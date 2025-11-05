Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending 2026

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), the company that is building the future of computing, has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company's results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 30, 2025. The letter is available on its investor relations website ( https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results ). The shareholder letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 6-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Arm will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 14:00 PT / 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT today, Nov. 5. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ujw5pboy/ and a replay will be at https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results .

About Arm

Arm is the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world's leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world's largest computing ecosystem and 22 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2025 Arm Limited.

Media
Kristen Ray
Kristen.Ray@arm.com

Investors
Arm Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@arm.com

