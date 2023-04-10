Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

GamingInvesting News

Aristocrat Gaming to Showcase First-to-Market Products at SAGSE LATAM 2023

With a continued investment in innovation in international markets, Aristocrat Gaming is set to bring an exciting collection of new cutting-edge games and cabinets to SAGSE LATAM, taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from April 19-20, 2023 .

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Aristocrat Gaming is proud to present the latest innovations for the LATAM market, including:

  • Bao Zhu Zhao Fu ™ (Market Debut) - Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Blue Festival™ and Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™ feature triple metamorphic and Hold & Spin.
  • Grand Star Platinum and Grand Star Wealth ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Redesigned specifically for the LATAM markets, with configuration options to meet individual needs.
  • Cashman Double Bingo! Sun & Moon ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Following the success of its predecessor, Cashman Bingo™, this game is highly configurable for all LATAM markets.
  • The MarsX ™ Portrait with Single Curve LCD (LATAM Debut) - Featuring dynamic games like Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™, Mighty Cash Ultra 88™ and Golds Stacks 88 Empire™.
  • The MarsX ™ Upright with Dual Screen – Now available across LATAM, featuring Mighty Cash Ultra™, Fu Dai Lian Lian™ and Buffalo Gold Revolution™.

Images Located Here

"Our goal for this year's SAGSE is to showcase our new and first-to-market products, while also demonstrating to our customers across the LATAM market that we have an exciting game roadmap to serve all types of players," said Tom O'Brien , President of Americas & EMEA of Aristocrat Gaming.

Visit Aristocrat Gaming on stand #134A.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contacts:
Oriana Branon
Oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Chelsea Eugenio
chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-to-showcase-first-to-market-products-at-sagse-latam-2023-301792753.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE KAPITAL DAO LAUNCHES ODYN, PREMIUM PORTAL FOR WEB3 BROWSER GAMING

Odyn provides seamless onramp for curious web3 gamers and developers

The Kapital DAO today announced the release of Odyn, a new browser gaming portal that provides an accessible onramp to web3. With the increasing popularity of mobile and browser games, traditional console and PC games are no longer the only options for gamers and developers. Odyn offers dozens of top web3 games that can be played directly in the browser, providing a seamless experience for passionate gamers across the globe without complicated onboarding.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Musa Ahmadov, AKA the "Dobe Father," is Launching a Web3 IP Franchise, the Likes of Which You've Never Seen Before

Teaser image from the "Dobermans" NFT Project (left), Headhot of Musa Ahmadov (right) (CNW Group/Musa Ahmadov)

Entrepreneur and Businessman Musa Ahmadov is launching his latest venture, taking a turn away from the automotive industry with his upcoming project, called "Dobermans" which is set to launch in the coming months. According to Ahmadov, this project is set to be far more than a run-of-the-mill NFT profile picture project, having already undergone over a year in production in efforts to roll out this Web3 project as a multimedia franchise, considering its NFT Doberman figures as more than simply artworks, but characters in future IP Ahmadov and his team will continue to roll out. Proposing the project as a Web3 IP franchise anchored by ultra-high-quality animated content, and propelled by industry-leading creative firepower, Ahmadov has a big vision for his coming project:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Huya Advances Global Business to Continually Enrich Its Ecosystem

Nimo TV Successfully Held Its First Global Gala in Vietnam , Acknowledging Content Creators and Partners

Nimo TV, a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc. ("Huya"), has successfully concluded its first Nimo TV Global Gala in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam on April 8, 2023 in an aim to acknowledge and honor the platform's content creators, talent agencies and partners from across the globe, and bring an impressive audio-visual feast to global users. In the night of reunion, Dong Rongjie, Huya Chief Executive Officer, and Li Meng Huya Senior Vice President and Nimo TV CEO, delivered speeches at the global gala, offering insights on the business movements of Huya and the business strategy of Nimo TV.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and NRG Announce Combination of Counter Logic Gaming with NRG to Create Leading Esports Company

- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and NRG, a professional gaming and entertainment company, today announced the combination of Counter Logic Gaming ("CLG") with NRG. As a result of the transaction, MSG Sports, which previously owned a controlling interest in CLG, now owns a noncontrolling equity interest in the larger, combined NRGCLG company.

(PRNewsfoto/MSG SPORTS, LLC)

The newly combined company will be led by NRG Founder and CEO, Andy Miller , and will be home to leading North American esports teams in premier leagues including, League of Legends, Valorant, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Rocket League. These teams will also benefit from NRG's digital media brand, Full Squad Gaming, which has become an instant powerhouse amassing millions of followers on social media platforms.

