Argo's April Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") April 2026 oil production was 2,290 barrels, averaging 76 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$111 per barrel, and Argo's oil revenue was $253,405 and net operating cash flow was $145,260.

April 2026 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		35 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $44,559 $5,168
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)		 54 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $33,352 $21,018
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		 26 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $35,341 $18,684
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)		 56 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $34,359 $14,386
Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest)		 140 bbl/day 32 bbl/day $105,795 $86,040
April 2026 Total 76 bbl/day $253,405 $145,260

 
About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President
(613) 277-1989
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca

www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301061

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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