Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

- Depth Mineralization Confirmed: Results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign confirm that the mineralisation extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock. The average high-grade mineralization thickness has increased from 6.1 meters reported in the previous auger drilling campaign to 11.1 meters.
- Consistent Grades and Rare Earths Distribution: The results reflect that the Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") 1 and the Desorbible Rare Earth Oxide ("DREO") 2 grades as well as the Rare Earths Distribution in the product basket, are consistent with those reported in the previous auger drilling campaign. Table 1 below compares the results of the RC drilling campaign with the auger drilling campaign and Table 2 provides a selection of high-grade drillhole results.
- Improved Reliability: The results provide a greater understanding of the mineralised horizons through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and will support execution of the Phase 2 drilling campaign, which will seek to convert the known inferred mineral resources to a measured and indicated resource category.
- Metallurgical Compatibility: The Carina Module clays have been shown to be amenable to rare earths extraction using the same metallurgical process (the "Circular Mineral Harvesting" process) developed for the Chile-based Penco Module, which utilizes ammonium sulfate as the primary leaching solution. A 25-tonne bulk sample of Carina clays was processed in the Aclara Pilot Plant in Concepción, Chile in Q1 2024, where leaching results were consistent with the drill core assays.
The full set of results is included in Table 3 at the end of this press release. These results supplement the results obtained from the auger drilling campaign undertaken between February 2023 and September 2023, which comprised 1,630 meters within 201drill holes. The results of the auger drilling campaign also formed the basis of the maiden mineral resource estimate announced in Aclara's press release dated December 12, 2024, and which supported the preparation of the Carina Module Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") dated January 12, 2024.
The Phase 1 RC drilling campaign results have provided the Company with a basis to further advance the following activities:
- issuance of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for July 2024;
- issuance of an updated PEA of the Carina Module during Q3 2024;
- execution of a 15,200-meter Phase 2 RC drill campaign to convert inferred mineral resource to a measured and indicated mineral resource category, which is expected to commence in June 2024; and
- execution of a metallurgical test campaign during H2 2024 and H1 2025. Sample collections will be obtained through sonic drilling and sent to SGS Lakefield for mineralogical and recovery characterization, to serve as an input for the pre-feasibility study, as well as form the basis for a new semi-industrial scale piloting operation scheduled to occur in 2025.
Aclara COO, Barry Murphy, commented:
"We are very pleased with the results obtained from Aclara's recent RC drilling campaign as they have confirmed our expectation that the Carina Module deposit will increase in size to become a truly world-class heavy rare earth asset. Based on the positive Phase 1 RC drill results, the Company will be updating the Carina Module's mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment and proceeding with the next phase of RC drilling aimed at converting the known mineral resource from an inferred to a measured and indicated level of categorisation. The results obtained from Phase 2 RC drilling campaign are expected to provide support for the Carina Module prefeasibility study, as well as to provide samples for a more comprehensive metallurgical test work programme, which we believe will demonstrate the extraordinary value of this deposit."
Table 1. Comparison of Phase 1 RC drilling campaign results to the previously disclosed auger drilling campaign results.
Unit
RC Drilling Campaign
Auger Drilling Campaign
|High-Grade Mineralization Thickness
|Drilling
meters
1,998
1,693
|Drill holes
#
80
236
|Average Drill Depth
meters /drill hole
25.0
7.2
|High Grade Mineralization Thickness
meters
11.1
6.1
|TREO Grades (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range)
|Total Rare Earth Oxides
ppm
1,803
1,510
|Total NdPr Oxides ("NdPr_T")
ppm
354
283
|Total DyTb Oxides ("DyTb_T")
ppm
57
46
|DREO Grades (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range)
|Desorbible Rare Earth Oxides
ppm
484
470
|Desorbible NdPr Oxides ("NdPr_D")
ppm
130
131
|Desorbible DyTb Oxides ("DyTb_D")
ppm
22
21
|Rare Earths Distribution (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range)
|NdPr Weight within the Basket
%
26.9%
27.8%
|DyTb Weight within the Basket
%
4.5%
4.5%
Table 2. Summary of Carina Module´s top 10 RC drill hole results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign ordered by DREO grade, including only the regolith or saprolitization interval (the location of these drill hole collars are shown in Figure 2 below).
