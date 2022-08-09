Lithium Investing News

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that due to high investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on July 21, 2022 from $2,500,000 to $3,051,000 consisting of 15,255,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.38 per share for two (2) years from the date of issue.

This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the financing. A commission may be paid on a portion of the financing. The proceeds of the financing will be used in part to complete the acquisition. The balance will be used for general working capital and exploration on its properties in Argentina .

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina , and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina , and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Argentina Lithium Discovers Positive Lithium Results in Initial Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of the first exploration diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina and reports positive lithium analyses from brine samples collected over a 70 metre thick permeable interval with lithium grades ranging from 225 to 380 mglitre. The Rincon West project covers 2,470 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. Five exploration holes are initially planned to test prospective brine targets identified with geophysics (see May 2, 2022 News Release).

"The first hole at Rincon West has revealed a permeable 70 metre interval with moderate to high-grade lithium values. This validates our belief that the concentrated lithium brines mapped in the adjacent resources does extend beneath our property. We are continuing our exploration drilling to delineate this mineralization with the aim of defining a mineral resource." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results of the brine analyses and the respective intervals are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. Figure 1 presents a map of the Rincon West property showing the positions of RW-DDH-001 and the subsequent drill hole in progress, and seven additional prospective locations for future exploration drilling. The map presents these drill locations overlaid on the conductive zones delineated with geophysics, mentioned above.

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brines analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-001

Sample interval (m)

sample method

Li

K

Mg

Density

top

bottom

thickness


(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

--

24

n/a

bailer-spot sample

14

267

159

1.08

49

52.3

3.3

Bailer

92

1673

949

1.06

75

111

36

single packer

355

5957

3132

1.184

126

156

30

single packer

252

4501

2100

1.134









73.3

77.2

3.9

double packer

346

6496

2868

1.19

92.8

94.1

1.3

double packer

369

6992

3038

1.2

118.3

122.2

3.9

double packer

225

3634

2090

1.1

121.3

125.2

3.9

double packer

241

4035

2157

1.12

134.3

135.6

1.3

double packer

297

5587

2446

1.162

140.3

141.6

1.3

double packer

380

7231

3112

1.210

*Drill hole RW-DDH-001 was drilled vertically to a depth of 300m below surface; the salar strata is believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness

Hole RW-DDH-001 was executed with diamond drilling (HQ-size), permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and collection of brine samples where possible. Drilling was conducted between May 28 and June 17 , stopping at 300 metres depth in basement rock units. Final sampling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters and casing was completed on June 30, 2022 . Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2:  RW-DDH-001 Collar Information

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-001

681437

7339184

3747

n/a

90

300

Brine sampling was conducted using a single packer sampling unit during drilling. A bailer was employed on two occasions when temporary equipment failure precluded sampling with a packer. Upon completion of the drilling, selected intervals of the hole were re-sampled with a double packer system, permitting isolation of certain intervals.  The packer sampling method allows the collection of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the bottom and at the top of the interval.

Core logs and the monitoring of drill mud conductivity indicated that the hole entered brackish-to-brine aquifer at approximately 45 metres depth. The initial hole was cased from surface to 42 m depth to stabilize the loose upper formation sediments. Sand, black sand and gravel host formations were logged between 50 and 76.3 m depth, with silt and traces of sulphates. From 76.3 m to 127.5 m , the core logs show interbedded sand and silt with sulphates. Gravels with sand were logged from 127.5 m to 144.0 m , where the drill entered ignimbrite (a welded pyroclastic rock), displaying varying degrees of fracturing and alteration. In consideration of the young volcanos south of the property, drilling continued to 300 m , to assure that deeper permeable sediment units did not exist in the sequence in the area of RW-DDH-001.The hole was stopped in granitic igneous units representing basement.  All core samples recovered in drilling are retained for logging and are available for subsequent laboratory evaluation of factors such as total and effective porosity, permeability and other measureable characteristics of the aquifer formation.

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International. an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium and potassium. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including: boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and standard samples included within the sample sequence.  Differences between original and duplicate samples and results for standards and blanks are considered within the acceptable range for lithium.  Two duplicates, one blank and two standards were included in the samples reported in this news release.

