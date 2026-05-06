Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2026

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), the company that is building the future of computing, has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company's results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The letter is available on its investor relations website ( https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results ). The shareholder letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 6-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .
Arm will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 14:00 PT / 17:00 ET / 22:00 BST today, May 6. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/parfpki9 and a replay will be at https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results .
About Arm
Arm is the foundational platform for AI, delivering power-efficient, high-performance computing that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm's platform spans core IP, advanced compute subsystems and purpose-built silicon, giving the world's leading technology companies the flexibility to design, build and deploy AI at scale. Arm has the world's largest computing ecosystem, including over 22 million developers, and together we are building the future of AI on Arm.
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Kristen Ray
Kristen.Ray@arm.com
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Arm Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@arm.com