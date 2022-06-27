Life Science NewsInvesting News

AbbVie's Week of Possibilities returns in 2022 for its seventh year with approximately 15,000 employees participating in volunteer activities globally to strengthen local communities, expand educational programs and make a positive environmental impact Week of Possibilities is AbbVie's global, in-person volunteering program that unites employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie kicks off its seventh Week of Possibilities today with approximately 15,000 employees volunteering in more than 50 countries to serve local communities around the world. From June 27 to July 1 , AbbVie employees will work with trusted community partners to complete hands-on projects, including renovating schools, playgrounds and community centers, to benefit local communities impacting tens of thousands of people.

"Supporting our local communities is at the heart of AbbVie's culture, and there is no greater example of this than our annual Week of Possibilities, where AbbVie employees around the world come together through volunteering to embrace our shared commitment of giving back," said Tracie Haas , president, AbbVie Foundation. "We are thrilled our employee volunteers are returning to service projects in local communities this year following a two-year pause caused by the pandemic. We look forward to collaborating with our nonprofit partners to make a real impact in our local communities across the globe."

To bring Week of Possibilities to life, the AbbVie Foundation works with longstanding community partners, including Heart of America Foundation and KABOOM! in the U.S., and Points of Light globally. At its North Chicago headquarters, AbbVie partners with North Chicago Community Partners, Bernie's Book Bank, Habitat for Humanity and others. Service projects vary by region and are selected based on the greatest needs in local communities. Project highlights include:

  • In North Chicago , employee volunteers will renovate four local schools, help teachers prepare for the move into the new middle school, Neal Math and Science Academy, build a new community playground, participate in book, food and clothing sorting, and build two single family homes for families in need.
  • In Brisbane and Anaheim, California , AbbVie volunteers will transform two community playgrounds.
  • AbbVie teams will create STEM Labs and renovate libraries at schools in Santa Ana and Redwood City, California ; Washington, D.C. ; Tampa, Florida ; Chicago, Illinois ; Boston and Worchester, Massachusetts ; Newark, New Jersey ; Brooklyn, New York ; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ; and Austin and Houston, Texas .
  • Globally, AbbVie's partnership with Points of Light will impact thousands of students in dozens of schools and community centers with refreshed and refurbished learning, meeting and outdoor spaces. AbbVie employees will also focus on making a positive impact to the environment and serving local communities through food banks and education-focused initiatives. Additionally, select AbbVie volunteers in Europe will prepare supplies and kits for Ukrainian refugees.
  • Collectively, AbbVie volunteers in more than 50 countries will serve the greatest needs in their local communities and help create a positive, lasting impact for children and families.

Since its inception, AbbVie has been recognized for its corporate citizenship, including as one of top "Companies that Care" by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE.

Learn more about AbbVie's Week of Possibilities at abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie's ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2021 ESG Action Report .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact for local communities in need around the world through a commitment to building sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org .

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Aptose Appoints Fletcher Payne as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Fletcher Payne to the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Mr. Payne will lead Aptose's financial operations and serve as a member of the Company's executive management team.

"As a highly accomplished CFO, Fletcher brings to Aptose extensive experience in corporate finance, strategy and operations within the biotechnology industry, including the equity capital markets, banking practices and financial transaction experience," said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to have him join our executive management team and will benefit from his leadership, strategic insights, and guidance as we advance HM43239 and luxeptinib through clinical development toward commercialization."

CHMP Recommends Approval of Upadacitinib for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

  • CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 study showing upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) met the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
  • Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) is part of the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) spectrum and causes inflammation in the spine, leading to back pain and stiffness 2,3,4
  • The EC decision is expected in the third quarter of 2022

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr‑axSpA) in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) andor magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).*

"Patients with axSpA often experience delayed diagnosis and once they do receive a diagnosis, there are limited therapies available to help control disease symptoms, such as inflammation, back pain and stiffness," said Neil Gallagher , M.D., Ph.D., vice president, development, chief medical officer, AbbVie. "The CHMP's recommendation to approve upadacitinib for patients with nr-axSpA is an important milestone in providing a new treatment option to patients in need."

U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi® for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

I n the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, single infusion of Breyanzi significantly outperformed the nearly 30-year standard of care with median event-free survival of 10.1 months vs. 2.3 months and a well-established safety profile

Approval was also based on data from the Phase 2 PILOT study, the first and only company-sponsored study of a CAR T cell therapy in patients with primary refractory or relapsed LBCL who are not considered candidates for transplant, in which Breyanzi delivered deep and durable responses

Bristol Myers Squibb Presents New Data Showing Effect of Early Zeposia Treatment in Improving and Preserving Cognitive Function in People With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Results showed improved or preserved cognitive function in a majority of people regardless of baseline values, with the greatest effect observed in almost 80% of people with high thalamic volume (45.5% improved and 34.1% preserved) at Month 48 of the DAYBREAK open-label extension trial

Zeposia was well tolerated, with more than 80% of people staying on therapy through 48 months

New Data Highlight Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines in Individuals with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis Treated with Zeposia

Analysis of ongoing DAYBREAK open-label extension trial of Zeposia showed that seroconversion occurred in 100% of those treated with mRNA vaccines and in a majority of those treated with non-mRNA vaccines

New analyses to be featured in late-breaking research session at the 8th European Academy of Neurology Congress in Vienna, Austria

