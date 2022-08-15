Life Science NewsInvesting News

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Expanded global distribution via M/S Novatek Pakistan, a company distributor, that was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals for the KPK Province in Pakistan
  • Installed Lumicide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms at Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside in New York City
  • Received a substantial order from Cellarius, the company's European distribution partner, expanding its use in wineries and food processing
  • Received a significant order from Tru Infusion, a cannabis retailer, for Airoclean™ 420 air purification technology for use in 79 facilities
  • Received a large, multi-unit, follow-on order from MedLine, the company's North American Scientific Air Management healthcare distribution partner, for its patented S200 mobile air purification system
  • Granted a patent pertaining to the company's system to neutralize pathogens on ATM surfaces
  • Received an order for air purification solutions that were installed by Advance Beauty College at its campuses located in the state of California
  • Strengthened corporate governance with the addition of Mr. Jos Luhukay and Ms. Monica Woo to the board of directors

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Second quarter revenue was a record $5.9 million fueled by both organic growth and the integration of recent acquisitions. Our Disinfection segment was strengthened by a number of key wins across a number of industries including cannabis, food preservation and healthcare. In Hospitality, we completed the integration of our Visionworks acquisition. We are encouraged by the growing market opportunities in each of our business segments as the hospitality industry is rebounding, and there is growing global demand for pathogen elimination technologies such as ours."

Summary of Financial Results

Segments

The Company has three reportable segments: the design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of disinfecting systems for use in healthcare, hospitality, and commercial municipal and residential markets (Disinfection segment); the manufacture of fine mirrors and furniture specifically for the Hospitality industry (Hospitality segment); and the Corporate Segment, which includes expenses primarily related to corporate governance, such as board fees, legal expenses, audit fees, executive management, and listing costs.

Net Sales

Net sales of $5.9 million represented an increase of $4.0 million, or 213.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net sales of $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was attributable to both the Disinfection segment, which increased $819,000, largely as a result of the strategic acquisitions of KES and Scientific Air in third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively, and the Hospitality segment, which increased $3.2 million primarily as a result of the fulfillment of orders that were delayed from the first quarter and the addition of orders fulfilled from the recent VisionMark acquisition.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased $771,000, or 144.5%, to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $533,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, driven by volume growth from both the Disinfection and Hospitality segments. Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased from 28.3% in Q2 of 2021 to 22.1% in Q2 of 2022, driven primarily by the initial costs required to complete projects in process and to integrate and absorb the VisionMark operations. As the Company continues to integrate its strategic acquisitions, the focus will be on realizing cost synergies from the consolidation and streamlining of the manufacturing and distribution operations.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A costs for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased to $4.0 million as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase of approximately $1.3 million was driven primarily by the expansion of the Disinfection segment with the additional acquisitions of KES and SciAir; the expansion of the Hospitality segment with the addition of the VisionMark acquisition; and Corporate segment expenses due to increased consulting, legal, accounting and infrastructure costs related to the initial integration of the operations of our strategic acquisitions. The Company incurred one-time costs of approximately $739,000 related primarily to the integration of VisionMark operations and the establishment of strategic marketing programs. The Company anticipates efficiency gains in the coming year as it fully integrates its acquisitions and leverages synergies where practical.

Other Income/Expense

Other expense was $79,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which includes $49,000 in interest expense and $32,000 in non-cash expense related to the change in fair value of warrant liability. This compares to other income of $37,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net Loss

The Company recorded a net loss of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net loss of $744,000 was mainly due to the increase in SG&A expense incurred in support of business acquisitions and expansion of both the Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

The Company had approximately $3.0 million of unrestricted cash available on its consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Applied UV's management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast at 9 a.m. ET on August 15, 2022. Investors can access the live webcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2626/46351 .

For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-888-506-0062 (for domestic calls), or +1-973-528-0011 (for international calls), passcode 660050.

