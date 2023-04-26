Critical MetalsInvesting News

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

269 Samples Now Pending Assaying at SGS Labs in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.  (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has completed its previously announced onsite due diligence program at The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

"As part of the due diligence process, we drilled 15 auger holes twinning a representative mix of trenches, drill and auger holes across the western portion of the property which were sampled at ½ meter intervals. And assaying is now underway," stated Stephen Burega, President of Appia. "In addition, there were two diamond drill holes originally completed by the Vendor's team but not previously assayed. The entire lengths of the two diamond drill holes were sampled and included as part of the total sample package delivered for assaying."

A total of 269 samples were taken, and are now being processed at the SGS labs near Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Assay results are expected back mid to late May 2023.

"We had the opportunity to work directly with the Vendor's Brazilian geology team, and to see for ourselves their excellent work first hand," Burega continued. "We spent 4 days on the property taking samples and revewing the surface geology of many core western targets on the PCH property as well as on the more grassroots, highly prospective eastern targets."

"As previsouly reported, the regional mineralogy has very similar lithologies to the Serra Verde project (See link to website here) demonstrating the classic model of ionic clay structures. Based on assays obtained from the vendor, grades appear to be similar to those reported at Serra Verde project," he continued.

"Like Serra Verde, Appia's PCH Project is an ionic-clay REEs deposit and one of the relatively few deposits of this type found outside of China. Ionic clays can be mined with low-cost open pit mining techniques and processed using simple technologies," Burega continued. "The PCH Project is a classical, highly weathered alkaline granitic complex showing ionic clay development with elevated REE values immediately below surface and extending down to a depth of over 15 meters, and is located in close proximity to a massive ultra mafic complex currently owned by Vale."

The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and is a circular structure originating from significant depth and brings with it a series of REEs. Early indications are that the minerology is primarily bastnaestite and monazite with clays that are preferentially enriched in the valuable magnetic rare earth elements. Historic work by the Vendors indicates that the magnetic REEs represent +/- 25% of the total REEs found within the project area.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/163820_appia01_550.jpg

Images #1, #2 and #3 - Sample of Ionic Clay material from an auger hole; Mr. Don Hains, Consulting Geologist and specialty mineral expert, reviewing maps from the PCH Project, State of Goiás, Brazil; and samples are prepped for shipping to SGS labs near Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/163820_appia01_550.jpg

Background on the PCH Project

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Identifies Strong Similarities to the Serra Verde Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") has begun a multi-phase due diligence process pursuant to the Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") referred to in the Press Release dated March 7, 2023 whereby the Company can acquire up to a 70% interest in The Cachoeirinha Project (the "PCH Project") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil. (Click here for the Press Release).

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of various regional exploration targets at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone, the third (and final) set of results is reported here. In 2022, The Company completed an extensive diamond drilling campaign of regional exploration targets. Targets were identified primarily through the interpretation of the company's 2021 Airborne Radiometric (U, Th, K) survey in conjunction with its 2021 and 2022 prospecting results. Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the regional drilling program. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 regional diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

 Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of geochemical assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Magnet Ridge Zone on its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The second set of results is reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized.

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in a Prospective Brazilian Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Target Property").

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REE and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Exhibiting at PDAC 2023 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Visit Us at Booth 2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (Click here for floor map).

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (Click here for most recent news):

Aclara Appoints General Manager

Aclara Appoints General Manager

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nelson Donoso as General Manager of the Company effective May 15th, 2023

"We are delighted to welcome Nelson as our new General Manager," said Ramón Barúa, CEO and Director of Aclara. "Nelson, born in Penco and educated in the Biobío region, is a highly recognized local leader with vast experience leading and executing projects that have driven significant progress in Biobío. He has remarkable in-country experience, and will bring strong business network and enthusiasm to our Aclara story."

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Positive Soil Sampling Results from Target 9 on Its Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") reports soil sample results from drill target T09, located ~800 m north from Zone 1 of its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

The Eureka T09 soil sampling program has resulted in the delineation of a large-scale, well-defined, drill-ready REE target, which will now be referred to as the "Adder target".

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE), (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing prospecting program at its Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project").

Assay results from thirty-eight (38) rock chip samples collected during the wider exploration program of the Eureka REE prospect have been received from the laboratory with confirmed REE mineralization including:

Defense Metals Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work

Defense Metals Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work

 Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that the Phase I of its hydrometallurgical pilot plant at SGS Lakefield has been successfully completed.

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

John Goode , Consulting Metallurgist to Defense Metals and who attended the pilot plant, commented:

"This first fully integrated pilot plant demonstration of the proposed Wicheeda hydrometallurgical process delivered exactly what was required of it. We have confirmed the general workability of the process, optimized certain design parameters, and identified areas that will be improved ahead of the Phase II pilot plant. The SGS Lakefield team did an excellent job of construction and operation of the circuit, and their efforts are much appreciated."

The main objective of Phase I of the pilot plant was to test the flowsheet for operability and identify any changes that might be required before a longer test campaign. During the five days of continuous operation, the parameters for the various unit operations were varied slightly to allow optimization of the circuit ahead of the Phase II pilot plant run scheduled for late-April 2023 .

Assays are still being received and evaluation of the results has not yet been finalized. However, to date it can be reported that the extraction of Pr (praseodymium) and Nd (neodymium) from the acid bake calcine was in excess of 90%, the impurity removal circuits were very efficient, and reagent regeneration and water recirculation were effective. Minor changes will be made to the circuit ahead of Phase II and an alternative product precipitant will be used.

