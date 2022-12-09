Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,016,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

