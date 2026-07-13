Artemis Gold Announces Record Q2 2026 Production Results

Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") announces production results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026") at the Blackwater Mine ("Blackwater") in central British Columbia.
Blackwater produced a quarterly record 74,063 ounces of gold in Q2 2026, a 20% increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher feed grades, higher gold recoveries, and higher mill throughout in the processing plant. Year to date, Blackwater has produced 135,986 ounces of gold and is on track to achieve its full year production guidance of 265,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold.
The plant processed 1.34 million tonnes during the quarter, with feed grades averaging 1.86 g/t gold and gold recoveries reaching a record 92.2% as a result of continued process optimization. Debottlenecking and improvement projects are continuing in the crushing, grinding and leach circuits as efforts continue to focus on increasing plant throughput and improving reliability.
The Phase 1A expansion project, which will increase annual design throughput of the existing process plant by 33% to 8 Mtpa, is progressing well and remains on track for commissioning before the end of the year.
Artemis Gold CEO Dale Andres commented: "We achieved strong production results for the quarter with record quarterly grades, recoveries, and gold production, and we remain well positioned to achieve our full-year production guidance.
"In addition to the Phase 1A expansion, we continue to advance early works activities on the Expanded Phase 2 ("EP2") project, which will increase annual throughput to 21 Mtpa before the end of 2028 by adding a second, larger processing train to the existing facility. These projects will more than triple our current processing capacity and increase annual gold production to more than 500,000 ounces."
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Q2 2026 financial and operating results will be announced before markets on August 6, 2026, and will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 9:00am PDT (12:00pm EDT).
Conference call
Toll-free in Canada and the US: 1-833-752-3746
International: +1-647-846-8723
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mWE7ISte
The webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website at www.artemisgoldinc.com until November 6, 2026.
About Artemis Gold
Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSX-V under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.
Qualified Person
Artemis Gold Chief Business Development Officer, Tony Scott, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. In certain cases, forward-looking statements and information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date of this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements the strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance of the Blackwater Mine, including (i) estimates of grades, throughput, recoveries, future production and sales and (ii) other financial and operational expectations of the Company with respect to the mine.
These forward-looking statements represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance, which are based on information currently available to management, management's historical experience, perception of trends and current business conditions, expected future developments and other factors which management considers appropriate. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary. Important risks and other factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation: risks related to ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to the operations, optimization, enhancement and expansion of the Blackwater Mine within the expected timing or at all, the timing and receipt of certain required approvals, changes in commodity prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, litigation risks (including the anticipated outcome or resolution of ongoing or potential claims and counterclaims, the timing and success of such claims and counterclaims), risks inherent in mineral resource and mineral reserves estimates and results, risks inherent in exploration and development activities, changes in exploration, mining, optimization, enhancement or expansion plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability or unanticipated delays to the delivery of materials, resources (including hydropower), plant and equipment or third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances, job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters including climate change, weather events, and the possibility that assumptions relating to hydrogeological conditions, water quality, water availability or related mitigation measures may prove inaccurate or incomplete)), changes in governmental regulation of mining operations, political risk, social unrest, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets, and other risks related to the ability of the Company to proceed with its plans for the Mine and other risks set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, which is available on the Company's website at www.artemisgoldinc.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) any necessary permits, approvals and consents in connection with the exploration program or the operations and expansion of the Mine will be obtained; (3) financing for the continued operation of the Blackwater Mine and future expansion activities will continue to be available on terms suitable to the Company; (4) sustained commodity prices will continue to make the Mine economically viable; and (5) there will not be any unfavourable changes to the economic, political, permitting and legal climate in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause the actual results or performance by the Company to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or the financial condition of the Company. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.
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