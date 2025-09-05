AppLovin, Robinhood Markets and Emcor Group Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 22 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will replace Charter Communications Inc. (NASD: CHTR) in the S&P 100. Charter Communications will remain in the S&P 500.
- AppLovin Corp. (NASD: APP), Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASD: HOOD) and S&P MidCap 400 constituent Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) will replace MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASD: MKTX), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD: CZR), and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASD: ENPH) in the S&P 500, respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD: KTOS) will replace Emcor Group and The Wendy's Company (NASD: WEN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. MarketAxess Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Enphase Energy and The Wendy's Company will replace ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PUMP), Xerox Holdings (NASD: XRX), MP Materials Corp, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- Nutanix Inc. (NASD: NTNX) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will replace Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASD: ACHC) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively. Acadia Healthcare and ManpowerGroup will replace TechTarget Inc. (NASD: TTGT) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASD: MLAB) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE), Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), Waystar Holding Corp. (NASD: WAY) and Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) will replace Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), B&G Food Inc. (NYSE: BGS), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD: JACK) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASD: SLP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Charter Communications
|
CHTR
|
Communications Services
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
AppLovin
|
APP
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Robinhood Markets
|
HOOD
|
Financials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Emcor Group
|
EME
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
MarketAxess Holdings
|
MKTX
|
Financials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Caesars Entertainment
|
CZR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Enphase Energy
|
ENPH
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Nutanix
|
NTNX
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
TransUnion
|
TRU
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
MP
|
Materials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|
KTOS
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Emcor Group
|
EME
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
The Wendy's Company
|
WEN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Acadia Healthcare Company
|
ACHC
|
Health Care
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
ManpowerGroup
|
MAN
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
MarketAxess Holdings
|
MKTX
|
Financials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Caesars Entertainment
|
CZR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Enphase Energy
|
ENPH
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
The Wendy's Company
|
WEN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Acadia Healthcare Company
|
ACHC
|
Health Care
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
ManpowerGroup
|
MAN
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Noble Corporation
|
NE
|
Energy
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Q2 Holdings
|
QTWO
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Waystar Holding
|
WAY
|
Health Care
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hecla Mining
|
HL
|
Materials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
MP
|
Materials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|
KTOS
|
Industrials
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
ProPetro Holding
|
PUMP
|
Energy
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Xerox Holdings
|
XRX
|
Information Technology
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
TechTarget
|
TTGT
|
Communication Services
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Mesa Laboratories
|
MLAB
|
Health Care
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Owens & Minor
|
OMI
|
Health Care
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
B&G Foods
|
BGS
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Jack in the Box
|
JACK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept 22, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Simulations Plus
|
SLP
|
Health Care
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applovin-robinhood-markets-and-emcor-group-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-100-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-302548140.html
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices