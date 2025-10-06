Arm Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year Ended 2026

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call via audio webcast at 14:00 Pacific Time (17:00 Eastern Time / 22:00 Greenwich Mean Time) to review its financial results and business outlook.

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ujw5pboy and a replay of the conference call can be accessed on http://investors.arm.com / shortly afterwards. The replay will be available for four weeks.

About Arm

Arm is the industry's highest-performing and most power-efficient compute platform with unmatched scale that touches 100 percent of the connected global population. To meet the insatiable demand for compute, Arm is delivering advanced solutions that allow the world's leading technology companies to unleash the unprecedented experiences and capabilities of AI. Together with the world's largest computing ecosystem and 22 million software developers, we are building the future of AI on Arm.

