Arcellx to Host Investor Relations Event During the 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX), a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases, today announced that management will host an Investor Relations event on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The event will include a panel of clinician experts and a discussion of the latest data from the Company's Phase 2 pivotal iMMagine-1 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

A live webcast of this event will be accessible from Arcellx's website at www.arcellx.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy by engineering innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx believes that cell therapies are one of the forward pillars of medicine and Arcellx's mission is to advance humanity by developing cell therapies that are safer, more effective, and more broadly accessible. For more information on Arcellx, please visit www.arcellx.com . Follow Arcellx on X @Arcellx and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which may include, without limitation, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of cell therapies. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Arcellx's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks that may be found in the section entitled Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2025, and the other documents that Arcellx may file from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Arcellx assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Myesha Lacy
ir@arcellx.com
510-418-2412

Media Contact:
Andrea Cohen
Sam Brown LLC
andreacohen@sambrown.com
917-209-7163

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

