Astute Metals NL

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Healy as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Mr Healy was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 29 November 2023, having previously held the role of General Manager – Exploration since November 2022.

Mr. Healy’s appointment as CEO reflects his successful oversight and management of the Company’s key projects in North America and Australia, particularly over the past year. With the full support of the board and joint company secretaries, it is considered that Mr. Healy can lead the Company into the next important phase of its development.

Mr Healy’s credentials were provided in the Company’s ASX announcement concerning his appointment as an Executive Director, which also sets out his remuneration, on 29 November 20231. There is no change to Mr. Healy’s remuneration due to his appointment as CEO.

Commenting on the appointment, Astute’s Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said: “We are delighted to announce Matt’s appointment as CEO”.

“Matt’s track record in identifying the Red Mountain lithium discovery with minimal capital outlay reflects his ability to create real value for shareholders. His strong leadership and well-controlled temperament will be invaluable as we work to further enhance our asset portfolio".

“I would like to congratulate Matt on his appointment and look forward to working closely with him to progress Astute to the next level.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

