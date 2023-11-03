Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $58,000 payable in two payments of $29,000 each plus GST. The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and INN will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither INN nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-engages-investing-news-network-for-marketing-contract-301977494.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/03/c0870.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a media services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Market One Media Group (" Market One "). Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video and digital media. The media message is distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Market One's engagement is for a term of six months. Market One will provide services including investor lead generation buildout, a social media campaign, banner ads and articles. The company will pay Market One a fee of $160,000 plus GST for the services provided. The Market One agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-engages-market-one-media-group-for-marketing-contract-301970640.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Resource Stock Digest (" RSD "), of 1020 Dyer Creek Place, Round Rock, Texas pursuant to which, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Corporation in accordance with Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Rincon West Lithium Project in Salta Province Argentina . In July 2023 the Company received the environmental permit to begin exploring the contiguous Rinconcita II concession, representing the eastward extension of the project over the salt flat. The Company subsequently completed 12 line-km of ground geophysical surveys on the property and mobilized a diamond drill rig to site. The drill is currently executing the second hole of a six-hole exploration program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"The Rinconcita II property extends our holdings eastwards over the salt flat and has not previously been explored. The new CSAMT geophysics demonstrate that all parts of this block exhibit extremely low electrical resistivities at depth, consistent with the presence of brine-saturated formations. The current drill program is intended to verify the presence and lithium grades of these brines, in order to incorporate them into the resource model we are building for Rincon West." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

Nikolaos Cacos , CEO of Argentina Lithium adds "The USD 90MM equivalent investment in our company by automotive giant Stellantis comes with the mandate to accelerate exploration at our core projects, with the aim of advancing to the assessment of development potential as quickly as possible. We anticipate increasing the scale and number of our exploration programs as permits are received for our projects. This is a big undertaking, and we are now well financed to aggressively move forward with this work."

The 460.5 hectares Rinconcita II mining concession is contiguous to the Company's Rincon West Project, extending the project area eastwards over the salt flat towards Rio Tinto's Rincon Project (see Figure 1 ). In July 2023 , the Company completed 12 line-km of Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysics surveys over the Rinconcita II property, demonstrating the presence of extremely conductive strata (low resistivity) at less than 100 metres below surface, consistent with formations saturated with lithium-bearing brines. With these results in-hand, the Company has engaged AGV Falcon Drilling SRL to drill-test the property to confirm the presence of enriched brines at depth. With supervision from LIT's geological team, the brines will be sampled for laboratory analysis, and the core samples extracted during diamond drilling will be tested to determine formation porosity and Relative Brine Recovery. The Company anticipates five diamond drill holes to be followed by one rotary drill well for pump testing during this campaign. The Company completed the first hole of this campaign during September 2023 , and has now begun drilling the second exploration hole. Figure 1 shows completed drill holes in red, and the current drill platform is shown in blue. The northern Paso de Sico concession block is currently undrilled and is undergoing permitting required for exploration geophysics and drilling.

The results of the successful drill program on the initial Villanoveño II block were announced previously (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 and May 31, 2023 ), with highlights summarized in Table 1.

Table 1:  Summary of key results from initial Villanoveño II drill program at Rincon West

East

North

Elevation

Sample interval (m)

Lithium

News release

UTM Zone19S WGS84

(m)

From

To

Thickness

Range (mg/litre)

date

RW-DDH-001

3747

73.3

156

82.7

241 to 380

13 July, 2022

681437E

7339184N







RW-DDH-002

3761

182

305

123

337 to 367

3 Oct., 2022

682198E

7337700N







RW-DDH-003

3799

299

353

54

152

25 Oct., 2022

682231E

7335900N







RW-DDH-004

3744

95

227

132

334 to 393

25 Oct., 2022

682086E

7338774N







RW-DDH-005

3808

194

260

66

168 to 209

26 Jan., 2023

680426E

7336767N







RW-DDH-006

3764

167

320

153

329 to 393

26 Jan., 2023

681291E

7338205N







RW-DDH-007

3775

143

321

178

241 to 340

23 Apr., 2023

681453E

7337379N


-30 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-008

3781

140

212

72

228 to 355

23 Apr., 2023

680688E

7337736N


-27 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-009

3771

83

341

258

287 to 402

31 May, 2023

680579E

7339278N


-2 lengths (33 and 44 m) of






interval not sampled



*All drilling was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying, resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence.

Rincon West Project

The following summarizes the properties held within the Rincon West Project. Villanoveño II and Demasia Villanoveño II, totaling 2491 hectares, are held under an option whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release . Argentina Lithium has also purchased the 460.5 hectare Rinconcita II property, adjacent to Villanoveño II (see August 25, 2022 News Release ). The Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions, the "Paso de Sico" option, totalling 791.3 hectares in the northern part of the Salar de Rincon (see October 6, 2022 News Release ).

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and the Principal of Atacama Water, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-commences-drilling-on-the-eastern-extension-of-rincon-west-project-301961613.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c1497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE ") by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023 . Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall Free2Move and Leasys.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has invested the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) in the future, subject to certain conditions set out in an exchange agreement. In connection with the Transaction, the parties have also entered into a lithium offtake agreement, a shareholders' agreement with respect to ALE and, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an investor rights agreement. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium owns 80.1%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; the exercise of the Exchange Right by Stellantis; entering into the Investor Rights Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW), Canada's largest lithium grassroot initiative, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

November 2, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated October 30, 2023 announcing a private placement of 10,000,000 QFT units at $0.04 for $400,000, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the Company is re-announcing the terms of the private placement to ensure pricing is reserved and increasing the amount of funds to be raised.  The Company will be issuing 37,500,000 combined Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") flow-through units ("FT Units) and units ("Units), all at $0.04 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We're pleased to note new developments across our portfolio, including the financed and upcoming drill programs at the Cancet, Chubb and Seymour Lake lithium projects; Northern Graphite's continued push to become one of the only major graphite producers outside of China with the Bissett Creek graphite project playing a key role; metallurgical work nearing completion for the Battery Hill manganese project ahead of the planned pre-feasibility study; and advancements at the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project towards a US$420 million financing package with UK Export Finance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held today, all matters set out in its management information circular dated September 25, 2023 were passed, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement for the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. to the shareholders of the Company. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the "spin-out

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of October 24, 2023, management of the Corporation has implemented the consolidation of the fully paid and issued common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation Ratio") issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation") as approved by the directors of the Corporation on October 23, 2023

As at today's date there is a total of 78,695,176 common shares issued and outstanding. The exact number of post-Consolidation common shares to be issued will depend on the number of fractional shares that will result from the Consolidation, as no fractional post-Consolidation common shares will be issued. All fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Accordingly, the total number of common shares issued and outstanding after the Consolidation is expected to be 26,231,725 (subject to fractional rounding).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Red Cloud Announces Annual Fall Mining Showcase 2023 Schedule

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

Related News

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Benton Resources Jumps 122 Percent

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Resource Investing

Red Cloud Announces Annual Fall Mining Showcase 2023 Schedule

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2023

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Upgraded to 120MWh

×