Methodology

The fully integrated Pilot Plant included sulphuric acid baking, water leaching, three stages of impurity removal, rare earth precipitation, magnesia regeneration and recycling, and process water recycle. The plant ran continuously and without interruption for 24 h/day over a total run time of 110 hours. Operations were handled by a total of ten SGS technicians and metallurgists on each of two shifts managed by senior day-shift staff.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as it relates to the metallurgical aspects of the Wicheeda Rare-Earth Project, has been reviewed and approved by John Goode , P. Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who has provided the technical information relating to metallurgy in this news release.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the expected benefits and outcomes of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant, the expected completion of the hydrometallurgical pilot plant and the expected timelines, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

____________________________

1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Discovery Group Announces Defense Metals as New Member Company

Discovery Group Announces Defense Metals as New Member Company

Discovery Group is pleased to announce that Defense Metals Corp. (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) has joined the group's alliance of public companies, led by Mr. John Robins and Mr. Jim Paterson. Defense Metals is an exploration company focused on the advancement of the Wicheeda REE Property and the acquisition of mineral deposits containing rare earth elements.

John Robins, Co-Founder and Principal of Discovery Group, commented: "We are excited to welcome Defense Metals, along with their newest addition to the Board of Directors, Dale Wallster, into Discovery Group. Viewed as being one of the highest-grade deposits globally, and led by a strong management and technical team, Defense has all the attributes we look for in a Discovery Group company. The addition of Defense to our roster of companies will round out the Discovery Group portfolio, and will elevate the exposure of all our member companies, as we continue to educate and inform shareholders about market opportunities that exist with high quality junior mining explorers."

About the Wicheeda REE Property
Defense Metals' 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR1.This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste: mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput, producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste: mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB, and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented: "The Company is pleased to have joined Discovery Group, and we look forward to a close working relationship with the team at Discovery Group. We are also pleased to welcome Dale Wallster to the Board. Mr. Wallster is a prospector and geologist with over 40 years' experience in North American mineral deposit exploration. He brings a wealth of mineral exploration and capital markets knowledge to Defense Metals and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements project."

About Discovery Group
Discovery Group is an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development.

Founded in 2005 by John Robins and Jim Paterson, two respected entrepreneurs in the Canadian mining industry, Discovery Group has generated over $500M in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over $2.6 billion in M&A activity, with notable recent successes being the sale of Great Bear Royalties to Royal Gold Inc., the sale of Great Bear Resources Ltd. to Kinross Gold Corporation, the sale of Northern Empire Resources to Coeur Mining, and the sale of Kaminak Gold to Goldcorp.

Current Discovery Group member companies include: Elemental Altus Royalties, Fireweed Metals, Gold Basin Resources, Kodiak Copper, K2 Gold, Prospector Metals, and ValOre Metals.

For more information on Discovery Group, please visit www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-646-4527.

On Behalf of Discovery Group Principals,

"Rita Bennett"

President

Discovery Group

Defense Metals Joins Discovery Group and Appoints a New Director

Defense Metals Joins Discovery Group and Appoints a New Director

 Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company "; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) announces that Defense Metals has joined the Vancouver -based Discovery Group led by Mr. John Robins and Mr. Jim Paterson . In addition, Mr. Dale Wallster has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

John Robins , Co-Founder and Principal of Discovery Group commented:

"We are excited to welcome Defense Metals into Discovery Group. In my opinion, Defense represents a world-class opportunity in the rare earth / critical metals space. Viewed as being one of the highest grade deposits globally, and led by a strong management and technical team, Defense has all the attributes we look for in a Discovery Group company. The addition of Defense to our roster of companies, will round out the Discovery Group portfolio and will elevate the exposure of all our member companies, as we continue to educate and inform shareholders about market opportunities that exist with high quality junior mining explorers."

Craig Taylor , CEO of Defense Metals commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Dale Wallster to the Board. He brings a wealth of mineral exploration and capital markets experience to Defense Metals and we look forward to working with him as we continue to advance the Wicheeda Rare Earth Elements project. The Company is also pleased to have joined Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value. We look forward to a close working relationship with the team at Discovery Group."

Dale Wallster is a prospector and geologist with over 40 years' experience in North American mineral deposit exploration. As President and founder of Roughrider Uranium Corp., which was acquired by Hathor Exploration Limited in 2006, Dale and his team are widely credited for the discovery of Hathor's Roughrider deposit. In January of 2012 Rio Tinto plc acquired Hathor for CAD$650 million .

Mr. Wallster commented:

"In the recent explosion of strategic, geopolitical and investment interest in North American Critical Minerals, rare earth element companies represent the "Rodney Dangerfield" of the class; they are getting "no respect". Given their importance in the electrification of the world I expect this to change soon and Defense Metals, with its Wicheeda Project pre-feasibility study expected in 2024, is leading the pack."

About Discovery Group

Discovery Group is an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development.

Founded in 2005 by John Robins and Jim Paterson , two respected entrepreneurs in the Canadian mining industry, Discovery Group has generated over $500M in direct and indirect expenditures resulting in over $2.6 billion in M&A activity, with the most recent success being the sale of Great Bear Resources Ltd. to Kinross Gold Corporation for $1.8 billion . For more information, visit www.discoverygroup.ca .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta , who is a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda Light REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Light Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, the expected benefits and outcomes of working with the Discovery Group, completion of a PFS and the expected timelines, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

______________________

1 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada, dated January 6, 2022, with an effective date of November 7, 2021, and prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is filed under Defense Metals Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