A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Applied UV web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (for domestic calls) or +1-919-882-2331 (for international calls), replay passcode 46351.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

-- Tables Follow –

Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,122,761

$

7,922,906

Restricted cash

120,750

845,250

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

1,970,542

986,253

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

443,572

Inventory, net

4,677,894

1,646,238

Vendor deposits

497,154

992,042

Prepaid expense and other current assets

482,310

419,710

Total Current Assets

11,314,983

12,812,399

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

1,228,127

196,611

Goodwill

3,722,077

4,809,811

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

18,093,270

18,976,556

Right of use asset

2,648,441

1,730,615

Total Assets

$

37,006,898

$

38,525,992

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,410,980

$

1,642,108

Contingent consideration

1,460,000

Billings in excess of costs and earnings on uncompleted contracts

772,363

Deferred revenue

1,476,270

788,776

Due to landlord (Note 2)

201,640

Warrant liability

56,546

68,263

Financing lease obligations

4,178

7,671

Operating lease liability

1,528,886

389,486

Note Payable

97,500

97,500

Total Current Liabilities

6,548,363

4,453,804

Long-term Liabilities

Due to landlord-less current portion (Note 2)

514,740

Note payable- less current portion

60,000

60,000

Operating lease liability-less current portion

1,138,298

1,346,428

Total Long-Term Liabilities

1,713,038

1,406,428

Total Liabilities

8,261,401

5,860,232

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, Series A Cumulative Perpetual, $0.0001 par value, 19,990,000 shares authorized, 552,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

55

55

Preferred stock, Series X, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 2,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

1

1

Common stock $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 12,930,674 shares issued and 12,817,189 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and 12,775,674 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

1,294

1,278

Treasury stock at cost, 113,485 shares as of June 30, 2022 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2021

(149,686

)

Additional paid-in capital

44,370,056

42,877,622

Accumulated deficit

(15,476,223

)

(10,213,196

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

28,745,497

32,665,760

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

37,006,898

$

38,525,992

Applied UV, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Sales

$

5,907,646

$

1,884,320

$

9,263,736

$

4,196,935

Cost of Goods Sold

4,603,854

1,351,091

6,810,845

2,739,440

Gross Profit

1,303,792

533,229

2,452,891

1,457,495

Operating Expenses

Research and development

82,049

9,763

141,363

53,408

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,031,215

2,698,482

7,132,441

4,299,999

Loss on impairment of goodwill

1,138,203

Total Operating Expenses

4,113,264

2,708,245

8,412,007

4,353,407

Operating Loss

(2,809,472

)

(2,175,016

)

(5,959,116

)

(2,895,912

)

Other Income (Expense)

Change in Fair Market Value of Warrant Liability

(32,111

)

10,948

11,717

(300,452

)

Interest expense

(49,020

)

(53,076

)

Loss on change in Fair Market Value of Contingent Consideration

(240,000

)

Gain on Settlement of Contingent Consideration (Note 2)

1,700,000

Other Income

1,948

25,837

1,948

25,182

Total Other Income (Expense)

(79,183

)

36,785

1,420,589

(275,270

)

Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes

(2,888,655

)

(2,138,231

)

(4,538,527

)

(3,171,182

)

Provision from Income Taxes

Net Loss

$

(2,888,655

)

$

(2,138,231

)

$

(4,538,527

)

$

(3,171,182

)

Net Loss attributable to common stockholders:

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(362,250

)

(724,500

)

Net Loss attributable to common stockholders

(3,250,905

)

(2,138,231

)

(5,263,027

)

(3,171,182

)

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Common Share

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.35

)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - basic and diluted

12,665,385

9,407,367

12,799,783

9,102,677

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Applied UV Investor Relations
Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Applied UVNasdaq:AUVIEmerging Tech Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US/

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG to Acquire THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights to Set Stage for Global Growth

GMG to Acquire THERMAL-XR Manufacturing Intellectual Property and Brand Rights to Set Stage for Global Growth

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that GMG and OzKem Pty Ltd ("OzKem") have signed a binding agreement for GMG to acquire the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem's THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. Following the completion of the agreement GMG will own the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and GMG will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

Under a binding detailed agreement, GMG and OzKem have agreed to the following terms:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Announces Increase in Assets and Revenues in Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Announces Increase in Assets and Revenues in Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed its financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in concert with AFCP's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the second quarter and first half 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AFCP's website at www.fuelcellpower.com .

"AFCP is diversifying its investments into more immediate revenue generating investments such as its CHP assets, and improving its ability to bring its fuel cells to market, quicker," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "Investors want a more de-risked investment platform, and we're on our way to delivering."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Applied UV to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 15 th and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI .

Conference Call/Webcast Information

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 25th

European Q&A Session on August 26 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×