Argentina Lithium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Rincon West project, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Argentina Lithium Commences Exploration Drilling at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the commencement of exploration drilling at its Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . Five exploration holes are initially planned to test multiple prospective brine targets identified from the geophysical survey data announced in the News Release dated May 2, 2022 . This drill program is expected to require four months to complete.

The Rincon West project covers 2470 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. Previously announced geophysics results delineated highly conductive units consistent with concentrated brine aquifers over 64% of the property area. On May 27 , the first of five exploration holes was initiated to test the geophysical targets. Two thousand metres of diamond drilling is budgeted for this initial campaign. The Company's drilling permit allows up to nine exploration holes, thus the scope of the program may be expanded based on results.

"The Rincon West project has never been drilled though it is highly prospective. In this initial campaign, we are looking for high lithium grades and horizons that can produce high flow rates for a potential future production operation. The initial exploration holes have been located on the geophysics traverses in order to allow extrapolation of drill results more broadly across the geophysics coverage. Since the geophysics produced multiple exceptional targets, we hope to produce positive results early in this program." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The drilling contract has been awarded to AGV Falcon S.R.L, an experienced drilling contractor with offices in Salta Province , Argentina . Brine samples will be analyzed by Alex Stewart Assayers Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Alex Stewart International. The quality of sample analytical results will be assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and control samples to be included in each sample suite.

Argentina Lithium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Rincon West project, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Argentina Lithium Geophysics Delineates Potential Extent of Conductive Brine Aquifers at Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project and will be used to target drilling at the property, due to begin in May 2022 .

Argentina Lithium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Argentina Lithium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Argentina Lithium Expands Land Position at Salar de Antofalla

Argentina Lithium Expands Land Position at Salar de Antofalla

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in three granted mine concession properties totalling 5411 hectares in the Salar de Antofalla in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Option").

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC "), we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

The Company has been subject to a continuous disclosure review with the BCSC as a result of a cease trade order imposed on August 27, 2021 for failure of the Company to file certain disclosure documents regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021).

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option payment pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in its Jean Lake lithium-gold project. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold- Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.

The five claim, 1002-hectare Jean Lake Lithium and Gold Property is situated in west-central Manitoba, 15 kilometers east of the historic town of Snow Lake. It is hosted by the Early Proterozoic (1.832 Ga) Rex Lake Plutonic Complex which is a circular intrusion 8 km in diameter. The property hosts the historic west-northwest striking Beryl lithium pegmatites rediscovered in August of 2021 in blasted trenches beneath 80 years of organic deadfall and glacial sediment. The 270-degree trending dykes are characterized by coarse grained light green spodumene crystals in a matrix of potassium feldspar, quartz, and muscovite. The host rocks are coarsely porphyritic gabbro. The property also hosts the shear zone-hosted Sparky Gold Occurrence discovered in 1918. The gold mineralization is associated with disseminated and near-solid fracture fillings consisting of fine-grained to blocky arsenopyrite with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted within sheared and silicified massive basalt and gabbro.

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has commenced geological field work to further develop knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Historical sampling had occurrences of up to 600 ppm lithium. Fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley occur on the property with some beds enriched in lithium.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from the recently completed drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"), in Nevada, USA . A sonic drill program was conducted in May 2022 to obtain sample material for lithium extraction testing at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and to supplement the Project's resource model for the Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

Stan Bharti Acquires Securities of Jourdan Resources Inc.

Stan Bharti Acquires Securities of Jourdan Resources Inc.

On July 29, 2022, Stan Bharti acquired an aggregate of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.10 per share and 6,250,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit of Jourdan Resources Inc. (the " Company ") ( TSX-V: JOR) pursuant to a flow-through and unit private placement financing for an aggregate cost of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles Mr. Bharti to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance. Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Mr. Bharti owned 20,000,000 Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants. As a result of this transaction, Mr. Bharti now owns 31,2500,000 Common Shares and 16,250,000 Warrants, which represent approximately 15.33% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 21.58% on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Bharti acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Bharti may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