Drillhole
Length
From
To
TREO
DREO
NdPr_T
NdPr_D
Dy_T
Dy_D
Tb_T
Tb_D
m
m
m
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
% of DREO
ppm
ppm
% of DREO
ppm
ppm
% of DREO
RCCAR23024
5
0
5
1,891
1,015
401
351
35%
49.7
28.1
2.8%
7.6
5.6
0.6%
RCCAR23055
26
0
26
2,276
905
488
192
21%
96.5
45.3
5.0%
16.2
7.2
0.8%
RCCAR23016
18
8
26
2,239
897
490
354
39%
38.1
17.9
2.0%
6.8
3.4
0.4%
RCCAR23001
9
1
10
1,712
874
360
214
24%
75.3
50.1
5.7%
12.5
9.8
1.1%
RCCAR23033
8
0
8
2,791
856
650
279
33%
76.7
27.6
3.2%
13.1
5.0
0.6%
RCCAR23005
10
1
11
4,231
739
839
213
29%
101.7
21.2
2.9%
17.9
3.6
0.5%
RCCAR23054
12
0
12
2,657
787
597
151
19%
86.8
33.6
4.3%
14.9
5.5
0.7%
RCCAR23012
12
2
14
2,485
676
544
224
33%
33.3
16.4
2.4%
6.2
3.0
0.4%
RCCAR23008
16
0
16
3,095
638
626
224
35%
73.6
25.1
3.9%
13.4
4.8
0.8%
RCCAR23044
11
0
11
2,840
634
583
170
27%
82.5
25.0
4.0%
13.5
4.3
0.7%
Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign Summary
A total of 1,998 meters of drilling within 80 RC drill holes was carried out from November 2023 to April 2024 as part of an exploration drilling campaign covering approximately 700 hectares within the area of the Carina Module (see Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 below). The primary objectives of the drilling initiative were to:
- obtain additional information to fully assess the Carina Module's potential (both laterally and at depth);
- obtain guidance for future RC drilling campaigns, as needed to contribute to the definition of the Carina Module's indicated and measured resource estimates; and
- establish a base for a future metallurgical test sample collection.
Figure 1. Images of the RC drilling campaign showing the operation and sampling methodology carried out at the Carina Module.
Geological Overview
The Rare Earth Element secondary minerals are released from the pink porphyritic monzogranite composed of quartz, oligoclase, microcline, and annite as essential minerals, which has suffered greisen alteration superimposed by weathering.
Figure 2 depicts the extensions of the upper pedolith, lower pedolith, and saprolite units, which define the mineralization overprint of the regolith-hosted ion-adsorption clay deposit. Figure 2 also demonstrates the collar locations of the previous auger drilling campaign and the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign.
Figure 2. Carina Module map with executed RC and auger drill holes, and the extension of the upper pedolith, lower pedolith and saprolite areas. RC and auger boreholes are displayed by red squares and blue dots, respectively. The ten highest DREO grade RC holes are labeled in the figure and exhibited in Table 2. Cross-sections A-A´ and B-B´ are illustrated in Figure 3.
Figure 3 depicts the regolith horizons across two cross-sections, A-A' and B-B'. Here, the saprolite is better defined and thicker, and demonstrates greater continuity than the results observed during the previous auger drilling campaign. The auger holes are annotated in black font, whereas the RC drill holes are annotated in blue font.
Figure 3. Cross-sections ‘A-A‘ and ‘B-B‘ as shown in Figure 2.
Sampling and Assay Protocols
The 80 RC drill holes were sampled at intervals of one (1) meter for a total of 1,998 samples. For Total Rare Earth Elements ("TREE") analysis, 1420 samples were sent to ALS laboratory in Lima, Peru and the remaining 578 samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Brazil. For the Desorbable Rare Earth Elements ("DREE") analysis, 821 samples were sent to the AGS laboratory in La Serena, Chile and 1,177 samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Brazil.
For the TREE analyses, the same sampling and analytical protocols were followed as described in the Company's technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment - Carina Rare Earth Element Project - Nova Roma, Goiás, Brazil" and dated January 12, 2024, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") by GE21 Consultoria Mineral. The QA/QC program has been implemented in the SGS Geosol lab, where the results of Dy, Tb, Nd and Pr analyses are controlled to meet high standard of accuracy.
