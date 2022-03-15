Gaming Investing News
Toastmasters LCD's Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment is ready to tee-off pre-orders for the classic arcade title, Golden Tee 3D, the #1 bar arcade for over two decades. Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features a larger cabinet, online plasterboards, a new design, and eight games.

" Golden Tee 3D is a perfect example of arcade nostalgia, as it calls to a mass audience of people who remember playing these titles with friends at bars, but now have a chance to own one themselves, said Scott Backache, CEO of Toastmasters, LCD and Arcade1Up. "Arcade1Up home arcade cabinets are time machines."

Standing at an impressive 66" tall, Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D home arcade machine includes:

  • · 8 Games in 1: Enter the Arcade1Up time machine and re-experience Golden Tee golf as it was in the 90's or try your skills at World Class Bowling or Shuffle Shot, no quarters required.
  • · Online Plasterboards: Display your top Golden Tee scores online with WAIF enabled plasterboards, so go ahead and take your bragging rights worldwide.
  • · Updated Features : Boasting a larger 19" screen, 3" trackball and streamlined design side panels, this machine is both nostalgic and a great entertainment piece for the family to enjoy.
  • · Easy Assembly: Do not worry, it will not be long until you are putting on the green, once the arcade machine is plugged in at your home, follow the in-game instructions, select your game and your off to tee.

Starting Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 , customers can pre-order Golden Tee 3D home arcade machines on www.arcade1up.Com .￼

TOASTMASTERS LCD | Arcade1Up

The company's latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade machines with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up's classic titles include:
Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Combat, The Simpson's, Pong, PAC-MAN, MBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles and more. For more information on Arcade1Up,  visit￼ www.arcade1up.Com and follow Arcade1Up on social media ( Facebook , Instagram , Twitter ).

News Contact:
Media@toastmasters.Com

GOLDEN TEE® GOLF, ITS®, INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGIES®, IT®, AND IT incredible TECHNOLOGIES® are properties of Incredible Technologies, inc.  All Rights Reserved.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcade1ups-new-golden-tee-3d-arcade-machine-available-for-pre-order-301503232.html

SOURCE Arcade1Up

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Sony AI's Hiroaki Kitano Appointed to Continue as Member of Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data

The CEO will continue to serve for 2022 - 2025

Hiroaki Kitano CEO, Sony AI, has been appointed by Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information to continue to serve as a member of Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data (Advisory Council) for the next three-year term, starting this year (2022 2025). Kitano is being invited to remain on the Advisory Council to provide his expertise and perspectives in support of the development of Singapore's approach to trustworthy AI and data governance.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Launches Worldwide Today!

The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

- Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD .

Action Face Wins SXSW Pitch® Event

Takes Home the Prestigious Top Prize in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content Category

Action Face the technological leader of 3D scanning and printing action figures, took top prize and was declared the winner in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category at the 14 th annual SXSW Pitch® held at the Downtown Hilton in Austin, TX. The event, which coincides with the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals, featured 45 finalists within 9 distinct categories with more than 650 entries in all. All finalists presented to a live audience of high-profile media, venture capital investors and a panel of expert judges over the weekend before the determination was made declaring Action Face the winner in its category.

Fifth Street Gaming Digital Launches Flagship JefeBet.com Brand for the U.S. Latino Audience

JefeBet.com to become a centralized media hub for Latino-focused sports, gaming, and entertainment

Funding led by Sharp Alpha Advisors and Acies Investments, both venture capital firms specializing in the sports-wagering and iGaming industries

NEW VIDEO GAME COMPANY DEEPWELL DTx UNITES GAMES VETS & MEDICAL EXPERTS TO HARNESS THE THERAPEUTIC POWER OF INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

New Company from Devolver Digital Co-Founder Mike Wilson & Medtech Innovator Ryan Douglas to Develop, Fund & Publish Games Fortified by Medical Science

Revealed today after months of development, research, and recruiting, DeepWell Digital Therapeutics (DTx) is a first-of-its-kind video game publisher and developer dedicated to creating best-in-class gameplay that can simultaneously entertain and deliver, enhance, and accelerate treatment for an array of globally pervasive health conditions.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Launches on PlayStation®4

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones and PC, released on the PlayStation 4 and is available on the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, March 15, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220315bleach_brave_souls_ps4.html ) for more information.

