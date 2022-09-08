Life Science NewsInvesting News

Implementing Our Strategy of Acquiring New Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities has been Validated with this Significant Purchase Order

Expects Incremental Sales Over the Near Term of up to Approximately $8 Million from Projects Currently Being Expedited Through the Model Room Phase

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MunnWorks , received a purchase order for approximately $1.5 million for domestic production of furniture and mirrors for installation at a luxury resort located in Orlando, Florida.

Max Munn, President and Director of Applied UV and MunnWorks, stated, "This order further validates our strategic decision to acquire domestic production to mitigate risks related to supply chain and import tariffs. Our domestic production capabilities were a key differentiator in securing this win. We are increasingly encouraged by the additional opportunities we are pursuing with a number of hotel operators for installations across the United States. We have a number of active projects in our recently acquired 100,000 square foot facility in the 'model room' phase with well-known, luxury hotel franchises that amount to approximately $8 million in incremental sales from new clients in the coming months, in addition to ordinary recurring sales."

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This win also provides us with a compelling opportunity to leverage the synergies between our Hospitality and Disinfection segments. Hotel operators are vigilant in their commitment to providing a safe and sterilized environment for their guests. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen , will be providing proprietary Airocide™ air sterilization systems on a test basis in conjunction with the new furnishings. We are confident the hotel operators will quickly understand the value our proprietary, photo-catalytic oxidation technology can provide to the hotel guest experience."

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and MunnWorks, LLC ("MunnWorks"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide™ Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