Qualified Persons
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Luiz Jorge Frutuoso Junior (Aclara Exploration Manager) who has over 20 years of relevant experience. Mr. Frutuoso is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.
The present study was validated by Aclara's Chief Geologist, Juan Pablo Navarro, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG, #9021) and is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Aclara's Database and QA/QC Geologist, Carlos Paixao, provided an analysis of the QA/QC protocols applied to the Carina Module and has confirmed that they meet the required level of control and accuracy.
About Aclara
Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the BioBio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.
Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular Mineral Harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulphate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Carina Module, the Company's exploration plan and activities in Brazil and the expectations of the Company's management as to the timing, cost, scope and results of such exploration works and drilling activities and the Phase 2 RC drill campaign and updated mineral resource estimates and an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Carina Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
Table 3. Complete list of drillholes from the reverse circulation drilling at Carina Module (November 2023 - April 2024)
Drillhole
Length
From
To
Material
TREO
DREO
NdPr T
NdPr D
Dy T
Dy D
Tb T
Tb D
m
m
m
Type
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
% of DREO
ppm
ppm
% of DREO
ppm
ppm
% of DREO
|RCCAR23001
9
1
10
Regolith
1712
874
360
214
24%
75.3
50.1
5.7%
12.5
9.8
1.1%
|RCCAR23001
30
11
40
Rock
989
50
142
5
10%
42.3
3.0
6.1%
6.4
0.5
0.9%
|RCCAR23002
33
0
33
Regolith
2389
411
559
122
30%
56.8
15.4
3.8%
10.8
2.8
0.7%
|RCCAR23002
7
33
40
Rock
1612
58
349
9
15%
61.6
3.0
5.1%
10.7
0.4
0.8%
|RCCAR23003
21
0
21
Regolith
2287
391
453
86
22%
59.6
17.1
4.4%
10.4
2.9
0.7%
|RCCAR23003
29
22
51
Rock
1070
8
206
2
20%
23.5
0.2
2.8%
4.0
0.0
0.6%
|RCCAR23004
5
2
7
Regolith
846
365
143
60
16%
48.7
22.9
6.3%
7.7
3.8
1.0%
|RCCAR23004
48
7
55
Rock
451
19
56
1
8%
24.4
1.3
7.0%
3.6
0.2
0.9%
|RCCAR23005
19
0
19
Regolith
3404
415
694
118
28%
79.1
11.6
2.8%
13.9
