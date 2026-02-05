Ardelyx to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 19, 2026

Ardelyx to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 19, 2026

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the full year and fourth quarter of 2025. The call will include commentary from members of the Ardelyx Executive Leadership Team including Mike Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sue Hohenleitner, Chief Financial Officer, Eric Foster, Chief Commercial Officer, and Laura Williams M.D., M.P.H., Chief Patient Officer and Interim Chief Medical Officer.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.

About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ardelyx-incardxnasdaq-ardx-usbase-metals-investing
ARDX
The Conversation (0)
Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx Inc.

Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 26, 2026,... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Colonel Jack Jacobs to Tartisan Nickel Corp's. Board of Advisors.Jack Jacobs was born in Brooklyn, New York. He holds bachelor's and master's... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Launches Deep Porphyry Exploration Project and Confirms 852 Metres Averaging 0.95% CuEq at Historic Porphyry Mountain Deposit

Osisko Metals Launches Deep Porphyry Exploration Project and Confirms 852 Metres Averaging 0.95% CuEq at Historic Porphyry Mountain Deposit

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce initial results from the start of the re-evaluation of the Gaspé Copper Project's (the "GCP") Porphyry Mountain deposit, discovered in 1994 by mine-site exploration... Keep Reading...
4km Gold Anomaly Defined at Two Pools

4km Gold Anomaly Defined at Two Pools

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced 4km Gold Anomaly Defined at Two PoolsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Red Metal Resources Commences Detailed LiDAR Survey on Carrizal Cu-Au-Co Property, Chile

Red Metal Resources Commences Detailed LiDAR Survey on Carrizal Cu-Au-Co Property, Chile

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a detailed LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey over the Carrizal property, focusing on the Farellon Project. Highlights Data collection is... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) engages TMC Geophysics to conduct 27 line-kilometers of electrical geophysics (Induced Polarization; "IP") at the Smart Creek Project, Montana. The geophysical program is designed to expand historical IP coverage on the property and will be used to refine the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Related News

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

battery-metals-investing

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA Advances U.S. Hub-And-Spoke Strategy With Arrival of Inserma HDD Pre-Processing Machines at South Carolina and Nevada Sites

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 55m Grading 1.00 g/t AuEq Including 17m Grading 1.75 g/t AuEq

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with One of the Major Japanese Anode Processors to Supply EV Anode Material to OEMs