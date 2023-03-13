GamingInvesting News

Aristocrat Gaming Brings INNOVATION in MOTION to IGA 2023

Highly anticipated Class II portfolio to debut

It's all about "INNOVATION IN MOTION" for Aristocrat Gaming™ at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (IGA) 2023 as the company plans to bring a diverse, industry-leading portfolio of next-generation cabinets, games, and features, along with 80 percent custom content specifically for Class II tribal customers.

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Image folder
Click to download

"We are excited to showcase our commitment to Class II gaming content at IGA, ensuring our tribal customers have a variety of fresh content to diversify their floor and appeal to new and current players alike," said Jon Hanlin , senior vice president of commercial strategy Americas and EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming. "Aristocrat Gaming is continuously investing in innovation throughout our hardware and product portfolios, elevating our games to new and exciting places to meet and exceed player demand."

Headlining the show are:

  • Lightning Buffalo Link™ on the Neptune™ Single - Named one of the most anticipated games of the year, this builds on the success of Buffalo Link™ incorporating player-favorite mechanics like Hold & Spin and Buffalo Mystery collection feature with a $50K MSP.
  • Hunt for Aztec Riches™ on the MarsX™ Portrait - Class II customers will enjoy this expansion of the popular Hunt for Neptune's Gold™ game on premium hardware.
  • Hunt for Neptune's Gold Wheel™ on the RELM™ XL 5-reel cabinet - Also in Class II, this is an expansion of the Hunt Brand Universe featuring a $100K progressive linked to The Hunt for Neptune's Gold Diamond™.

Also making their IGA debuts are:

  • Buffalo Triple Power™ - An ultimate combination of Buffalo Gold Collection™ and Triple Metamorphic, allowing Class III players to enjoy the classic Buffalo Gold Collection experience while waiting for one, two, or all three metamorphic features to trigger simultaneously.
  • Money Dragon Drop™ - Blue Skies and Money Dragon Drop™ - Purple Dawn, which are all-new versions of the player-favorite Class III game Big Fu Cash Dragons™. The new game family has been configured for Class II play while maintaining the original essence of the game.

Visit Aristocrat Gaming in booth #1831.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contacts:
Oriana Branon
Oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Chelsea Eugenio
chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-brings-innovation-in-motion-to-iga-2023-301770444.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RAID: SHADOW LEGENDS BILLION-DOLLAR MOBILE GAME FRANCHISE TO BE MADE INTO LIMITED ANIMATED SERIES

Animated Series Culminates Three-Year Effort and Includes Creative Executives from Marvel and DC Cinematic Universe

Pixel United a Top 5 global mobile-first publisher with 5.5 million daily players worldwide, and Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games, today at South by Southwest ® (SXSW ® ) Conference and Festivals announced the release of its first original limited animated series titled RAID: Call of the Arbiter . The series, based on the billion-dollar RPG strategy game RAID: Shadow Legends will consist of 10 five-minute weekly episodes set to premiere on YouTube on May 18, 2023 . The animated series elevates RAID's core characters with deeper, more immersive storylines while delivering cinematic-quality animation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G FUEL and Konami Cross Media NY Race Through the Jungle to Present "CONTRA"-Inspired Energy Drink

G FUEL Rapid Fire Collector's Box and Tubs are Available Now for Pre-Order for a Limited Time at GFUEL.com

G FUEL, in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, celebrates CONTRA one of the most iconic run and gun-style shooting games over the last 35 years, with the release of the latest G FUEL Rapid Fire Energy Formula. This exciting new flavor is available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs now at GFUEL.com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DISQO CX STUDY: IN-GAME AD OPPORTUNITY IS MULTIGENERATIONAL, MULTI-GENDER AND MASSIVE

Women, Millennials, and Metaverse players are among the most engaged

CX platform DISQO released " How Brands Can Get in the Game ," a new report exploring the growing in-game advertising opportunity. With over two-thirds of consumers already playing video games weekly, DISQO's insights reveal consumers' motivations for engaging with brands in gaming environments, and suggest that marketers should begin taking advantage of this burgeoning medium for experimentation.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media Receives Interest-Free Loan of $1 Million from Strategic Shareholder

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), today announced that it has received CAD$1,000,000 in secured debt from a private lender, who is an existing shareholder.  The debt is repayable on demand by the lender at any time on or after June 10, 2023 . The lender of this debt also received common share purchase warrants entitling them to acquire an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of Swarmio at $0.08 per share for up to 5 years. The net proceeds of this debt offering will be used for short-term working capital and general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GU Launching Special Collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS

Four products featuring the company icon and mascot Ludens

Japanese fashion retailer GU (pronounced by the letters 'G' and 'U') will launch a special collaboration with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, the Japan -based game development studio led by world-renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima . The collaboration products will be available from March 17 at the GU Soho New York Store.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Charger Completes Maiden Drilling Programme At The Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

GTI Secures Drilling Data With Replacement Value Of $15m For Lo Herma To Accelerate JORC U3O8 Resource For Q2 – Raises Capital

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project High-Res Aeromag Survey Identifies Priority Drill Targets For Clay-Hosted And Fresh Rock REE Mineralisation

Related News

Lithium Investing

Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites Up To 27.45m Thick In Latest Drilling Intercepts At Mavis Lake

Gold Investing

Kal Kotecha: Gold Price Showing Strength, When Will Juniors Follow?

Gold Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

×