Appia Mobilizes for 3,300-Meter Summer Drill Program at the Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements Property

Appia Mobilizes for 3,300-Meter Summer Drill Program at the Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements Property

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that mobilization has commenced for its approximately 3,300-metre, 9-hole diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements ("REE") Property in northern Saskatchewan.

Initial mobilization began on May 29, 2026, with camp personnel arriving on site to prepare the Alces Lake exploration camp for the upcoming summer program. Geologists, drilling crews and support personnel are expected to mobilize following completion of camp setup and site preparations, which are anticipated to be finalized within approximately one week.

The 2026 summer drill program is designed to evaluate several high-priority REE targets (Figure 1) identified through Appia's 2025 ground gravity survey, which refined and enhanced target areas initially outlined by the Company's 2024 airborne gravity gradiometer survey. Targets 1, 5, 6 and 7 (Figures 2 to 5) have been prioritized based on their strong geophysical similarities to the high-grade WRCB mineralized zone and the large near-surface Magnet Ridge discovery.

The planned program will consist of approximately 3,300 metres of drilling across nine diamond drill holes targeting depths ranging from 300 to 500 metres. The objective is to test the potential continuation of REE-mineralized lithological packages at depth and along strike within the regional northwest-southeast structural corridor that hosts several of the property's key mineralized zones, including WRCB and Magnet Ridge.

"We are excited to begin our 2026 summer exploration program at Alces Lake," said Tom Drivas, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Appia. "This drill program is designed to test high-priority REE targets at depth that exhibit strong geophysical similarities to the known WRCB and Magnet Ridge mineralized zones. With camp mobilization now underway, we look forward to advancing the project and commencing drilling on these compelling targets."

The Alces Lake Property hosts some of the highest-grade rare earth element mineralization identified in Saskatchewan. The property covers approximately 38,522 hectares in northern Saskatchewan and is enriched in critical rare earth elements including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, which are essential components in permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and advanced electronic technologies.

The Company will make an announcement once drilling commences and will provide ongoing results as they are received.

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Figure 1 - Alces Lake High-Priority Drill Target Zones (Blue) - Alces Lake, Saskatchewan

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Figure 2 - Target 1: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-10, 10a

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Figure 3 - Target 5: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-006, 006a

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Figure 4 - Target 6: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-007, 007a

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Figure 5 - Target 7, Proposed drill holes AL-2025-008, 008a, 008b

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About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REE and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements/oxides (CREO) are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" CREO are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada. The Alces Lake project area is ~ 38,522 hectares (~95,191acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Advisor of Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra USA") and Ultra USA indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil (see June 1, 2026 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

Contact:

Tom Drivas
CEO and Director
(416) 876-3957
tdrivas@appiareu.com 		Jason Bagg
VP Corporate Development
(647) 874-5278
jbagg@appiareu.com

 

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