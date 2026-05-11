Arbor Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - May 11, 2026 Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 3,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $420,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 for a period of thirty-six months following closing of the Offering, provided that holders will not be permitted to exercise Warrants until 60 days following closing of the Offering.
The Company expects to utilize the proceeds of the Offering for exploration at the Company's Jarnet lithium project and for general working capital purposes.
The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws.
There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at https://arbormetalscorp.com/. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.
In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. Completion of the Offering remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.
About Arbor Metals Corp.
Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.
The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.
The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; closing of the Offering; and filing of the Offering Document. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
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