2.0
0.5%
|RCCAR23005
16
19
35
Rock
1070
8
218
2
22%
24.9
0.3
3.2%
4.3
0.0
0.5%
|RCCAR23006
13
0
13
Regolith
1173
117
240
37
32%
25.4
3.2
2.7%
4.3
0.6
0.5%
|RCCAR23006
47
13
60
Rock
822
7
169
2
28%
17.4
0.2
2.4%
2.9
0.0
0.7%
|RCCAR23007
9
0
9
Regolith
912
296
184
45
15%
48.7
16.6
5.6%
8.4
2.8
0.9%
|RCCAR23007
51
9
60
Rock
490
24
66
2
6%
26.7
1.6
6.5%
4.1
0.2
0.9%
|RCCAR23008
22
0
22
Regolith
2805
492
544
170
34%
65.9
19.8
4.0%
11.8
3.8
0.8%
|RCCAR23008
10
22
32
Rock
929
18
190
4
21%
25.5
0.6
3.2%
4.3
0.1
0.6%
|RCCAR23009
20
0
20
Regolith
1356
213
272
56
26%
35.6
9.0
4.2%
6.2
1.5
0.7%
|RCCAR23009
3
20
23
Rock
853
46
183
11
24%
18.0
1.6
3.4%
3.2
0.3
0.6%
|RCCAR23010
10
0
10
Regolith
1637
585
241
89
15%
74.5
40.9
7.0%
11.0
6.0
1.0%
|RCCAR23010
16
10
26
Rock
1297
135
169
5
4%
61.0
8.9
6.6%
8.7
1.1
0.8%
|RCCAR23011
8
0
8
Regolith
1651
574
314
123
21%
66.0
31.4
5.5%
12.1
5.5
1.0%
|RCCAR23011
13
8
21
Rock
907
87
115
2
2%
42.8
6.6
7.5%
6.3
0.9
1.0%
|RCCAR23012
19
0
20
Regolith
2167
471
462
152
32%
29.8
11.6
2.5%
5.5
2.1
0.4%
|RCCAR23012
5
20
24
Rock
1419
100
252
20
20%
24.5
2.2
2.2%
4.0
0.4
0.4%
|RCCAR23013
30
0
30
Regolith
1218
357
239
121
34%
21.3
7.4
2.1%
3.5
1.4
0.4%
|RCCAR23013
2
30
32
Rock
1197
114
247
30
26%
21.4
2.4
2.1%
3.9
0.5
0.4%
|RCCAR23014
15
0
15
Regolith
2284
584
448
207
35%
36.3
12.9
2.2%
6.2
2.2
0.4%
|RCCAR23014
7
15
22
Rock
1840
67
336
6
9%
49.1
3.1
4.6%
7.9
0.4
0.6%
|RCCAR23015
8
0
8
Regolith
1210
725
225
182
25%
50.8
34.1
4.7%
7.6
5.6
0.8%
|RCCAR23015
8
8
16
Rock
1221
202
173
18
9%
54.7
10.8
5.3%
8.4
1.5
0.8%
|RCCAR23016
30
0
30
Regolith
1763
566
361
222
39%
29.6
11.1
2.0%
5.2
2.1
0.4%
|RCCAR23016
7
30
37
Rock
2507
173
573
40
23%
61.1
6.4
3.7%
10.8
1.1
0.6%
|RCCAR23017
17
0
17
Regolith
1413
406
321
156
38%
27.4
8.8
2.2%
4.6
1.6
0.4%
|RCCAR23017
5
17
22
Rock
1359
79
272
13
16%
38.5
3.5
4.4%
5.8
0.5
0.7%
|RCCAR23018
4
0
4
Regolith
1095
225
146
61
27%
12.5
3.6
1.6%
2.0
0.7
0.3%
|RCCAR23018
7
4
11
Rock
1088
73
206
17
23%
24.9
1.9
2.7%
3.9
0.4
0.5%
|RCCAR23019
40
0
40
Regolith
958
96
127
23
23%
15.5
3.3
3.4%
2.5
0.5
0.5%
|RCCAR23019
14
40
54
Rock
1530
33
271
3
9%
43.7
1.8
5.4%
6.8
0.2
0.7%
|RCCAR23020
29
0
29
Regolith
818
153
122
49
32%
23.2
3.8
2.5%
3.6
0.7
0.4%
|RCCAR23020
1
29
30
Rock
2279
74
471
12
16%
89.9
3.4
4.6%
16.5
0.6
0.7%
|RCCAR23021
5
0
5
Regolith
942
610
183
144
24%
38.3
