Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conference in Boston, Massachusetts:

Canaccord Genuity 46 th Annual Growth Conference (Fireside Chat)

  • Tuesday, August 11, 2026 (12:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast link can be found under Investor Relations/Events section of Arcturus' website .

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration with CSL Seqirus, U.S. BARDA for pandemic flu and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus' pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA (siRNA), circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 500 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com . Please connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

Arcturus Therapeutics
Public Relations & Investor Relations
Neda Safarzadeh
VP, Head of IR/PR/Marketing
(858) 900-2682
IR@ArcturusRx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT ARCT:US
ARCT
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Announces Acquisitions of Stroud Resources and Silvermark Resources and Brokered Financing; Eric Sprott to Become Cornerstone Shareholder

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

Apex Resources Grants Options

Black Dragon Resource Company Announces Purchase Contract for Texas Frac Sand Property; Advances Growth Strategy Following Significant Share Buyback Initiative

Related News

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Announces Acquisitions of Stroud Resources and Silvermark Resources and Brokered Financing; Eric Sprott to Become Cornerstone Shareholder

oil and gas investing

QIMC Reports Record 24.3% Clean Natural Hydrogen at Bennett Hill DDH-26-04 and Begins Technical Evaluation of Pilot-Scale Development Pathway and Clean Energy Generation

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Grants Options

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report

precious metals investing

Eric Sprott Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc.

precious metals investing

Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project