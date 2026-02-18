Ares Strategic Mining Commences Mining Operations

(TheNewswire)
Ore Stockpiling at Lost Sheep Mine Begins Production Momentum Accelerates
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - 18th February 2026 Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTC: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) is pleased to announce that mining operations at its Lost Sheep Fluorspar Mine in Utah are now actively underway, with several thousands of tons of fluorspar ore successfully mined and stockpiled at surface in preparation for processing.
This milestone marks a decisive transition from development to production build-up and represents tangible progress toward sustained acidspar output.
Ore Stockpiles being deposited at surface, ready for transportation to the plant
Mining in Full Motion
Underground operations are advancing steadily, with ore being extracted, transported to surface, and organized into structured stockpiles to support upcoming processing runs. The Company's teams have been executing mining plans efficiently while maintaining strong operational discipline and safety standards.
A Recently Installed Lumps Plant System
The current stockpiling phase allows Ares to:
Build strategic ore inventory ahead of flotation plant commissioning
Optimize blending and grade control for consistent processing performance
Ensure uninterrupted feedstock supply once processing begins
Demonstrate visible and measurable production momentum
Operational Momentum Continues to Build
The stockpiling initiative is part of Ares' broader strategy to ensure smooth ramp-up into full acidspar production. With underground development advancing and surface infrastructure in place, the Company is methodically positioning itself for consistent throughput once the flotation plant becomes operational.
James Walker, President and CEO of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: Seeing hundreds of tons of ore at surface is a powerful validation of the hard work our team has put into bringing the Lost Sheep back into production. This is real progress – tangible, measurable, and visible. We are building momentum step by step, and our shareholders can see the results on the ground.
Strengthening America's Critical Mineral Supply
Fluorspar is a designated U.S. critical mineral essential for:
Steel and aluminum manufacturing
Fluorochemicals and refrigerants
Semiconductor and electronics production
Clean energy technologies
Defense and national security applications
As the only permitted and operating fluorspar mine in the United States, Ares continues to reinforce its position as a cornerstone of domestic supply. The commencement of stockpiling demonstrates not just operational readiness, but the Company's commitment to disciplined execution and long-term value creation.
Looking Ahead
Over the coming weeks, Ares expects to:
Continue expanding surface stockpiles
Advance flotation plant readiness
Prepare for initial processing runs
Move closer to steady-state production
The Company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth, operational excellence, and shareholder value as it advances toward full production capacity.
Ares has settled $185,199.23 CAD for services rendered to the company by consultants and service providers, by issuing 381,854 common shares. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.
Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah
• 100% owned – 5,982 acres – 353 Claims
• Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.
• Fully Permitted – including mining permits.
• NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.
• Mining plan approved by BLM[1]
First approved by Rex Rowley – Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 24th August 1992.
Renewed by Paul B. Baker – Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 12th December 2016.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
ARES STRATEGIC MINING LTD.
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