32.7
5.4%
5.6
5.6
0.9%
|RCCAR23021
5
5
10
Rock
1272
181
196
43
24%
41.4
5.0
2.8%
5.9
1.0
0.5%
|RCCAR23022
12
0
12
Regolith
1005
173
149
46
27%
20.2
4.9
2.8%
3.1
0.9
0.5%
|RCCAR23022
4
12
16
Rock
1199
127
198
20
16%
33.3
4.0
3.1%
5.1
0.6
0.5%
|RCCAR23023
9
0
9
Regolith
965
273
102
63
23%
26.1
8.0
2.9%
3.5
1.3
0.5%
|RCCAR23023
6
9
15
Rock
2364
118
471
7
6%
70.1
4.6
3.9%
10.7
0.6
0.5%
|RCCAR23023B
9
0
9
Regolith
1774
167
323
44
26%
40.3
5.1
3.0%
6.2
0.7
0.4%
|RCCAR23023B
6
9
15
Rock
2181
58
399
5
8%
58.5
2.4
4.2%
9.3
0.3
0.5%
|RCCAR23024
5
0
5
Regolith
1891
1015
401
351
35%
49.7
28.1
2.8%
7.6
5.6
0.6%
|RCCAR23024
6
5
11
Rock
1476
112
255
22
20%
53.0
3.1
2.8%
8.1
0.6
0.6%
|RCCAR23025
7
0
7
Regolith
1198
274
177
78
28%
33.3
9.3
3.4%
5.0
1.5
0.6%
|RCCAR23025
3
7
10
Rock
1338
11
221
2
17%
39.2
0.3
2.5%
6.2
0.1
0.5%
|RCCAR23026
22
0
22
Regolith
2697
259
561
73
28%
50.7
9.0
3.5%
8.9
1.7
0.6%
|RCCAR23026
5
22
27
Rock
1840
61
319
7
11%
55.6
2.5
4.0%
8.2
0.4
0.6%
|RCCAR23027
29
0
29
Regolith
986
329
146
100
30%
18.9
6.3
1.9%
2.9
1.2
0.4%
|RCCAR23027
5
29
34
Rock
1275
71
184
6
8%
49.5
4.2
5.9%
7.1
0.6
0.8%
|RCCAR23028
13
0
13
Regolith
693
240
108
52
22%
25.8
11.0
4.6%
3.7
1.8
0.7%
|RCCAR23028
8
13
21
Rock
1134
199
158
40
20%
45.5
6.6
3.3%
6.4
1.3
0.7%
|RCCAR23029
13
0
13
Regolith
1973
429
359
72
17%
51.3
16.4
3.8%
8.1
2.5
0.6%
|RCCAR23029
8
13
21
Rock
1470
83
260
13
15%
38.3
3.6
4.3%
6.3
0.6
0.7%
|RCCAR23030
11
0
11
Regolith
445
182
71
28
15%
22.3
11.4
6.3%
3.4
1.8
1.0%
|RCCAR23030
4
11
15
Rock
287
35
31
1
3%
18.2
2.9
8.3%
2.6
0.4
1.1%
|RCCAR23031
3
0
3
Regolith
586
372
84
44
12%
27.1
19.3
5.2%
4.1
2.9
0.8%
|RCCAR23031
7
3
10
Rock
690
55
89
2
4%
36.0
3.8
6.9%
5.5
0.5
0.9%
|RCCAR23032
12
0
12
Regolith
937
621
157
137
22%
38.6
35.1
5.6%
6.1
6.1
1.0%
|RCCAR23032
5
12
17
Rock
792
111
95
8
7%
46.2
9.0
8.1%
6.4
1.1
1.0%
|RCCAR23033
8
0
8
Regolith
2791
856
650
279
33%
76.7
27.6
3.2%
13.1
5.0
0.6%
|RCCAR23033
6
8
14
Rock
1166
141
216
34
24%
26.2
3.0
2.1%
4.2
0.6
0.4%
|RCCAR23034
10
0
10
Regolith
800
312
155
64
21%
36.2
17.9
5.7%
6.2
3.3
1.1%
|RCCAR23034
6
10
16
Rock
671
60
107
3
5%
31.3
4.9
8.1%
5.3
0.7
1.2%
|RCCAR23035
5
0
5
Regolith
586
260
95
50
19%
30.8
17.4
6.7%
5.1
2.8
1.1%
|RCCAR23035
10
5
15
Rock
473
74
59
3
4%
24.0
6.0
8.1%
3.6
0.8
1.1%
|RCCAR23036
5
0
5
Regolith
1219
574
170
86
15%
57.0
34.6
6.0%
9.6
5.5
