Ares Strategic Mining Commences Mining Operations

(TheNewswire)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc

Ore Stockpiling at Lost Sheep Mine Begins Production Momentum Accelerates

 

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - 18th February 2026 Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTC: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) is pleased to announce that mining operations at its Lost Sheep Fluorspar Mine in Utah are now actively underway, with several thousands of tons of fluorspar ore successfully mined and stockpiled at surface in preparation for processing.

 

This milestone marks a decisive transition from development to production build-up and represents tangible progress toward sustained acidspar output.

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Ore Stockpiles being deposited at surface, ready for transportation to the plant

 

Mining in Full Motion

Underground operations are advancing steadily, with ore being extracted, transported to surface, and organized into structured stockpiles to support upcoming processing runs. The Company's teams have been executing mining plans efficiently while maintaining strong operational discipline and safety standards.

 
Click Image To View Full Size

A Recently Installed Lumps Plant System

 

The current stockpiling phase allows Ares to:

  • Build strategic ore inventory ahead of flotation plant commissioning 

  • Optimize blending and grade control for consistent processing performance 

  • Ensure uninterrupted feedstock supply once processing begins 

  • Demonstrate visible and measurable production momentum 

   

Operational Momentum Continues to Build

The stockpiling initiative is part of Ares' broader strategy to ensure smooth ramp-up into full acidspar production. With underground development advancing and surface infrastructure in place, the Company is methodically positioning itself for consistent throughput once the flotation plant becomes operational.

 

James Walker, President and CEO of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: Seeing hundreds of tons of ore at surface is a powerful validation of the hard work our team has put into bringing the Lost Sheep back into production. This is real progress – tangible, measurable, and visible. We are building momentum step by step, and our shareholders can see the results on the ground.

 

Strengthening America's Critical Mineral Supply

Fluorspar is a designated U.S. critical mineral essential for:

  • Steel and aluminum manufacturing 

  • Fluorochemicals and refrigerants 

  • Semiconductor and electronics production 

  • Clean energy technologies 

  • Defense and national security applications 

 

As the only permitted and operating fluorspar mine in the United States, Ares continues to reinforce its position as a cornerstone of domestic supply. The commencement of stockpiling demonstrates not just operational readiness, but the Company's commitment to disciplined execution and long-term value creation.

 

Looking Ahead

Over the coming weeks, Ares expects to:

  • Continue expanding surface stockpiles 

  • Advance flotation plant readiness 

  • Prepare for initial processing runs 

  • Move closer to steady-state production 

 

The Company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth, operational excellence, and shareholder value as it advances toward full production capacity.

 

Ares has settled $185,199.23 CAD for services rendered to the company by consultants and service providers, by issuing 381,854 common shares. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

 

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah

                  100% owned – 5,982 acres – 353 Claims

                  Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

                  Fully Permitted – including mining permits.

                  NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

                  Mining plan approved by BLM[1]

 First approved by Rex Rowley – Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 24th August 1992.

 Renewed by Paul B. Baker – Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 12th December 2016.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ARES STRATEGIC MINING LTD.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com

 

DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.

 

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

           

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ares-strategic-mining-incars-cccnsx-arsbase-metals-investing
ARS:CC
The Conversation (0)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding the planned extension of the Phase 1 drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) (previously, "Romios Gold Resources Inc.")... Keep Reading...
Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold results, accompanied by copper and silver values, from the Reco target at the Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property") located... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports “Strong” Results from Australian Copper Operations

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies