Argo's May Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ,OTC:ARBTF) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") May 2026 oil production was 2,514 barrels, averaging 81 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$109 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $274,334 and net operating cash flow was $180,870.

May 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating
 cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		37 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $43,888 $22,749
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 71 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $45,225 $24,513
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 37 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $50,237 $32,251
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 51 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $32,005 $19,882
Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)		 132 bbl/day 30 bbl/day $102,978 $81,475
May 2026 Total 81 bbl/day $274,334 $180,870

 

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305435

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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