1.0%
|RCCAR23036
6
5
11
Rock
707
58
84
4
6%
36.5
4.1
7.1%
5.9
0.6
1.0%
|RCCAR23037
12
0
12
Regolith
1194
332
250
106
32%
30.0
11.3
3.4%
5.1
2.0
0.6%
|RCCAR23037
4
12
16
Rock
909
105
188
24
23%
20.0
4.1
3.9%
3.5
0.7
0.7%
|RCCAR23038
24
0
24
Regolith
1316
445
192
75
17%
42.7
18.9
4.2%
6.8
2.9
0.6%
|RCCAR23038
4
24
28
Rock
1337
67
176
11
16%
47.5
2.2
3.2%
7.3
0.4
0.6%
|RCCAR23039
28
0
28
Regolith
984
119
167
38
32%
20.1
3.0
2.5%
3.2
0.5
0.5%
|RCCAR23039
7
28
35
Rock
1453
25
252
5
20%
35.4
0.8
3.1%
5.7
0.1
0.6%
|RCCAR23040
10
0
10
Regolith
635
280
95
33
12%
32.0
18.6
6.6%
5.2
2.8
1.0%
|RCCAR23040
13
10
23
Rock
424
58
53
2
3%
24.0
4.8
8.2%
3.5
0.6
1.1%
|RCCAR23041
16
0
16
Regolith
1421
299
240
99
33%
23.9
7.3
2.5%
3.9
1.4
0.5%
|RCCAR23041
2
16
18
Rock
2373
146
456
28
19%
73.7
6.3
4.3%
12.0
1.0
0.7%
|RCCAR23042
2
0
2
Regolith
383
100
58
16
16%
17.7
4.8
4.8%
2.5
0.7
0.7%
|RCCAR23042
8
2
10
Rock
508
46
65
2
4%
27.1
3.2
6.9%
4.0
0.4
0.9%
|RCCAR23043
20
0
20
Regolith
2028
489
452
136
28%
43.0
14.8
3.0%
7.4
2.6
0.5%
|RCCAR23043
4
21
24
Rock
1469
90
263
15
17%
43.8
4.8
5.3%
6.8
0.7
0.8%
|RCCAR23044
12
0
12
Regolith
2820
595
576
157
26%
82.0
23.6
4.0%
13.4
4.0
0.7%
|RCCAR23044
5
12
17
Rock
1923
59
398
13
22%
35.3
1.7
3.0%
6.3
0.3
0.6%
|RCCAR23045
14
0
14
Regolith
1493
487
270
75
15%
60.5
32.5
6.7%
10.0
5.3
1.1%
|RCCAR23045
4
14
18
Rock
1055
69
145
3
5%
50.4
5.9
8.7%
6.7
0.8
1.2%
|RCCAR23046
26
0
26
Regolith
1344
231
259
66
29%
26.1
7.0
3.0%
4.7
1.3
0.6%
|RCCAR23046
4
26
30
Rock
1830
67
377
14
20%
37.3
2.3
3.5%
6.8
0.4
0.6%
|RCCAR23047
23
0
23
Regolith
1444
330
300
105
32%
27.1
9.3
2.8%
5.0
1.7
0.5%
|RCCAR23047
8
23
31
Rock
1116
54
221
11
20%
26.5
2.0
3.7%
4.8
0.3
0.6%
|RCCAR23048
13
0
13
Regolith
1306
401
237
84
21%
49.1
19.2
4.8%
7.8
3.2
0.8%
|RCCAR23048
12
13
25
Rock
943
36
148
2
6%
39.3
2.4
6.7%
6.1
0.3
0.9%
|RCCAR23049
35
0
35
Regolith
1132
300
206
80
27%
33.6
10.8
3.6%
5.2
1.8
0.6%
|RCCAR23049
8
35
43
Rock
957
26
151
2
6%
46.8
1.9
7.3%
7.9
0.2
1.0%
|RCCAR23050
8
0
8
Regolith
1726
467
345
155
33%
51.6
17.0
3.6%
8.9
3.1
0.7%
|RCCAR23050
5
8
13
Rock
1227
138
173
14
10%
42.5
6.3
4.6%
5.9
0.9
0.6%
|RCCAR23051
12
0
12
Regolith
1118
274
207
41
15%
70.6
18.9
6.9%
12.7
3.0
1.1%
|RCCAR23051
8
12
20
Rock
689
63
79
3
5%
46.0
4.8
7.6%
7.2
0.6
1.0%
|RCCAR23052
10
0
10
Regolith
708
302
105
57
19%
34.6
18.1
6.0%
5.4
