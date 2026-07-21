Ares Strategic Mining Commences Lumps Plant Commissioning and Announces Production Date

(TheNewswire)
Four-week commissioning program underway, as Ares Strategic Mining sets date for ramp up production.
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQX: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) ("Ares" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that commissioning of its Metallurgical Lumps Plant has officially commenced at the Company's processing facility in Delta, Utah
For the first time, the entire processing plant has been powered up and is operating as one fully integrated system, marking the beginning of the Company's four-week commissioning program.
The Lumps Plant has been designed to process ore from the Company's Lost Sheep Mine into metallurgical-grade fluorspar lumps ("metspar"), a product primarily supplied to U.S. steel industries.
Commissioning Testing Underway Over the coming weeks, the Company will undertake comprehensive integrated testing
across all plant systems to verify performance, optimize operations, and prepare the facility for commercial production.
Testing activities include:
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Verifying complete process flows from ore feed through to finished product;
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Testing PLC control systems and HMI interfaces;
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Monitoring and optimising operating parameters including temperatures, pressures and material flows;
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Validating alarm systems, diagnostics and automated start-up and shutdown sequences; and
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Assessing crushing, drying and product quality to ensure metallurgical-grade fluorspar meets customer specifications.
James Walker, President and CEO of Ares Strategic Mining, commented: "It's incredibly rewarding to see the entire Lumps Plant operating together for the first time. This is an exciting milestone for everyone involved with Ares and reflects years of planning, engineering and construction. Our focus now is on completing commissioning successfully and beginning production."
Advancing Toward Production
As commissioning progresses, fluorspar ore stockpiled at the Lost Sheep Mine will be transported to the Delta processing facility to support testing and initial ramp up production runs.
The Company expects ramp up production to begin on August 15, 2026. Ramp up refers to ramping up the feed to the full plant production potential.
As per the Company's Press Release of March 27, 2024, commercial offtake agreements are already in place covering the Company's expected initial metspar production for the first five years
The Lumps Plant has a designed processing capacity of approximately 150,000 tonnes per annum, providing capacity to support increased mine output and expansion across the Lost Sheep Project and the wider Spor Mountain Range.
James Walker adds, "We've intentionally built infrastructure that extends well beyond our initial mining rate. As we continue developing additional fluorspar targets across our property, this processing capacity gives us a platform for future growth while supporting our objective of establishing a secure U.S. supply of this critical mineral."
About Ares Strategic Mining
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.
Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah
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100% owned – 5,982 acres – 353 Claims
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Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.
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Fully Permitted – including mining permits.
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NI 43-101 Technical Report identified high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.
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Mining plan approved by BLM[1]
First approved by Rex Rowley – Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 24th August 1992.
Renewed by Paul B. Baker – Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management – 12th December 2016.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
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