur L. Valdez, Jr. has joined its board of directors effective October 20, 2025.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Arthur to the Board," said Steve Sanghi, Impinj Board Chair. "As Impinj takes its RAIN RFID solutions deeper into global supply chain and logistics use cases, Arthur's extensive experience in this area will be a tremendous asset. We look forward to Arthur's insights and contributions helping Impinj ascend to the next level."
"Arthur's expertise transforming and optimizing strategic supply chain and logistics networks for large consumer-facing companies will be invaluable as we continue to advance our vision of connecting every thing," said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO.
"I look forward to joining the Impinj Board," said Arthur L Valdez, Jr. "At a time when enterprises are faced with unprecedented operational challenges, RAIN RFID is poised to help them strengthen technology connectivity to improve efficiency, and modernize the data signals that are required in their supply chains. I'm eager to help Impinj seize this exciting opportunity."
Valdez has over 30 years of experience in leading global supply chain and logistics operations for major ecommerce, retail and consumer enterprises. Most recently, he served as EVP Global Supply Chain and Customer Solutions at Starbucks. Prior to this, he built supply chain and fulfillment networks across Asia, Europe and North and South America, for Amazon and later at Target. Valdez has served on the boards of Advance Auto Parts and Shipt. He has a bachelor's degree in Business-Operations Management from Colorado State University.
About Impinj:
Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021859220/en/