2.8
0.9%
|RCCAR23052
4
10
14
Rock
613
41
78
2
5%
32.7
3.2
8.0%
5.3
0.4
1.1%
|RCCAR23053
3
0
3
Regolith
471
131
79
30
23%
24.2
7.4
5.6%
3.8
1.3
1.0%
|RCCAR23053
7
3
10
Rock
493
69
70
6
9%
26.6
5.0
7.2%
4.2
0.7
1.1%
|RCCAR23054
19
0
19
Regolith
2115
507
448
98
19%
58.0
22.0
4.3%
9.9
3.6
0.7%
|RCCAR23054
5
19
24
Rock
2362
102
606
11
10%
87.2
4.6
4.6%
15.7
0.7
0.7%
|RCCAR23055
33
0
33
Regolith
2143
711
445
145
20%
92.2
36.0
5.1%
15.5
5.7
0.8%
|RCCAR23055
4
33
37
Rock
1229
137
192
3
2%
56.9
10.1
7.3%
9.2
1.3
0.9%
|RCCAR23056
14
0
14
Regolith
1478
617
268
122
20%
61.9
32.7
5.3%
10.7
5.9
1.0%
|RCCAR23056
15
14
29
Rock
1210
103
179
4
4%
47.6
7.0
6.7%
7.1
1.0
0.9%
|RCCAR23057
26
0
26
Regolith
2278
250
520
83
33%
34.7
6.4
2.6%
6.1
1.2
0.5%
|RCCAR23057
14
26
40
Rock
1622
65
291
5
7%
41.6
3.2
4.9%
7.0
0.4
0.7%
|RCCAR23057B
25
0
25
Regolith
1265
233
227
76
33%
22.7
6.0
2.6%
3.7
1.0
0.4%
|RCCAR23057B
15
25
40
Rock
1524
54
264
4
7%
39.3
2.7
5.1%
6.1
0.3
0.6%
|RCCAR23058
24
0
24
Regolith
1209
156
274
52
34%
28.4
4.1
2.6%
4.7
0.7
0.5%
|RCCAR23058
5
24
29
Rock
875
43
180
10
24%
20.5
1.1
2.6%
3.5
0.2
0.5%
|RCCAR23059
9
0
9
Regolith
1345
496
232
105
21%
47.3
23.9
4.8%
7.5
3.9
0.8%
|RCCAR23059
11
9
20
Rock
613
73
89
2
3%
21.9
5.1
7.0%
3.1
0.6
0.9%
|RCCAR23060
4
0
4
Regolith
542
234
70
44
19%
27.9
12.5
5.3%
3.8
1.9
0.8%
|RCCAR23060
10
4
14
Rock
499
57
72
5
8%
24.8
4.0
6.9%
3.9
0.5
0.9%
|RCCAR23061
16
0
16
Regolith
571
223
78
39
18%
31.0
14.6
6.5%
4.9
2.3
1.0%
|RCCAR23061
6
16
22
Rock
603
59
72
2
3%
33.9
5.0
8.5%
5.2
0.7
1.1%
|RCCAR23062
12
0
12
Regolith
1664
519
271
114
22%
73.8
29.6
5.7%
11.6
4.6
0.9%
|RCCAR23062
6
12
18
Rock
1257
175
162
9
5%
55.4
11.7
6.7%
8.0
1.5
0.9%
|RCCAR23063
12
0
12
Regolith
1747
564
441
173
31%
66.1
23.5
4.2%
11.5
4.1
0.7%
|RCCAR23063
24
12
36
Rock
1088
77
167
4
5%
47.6
4.9
6.3%
7.7
0.6
0.8%
|RCCAR23064
4
0
4
Regolith
4244
317
1146
95
30%
98.8
9.1
2.9%
19.1
1.7
0.5%
|RCCAR23064
8
4
12
Rock
1204
85
183
5
6%
29.5
4.0
4.8%
4.7
0.5
0.6%
|RCCAR23065
18
0
18
Regolith
1425
172
309
61
35%
29.3
3.9
2.2%
4.9
0.8
0.4%
|RCCAR23065
2
18
20
Rock
1460
39
260
9
22%
39.1
0.9
2.4%
6.5
0.2
0.5%
|RCCAR23066
19
0
19
Regolith
1718
493
332
150
31%
33.3
15.3
3.1%
5.3
2.4
0.5%
|RCCAR23066
3
19
21
Rock
1112
6
211
1
23%
23.5
0.1
2.3%
3.8
0.0
0.6%
|RCCAR23067
18
0
18
Regolith
785
182
91
56
31%
11.3
3.3
1.8%
1.7
0.6