MSG Sports President and COO, David Hopkinson , said, "NRG is a leading professional gaming and entertainment company with championship teams and innovative content. This transaction has brought together premier esports teams with a track record of success and allows MSG Sports to remain a significant investor in the esports industry."

NRG Founder and CEO, Andy Miller , said, "This transaction expands the NRG family and brings together two storied brands that are passionate about gaming. We will now have a larger esports presence with championship caliber teams competing at the highest level of global esports competition."

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and an esports team – Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

About NRG
NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California . Founded in 2016, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade. With its championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content, NRG amassed over 2 billion content views in 2022. NRG boasts a World Championship Rocket League team, an Apex Legends squad with numerous national and international titles under its belt, and a top ranked fan favorite Valorant squad. Additionally, NRG is home to the San Francisco Shock, the org's Overwatch League team, who is the winningest and most popular Overwatch team of all time, having won 2019, 2020 back-to-back Grand Finals. NRG's content channels span YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and multiple Snapchat Discover shows. NRG's social gaming brand, Full Squad Gaming, has become an instant powerhouse amassing millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube. NRG content channels currently reach over 70M uniques a month and over 5 million views a day!

Contacts :

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076


Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-square-garden-sports-corp-and-nrg-announce-combination-of-counter-logic-gaming-with-nrg-to-create-leading-esports-company-301792165.html

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming Arts Successful at IGA 2023; Company Offers Important Intellectual Property Updates

- Gaming Arts produced one of its most successful showcases at IGA 2023.

The Patented Gaming Arts' Casino Wizard® ETG

In what was widely heralded as a successful showcase of gaming industry suppliers and related entities, Gaming Arts shined at the Indian Gaming Association Convention and Tradeshow in San Diego last week. This show was centered around expanding core products, demonstrating a growing game library and showing support of tribal customers across the country.

At the core of it, Thor's Thunder™ proved to be a breakout hit and was met with substantial excitement from customers attending the show. This unique new game is complete with a super exciting Storm Mode , high potential for Big Wins, up to 25 Free Games, and compelling character engagement with Thor himself. Thor's Thunder received outstanding marks from all of those who had the opportunity to play. This captivating new game will be hitting casinos everywhere this summer.

Additionally debuting on the VertX® cabinet was Cyber Dragon Gold™. This version of the original and extremely successful, Cyber Dragon™, includes stunning new graphics, exciting new levels to unlock, and more mythical beasts to master. Big Fat Dragon also drew much attention as customers indicated their hunger to have the adorable Big Fat Dragon be a part of their gaming floors. Both Cyber Dragon Gold and Big Fat Dragon will be also be released this summer.

New titles in the Dual Screen Phocus® cabinet were also met with much fanfare, as customers eagerly await the release of the Spin It Up™ series, displayed on the HaloTop® Phocus cabinet, and the beautiful Lucky Pick™ Series. These entertaining games are scheduled to be released later this month.

Gaming Arts' unparalleled commitment to both tribal gaming nationwide, as well as gaming innovations was an integral part of its success at IGA 2023. With captivating new titles, expanding technologies and compelling innovation, it is clear that Gaming Arts is carving out a unique space for itself in the Gaming Industry.

In other big news for Gaming Arts, in the midst of their success at IGA, the Company announced that the first patent on the Casino Wizard® multigame ETG was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is a watershed event in the intellectual property world of ETGs. Gaming Arts further noted that a number of additional patent applications are currently pending, directed to enhanced ETG technology, high-hold side bets, progressives and more.

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in over 155 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Cardona
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-successful-at-iga-2023-company-offers-important-intellectual-property-ip-updates-301792031.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Portuma Reaches a New Milestone; Announces Listing on MEXC

One of the world's first in-game advertising tokens, developed by tech startup Portuma, will be listed on the popular crypto-exchange platform MEXC starting next week.

Portoken, one of the world's first in-game advertising tokens, will be listed on MEXC starting next week, according to those overseeing the project. Ozan Emrah, CEO of Portuma, which developed the token, says Portoken will be officially added to the popular crypto exchange on April 11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Altiplano Announces Proposed Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Breaks US$2,000 Again, Stocks Follow

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Allied Rises on Lithium Technology News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold and Silver Make Moves, Cameco Exec on Uranium ​Prices

Lithium Investing

Livent Exec: "No Time to Waste" in Bringing Critical Raw Materials Supply Online

×