0.3%
|RCCAR23067
5
18
23
Rock
2248
57
526
10
17%
54.7
2.2
3.9%
8.9
0.3
0.5%
|RCCAR23068
15
0
15
Regolith
1193
286
196
75
26%
39.2
11.1
3.9%
6.2
1.9
0.7%
|RCCAR23068
9
15
24
Rock
1380
73
180
9
12%
50.8
2.9
4.0%
7.7
0.4
0.6%
|RCCAR23069
28
0
28
Regolith
1169
134
166
19
14%
32.1
6.0
4.5%
4.5
0.8
0.6%
|RCCAR23069
8
28
36
Rock
1966
132
271
4
3%
85.3
7.1
5.4%
12.2
0.8
0.6%
|RCCAR23070
18
0
18
Regolith
2190
394
334
61
16%
60.0
18.9
4.8%
9.1
2.6
0.7%
|RCCAR23070
5
18
23
Rock
2586
61
436
5
8%
60.6
2.6
4.3%
9.7
0.3
0.6%
|RCCAR23071
20
0
20
Regolith
1194
265
181
79
30%
28.1
7.1
2.7%
4.1
1.2
0.4%
|RCCAR23071
3
20
23
Rock
1300
67
209
13
19%
36.7
1.8
2.7%
5.5
0.3
0.5%
|RCCAR23072
19
0
19
Regolith
576
142
68
29
20%
16.8
5.6
4.0%
2.0
0.8
0.6%
|RCCAR23072
5
19
24
Rock
1112
30
173
4
15%
33.9
1.1
3.5%
4.4
0.2
0.5%
|RCCAR23073
24
0
24
Regolith
1363
376
271
117
31%
28.5
10.2
2.7%
4.8
1.7
0.5%
|RCCAR23073
5
24
29
Rock
1544
41
305
5
11%
41.5
2.1
5.0%
7.0
0.3
0.7%
|RCCAR23074
17
0
17
Regolith
1676
280
397
92
33%
37.7
7.4
2.6%
6.7
1.3
0.5%
|RCCAR23074
2
17
19
Rock
3546
105
859
16
15%
90.6
4.6
4.4%
16.0
0.6
0.6%
|RCCAR23075
20
0
20
Regolith
799
235
149
77
33%
16.5
6.3
2.7%
2.8
1.1
0.5%
|RCCAR23075
9
20
29
Rock
942
11
189
2
20%
19.6
0.3
2.8%
3.4
0.0
0.4%
|RCCAR23076
10
0
10
Regolith
1262
277
147
87
31%
13.9
6.2
2.2%
2.2
1.1
0.4%
|RCCAR23076
5
10
15
Rock
1634
17
305
4
23%
31.8
0.5
2.7%
5.1
0.1
0.5%
|RCCAR23077
20
0
20
Regolith
2332
390
488
128
33%
34.4
7.6
1.9%
5.7
1.3
0.3%
|RCCAR23077
5
20
25
Rock
1574
62
269
9
15%
43.6
2.6
4.3%
6.9
0.4
0.6%
|RCCAR23077B
18
0
18
Regolith
2397
531
473
183
34%
28.3
8.6
1.6%
4.9
1.5
0.3%
|RCCAR23077B
7
18
25
Rock
1203
25
199
5
22%
36.8
0.8
3.1%
5.8
0.1
0.4%
1 Total Rare Earths ("TREO"): Considers all rare earths elements represented in oxide form ((Lanthanum - La 2 O 3 , Cerium - Ce 2 O 3 , Praseodymium - Pr 6 O 11 , Neodymium - Nd 2 O 3 , Samarium - Sm 2 O 3 , Europium - Eu 2 O 3 , Gadolinium - Gd 2 O 3 , Terbium - Tb 4 O 7 , Dysprosium - Dy 2 O 3 , Holmium - Ho 2 O 3 , Erbium - Er 2 O 3 , Thulium - Tm 2 O 3 , Ytterbium - Yb 2 O 3 , Lutetium - Lu 2 O 3 , Yttrium - Y 2 O 3 ).).
2 Desorbible Rare Earths ("DREO"): DREO is the recoverable fraction of TREO using the Circular Mineral Harvesting ammonium sulfate based metallurgical process.
SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.
